Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLucknow Gold Prices Soar: Why Investors Still Trust The Yellow Metal

Lucknow Gold Prices Soar: Why Investors Still Trust The Yellow Metal

With the yellow metal traded internationally in dollars, local rates are tightly linked to rupee-dollar fluctuations.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Lucknow, gold prices rose on Tuesday, tracking the nationwide upward movement in bullion. Buyers in the Uttar Pradesh capital are seeing 22-karat gold priced at Rs 9,740 per gram, while 24-karat gold is being quoted at Rs 10,624 per gram. This makes Lucknow among the cities with the highest prevailing rates today.

India, as the second-largest consumer of gold globally, continues to depend on imports to meet the bulk of its demand. With the yellow metal traded internationally in dollars, local rates are tightly linked to rupee-dollar fluctuations. Import duty, GST, and state taxes further add layers to the final price paid by consumers in Lucknow.

Why Gold Remains Central to Investor Choices

Despite price volatility, gold retains its importance across Indian households. The commodity is not just a financial asset but also an integral part of the country’s culture, symbolising prosperity and security. In cities like Lucknow, which see strong demand during festive and wedding seasons, this cultural weight keeps gold relevant regardless of short-term price swings.

Experts point to the influence of global factors on local rates. Bond yield movements, US Federal Reserve announcements, and overall investor sentiment remain key to shaping international prices. As a result, Indian markets, including Lucknow, stay closely aligned with these global benchmarks.

Comparing Lucknow With Other Indian Cities

Today’s rate in Lucknow—Rs 9,740 for 22-karat and Rs 10,624 for 24-karat—is the same as in Delhi. Other metropolitan centres such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune are slightly lower at Rs 9,725 and Rs 10,609. Ahmedabad and Indore are in between, quoting Rs 9,730 for 22-karat and Rs 10,614 for 24-karat. Kolkata too is aligned with Mumbai at Rs 9,725 and Rs 10,609.

Resilience Amid Economic Uncertainty

In the face of rising global risks, from tariff disputes to concerns about energy prices, gold continues to shine as a safe haven. For investors and households in Lucknow, the asset remains a preferred choice for long-term stability and wealth preservation.

As the domestic and global economies navigate volatile conditions, Lucknow’s consumers—much like the rest of India—are expected to maintain their trust in gold. The slight uptick in prices today reinforces its status as a reliable shield in uncertain times.

Also read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Lucknow Today Lucknow Gold Rates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Business
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
Cities
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget