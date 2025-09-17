Lucknow Gold Rates Dip, See Prices Across Markets In India

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, with Lucknow seeing 22-karat gold quoted at Rs 10,255 per gram and 24-karat gold at Rs 11,186 per gram. The decline follows a similar trend across other Indian markets and comes against a backdrop of ongoing global and domestic economic shifts.

India, which trails only China in terms of gold consumption, relies predominantly on imports to fulfil demand. Since recycled gold makes up only a minimal portion of supply, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate and global bullion prices are swiftly reflected in Indian markets.

Broader Market Overview

In Delhi, gold prices stand at Rs 10,255 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,186 for 24-karat, nearly identical to Lucknow’s levels. Mumbai and Pune, on the other hand, are quoting slightly lower prices at Rs 10,240 and Rs 11,171 per gram for 22-karat and 24-karat gold, respectively. Chennai’s rates are at the higher end, with Rs 10,270 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,204 for 24-karat.

Across other key centres such as Ahmedabad, Indore, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the variation remains marginal, with rates hovering around the Rs 10,240–10,270 range for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,171–11,204 for 24-karat gold.

What’s Driving the Trend?

According to analysts, the dip in prices has been influenced by global bond yield movements and expectations around central bank policies. Additionally, bullion’s status as a safe-haven asset means that its demand often spikes during phases of economic instability or geopolitical tension.

However, domestic factors also play a role. Import duties, GST, and state-level levies add to the final cost paid by consumers, meaning local retail prices do not always mirror international spot prices directly.

Despite the slight pullback, gold continues to be favoured as a reliable long-term investment option, especially in cities like Lucknow where cultural significance drives steady demand. With festive buying likely to pick up in the coming weeks, traders believe that any dip in prices could attract additional interest from households and investors.