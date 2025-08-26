Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Lucknow Gold Prices Jump, City Beats Major Markets Across India

Lucknow Gold Prices Jump, City Beats Major Markets Across India

As the commodity is globally priced in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly translates into domestic price changes.

26 Aug 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Gold prices in Lucknow climbed on Tuesday, aligning with the nationwide trend of rising rates driven by global cues and strong local demand. The current price for 22-karat gold in the city is Rs 9,370 per gram, while 24-karat gold stands at Rs 10,221 per gram, making it one of the highest among major Indian cities.

India’s dependence on imported gold remains a key factor influencing local rates. As the commodity is globally priced in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly translates into domestic price changes. Additionally, the impact of import duties, GST, and state-specific charges further affects final retail pricing.

Cultural Value Meets Economic Dynamics

Gold holds a dual role in India—serving both as a cultural staple and a financial safeguard. Its status as a safe-haven asset ensures steady demand during periods of inflation or market uncertainty. Experts point out that beyond local demand, international factors such as US monetary policy shifts, geopolitical developments, and bond yield movements contribute significantly to price volatility.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, recently highlighted that "A weakening US Dollar, along with robust monthly auto sales and encouraging quarterly results from leading automakers, helped renew investor interest." Although his remark addressed stock markets, the weaker dollar trend and global trade conditions have equally positive implications for gold.

Price Comparison Across Cities and Future Trends

For perspective, Delhi matches Lucknow with 22-karat gold at Rs 9,370 and 24-karat at Rs 10,221. Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad stand slightly lower at Rs 9,355 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,206 for 24-karat, while Ahmedabad’s rate is Rs 9,360 and Rs 10,211 respectively.

Analysts predict that as global growth concerns linger and crude oil prices remain subdued, gold could continue to draw investor interest. With the festival season approaching, demand is expected to rise further, possibly leading to additional price gains in the weeks ahead.

26 Aug 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Lucknow Today Lucknow Gold Rates
