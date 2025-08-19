Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLucknow Sees Fall In Gold Prices, Fares Well Against Major Markets Across India

Lucknow Sees Fall In Gold Prices, Fares Well Against Major Markets Across India

The fall in prices on Tuesday highlights the sensitivity of the yellow metal to global shifts, particularly in bond markets, tariff policies, and investor risk appetite.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow saw a fall in gold prices on Tuesday, in line with international weakness and domestic market adjustments. The current price of 22-karat gold in the city stands at Rs 9,250 per gram, while 24-karat gold is available at Rs 10,090 per gram.

India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its demand. Recycled gold contributes only marginally to supply. With international trade in the precious metal conducted in US dollars, any volatility in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct bearing on prices across India, including Lucknow.

Why Gold Prices in Lucknow Fell Today

Apart from exchange rate dynamics, gold in Lucknow is also affected by local taxation, import duties, and GST. The fall in prices on Tuesday highlights the sensitivity of the yellow metal to global shifts, particularly in bond markets, tariff policies, and investor risk appetite.

The metal continues to be considered a safe haven during times of financial stress. Yet, its value frequently swings due to geopolitical events and economic policy updates. Global investors are watching closely for cues from the US Federal Reserve, while ongoing trade tensions and fluctuations in oil prices also play into gold’s direction.

Commenting on broader market movements, Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments stated: “A weakening US Dollar, along with robust monthly auto sales and encouraging quarterly results from leading automakers, helped renew investor interest in these sectors. Meanwhile, rising unemployment and slower job creation in the US have reinforced expectations of a potential Fed rate cut. However, there still remains room for caution due to high US tariffs.” These signals reinforce how global conditions continue to influence Indian markets, including the bullion trade.

Gold Prices Across Indian Metros

Lucknow’s gold prices are among the highest compared to other major cities. In Delhi, the rates mirror Lucknow at Rs 9,250 for 22-karat and Rs 10,090 for 24-karat. In contrast, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad each report slightly lower levels at Rs 9,235 for 22-karat and Rs 10,075 for 24-karat. Ahmedabad and Indore stand at Rs 9,240 and Rs 10,080 per gram respectively.

Despite Tuesday’s decline, gold retains strong investor demand in Lucknow, driven by both cultural affinity and financial prudence. With economic uncertainty persisting globally, analysts expect gold to remain a critical component of household savings and portfolio diversification. The ongoing volatility, however, suggests that investors must brace for frequent price swings in the coming weeks.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Gold Price In Lucknow Today Lucknow Gold Rates
Embed widget