Loan Repayment Or Investing: Where Should You Put Extra Money To Build Wealth Faster?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Compare loan interest rates with potential investment returns.

Prioritize repaying high-interest debts before investing.

Balance loan repayment with starting investments early.

Every salaried individual eventually faces this question. Should you use surplus money to repay loans faster or invest for the future? It sounds simple, but the answer depends on the type of loan, interest cost, financial goals, and even peace of mind.

Many people aggressively close loans early thinking debt is always bad. Others continue investing heavily while carrying large liabilities for years. The smarter approach lies somewhere in between. The real question is not “loan or investment.” The real question is whether your money is working efficiently.

Start With One Basic Rule

Compare your loan interest rate with expected investment returns. Suppose you have a personal loan charging 14 per cent interest annually. At the same time, your investments are generating 10 to 12 per cent long-term returns. Financially, repaying the loan gives a guaranteed return equal to the interest saved. In this case, closing the loan early makes more sense.

Credit card dues, consumer durable EMIs, and personal loans often carry very high interest rates. These liabilities can quietly damage financial stability if they continue for years. Now consider a home loan charging 8 per cent while your long-term equity investments may potentially generate 12 per cent over time. Home loans are often considered manageable debt because they generally offer lower interest rates along with Tax benefits, allowing borrowers to continue long-term investing while repaying the loan gradually.

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The Biggest Mistake People Make

Many individuals postpone investing completely until every loan is closed. This can become costly. Imagine a 28-year-old with a manageable home loan deciding to avoid equity investing for the next 10 years only to focus on repayment. By the time the loan burden reduces, the investor may have lost the most powerful advantage in investing: ‘time.’ Compounding rewards early participation.

Even small SIPs started early can create substantial wealth over decades. Suppose someone starts a monthly SIP of Rs 15,000 at age 28 and earns 12 per cent annual returns over 30 years. The long-term wealth creation potential can become significant because compounding gets more time to work. Delaying investments often means needing much larger monthly investments later to achieve the same financial goals.

So, What Should You Ideally Do?

A balanced approach usually works best. First, create an emergency fund. This prevents dependence on credit cards or personal loans during unexpected situations. Second, aggressively close high-interest debt.

Third, continue investing simultaneously, even if the amount is small initially. For example, suppose your monthly surplus is Rs 30,000. Instead of allocating the entire amount toward loan repayment, you may divide it strategically: Rs 20,000 toward faster loan repayment Rs 10,000 toward SIPs and long-term investments This ensures debt reduces steadily while your investment journey also continues uninterrupted. As income grows, both repayment and investments can gradually increase.

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Final Thoughts

There is no universal answer to loan repayment versus investing. High-interest debt should generally be cleared quickly. However, avoiding investments completely during your prime earning years can also become a mistake. The ideal strategy is balance. Reduce expensive debt steadily while allowing compounding to work in parallel through disciplined investing. At the same time, personal finance is not just mathematics. Some people feel mentally relaxed after becoming debt-free, and that emotional comfort has value too.

Others are comfortable carrying low-cost loans while focusing on long-term investing. Neither approach is completely right or wrong. What matters most is sustainability. A financial plan should help you sleep peacefully, not create constant stress. Because in personal finance, both financial freedom and financial flexibility matter.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)