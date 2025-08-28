Lucknow Gold Rates Rise; 22K Gold At Rs 9,420 And 24K Gold At Rs 10,275

Gold prices surged on Thursday, lifting rates in Lucknow to the higher end of the national range. As one of the largest gold-consuming nations after China, India’s dependency on imports means local markets remain tightly aligned with global price shifts. Recycled supplies form only a limited portion of the domestic supply, keeping imports crucial for demand.

Currency movements play a key role in shaping Indian prices since gold is globally priced in US dollars. Any weakness in the rupee pushes up costs for buyers in Lucknow and other cities. Added to this, domestic charges such as import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies contribute to final price levels.

Lucknow Leads in Rates Among Key Cities

In Lucknow, 22-karat gold is priced today at Rs 9,420 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is trading at Rs 10,275 per gram. These are the highest levels among the top ten Indian cities tracked.

For comparison, gold in Delhi was quoted at the same levels, while Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai stood slightly lower at Rs 9,405 per gram for 22K and Rs 10,260 for 24K. In Ahmedabad and Indore, 22K gold touched Rs 9,410 per gram.

Cultural Value and Safe-Haven Demand Drive Interest

In India, gold is more than a financial instrument—it is an integral part of cultural practices. In Lucknow, households consider the metal a traditional store of wealth, often purchased during festivals and weddings as a mark of prosperity. At the same time, investors turn to it as a hedge during uncertain times.

Internationally, gold prices are influenced by a host of macroeconomic factors, including bond yields, Federal Reserve policy, and investor appetite for safe assets. These global cues have an outsized effect on Indian prices, often dictating domestic trends.

At present, economic concerns and global trade disputes are adding to gold’s safe-haven demand. With the Reserve Bank of India’s policy outcome awaited next week, buyers in Lucknow may see further shifts in price depending on both domestic and global monetary actions. For now, Thursday’s firm rates underline the steady demand for the precious metal in the city.