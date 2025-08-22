Gold Price In Lucknow Dip On August 22, Beat Major Markets Across India

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price In Lucknow Dip On August 22, Beat Major Markets Across India

As per the latest market update, the price of 22-karat gold in Lucknow is Rs 9,230 per gram, while 24-karat gold stands at Rs 10,068 per gram.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices eased on Friday as global economic conditions and a stronger US dollar placed downward pressure on bullion markets worldwide. Lucknow, a prominent jewellery hub in North India, followed the national trend, witnessing a slight dip in rates even as the festive buying season approaches.

Global Cues Drive Local Prices Down

India’s reliance on imports for gold supply makes it particularly vulnerable to global price swings. Since gold is traded in US dollars, the recent uptick in the dollar index has made the metal relatively expensive for overseas buyers, leading to a correction in demand and prices.

Taxes also add to the final consumer price, with components such as import duty, GST, and state-level levies shaping the retail cost in Lucknow and elsewhere.

Internationally, concerns over slower economic growth and shifting central bank policies have impacted investor sentiment. Rising US Treasury yields and speculation around future interest rate changes have contributed to gold’s recent downward trajectory.

Demand Holds Strong Amid Price Correction

Despite this dip, gold continues to play a vital role in Indian households as a symbol of wealth and a hedge against inflation. In Lucknow, jewellery purchases peak during festivals and weddings, which could offset some of the impact of global trends on demand in the coming weeks.

Comparison across major cities shows similar pricing patterns:

Delhi: Rs 9,230 (22K), Rs 10,068 (24K)

Chennai: Rs 9,215 (22K), Rs 10,053 (24K)

Ahmedabad: Rs 9,220 (22K), Rs 10,058 (24K)

Mumbai: Rs 9,215 (22K), Rs 10,053 (24K)

While the short-term outlook suggests some volatility, the cultural significance of gold in India ensures its demand resilience. For investors and buyers in Lucknow, the current dip might offer an opportunity ahead of the festive season.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Lucknow Today Lucknow Gold Rates
Preferred Sources
