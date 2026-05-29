It makes financial sense to repay loans faster when the loan's interest rate is higher than your expected investment returns. This offers a guaranteed return equal to the interest saved.
Loan Repayment Or Investing: Where Should You Put Extra Money To Build Wealth Faster?
Many people question what to do when the extra money comes in: put it towards finishing a loan early or use it for investment and grow their wealth. The answer often lies in a different question.
- Compare loan interest rates with potential investment returns.
- Prioritize repaying high-interest debts before investing.
- Balance loan repayment with starting investments early.
Every salaried individual eventually faces this question. Should you use surplus money to repay loans faster or invest for the future? It sounds simple, but the answer depends on the type of loan, interest cost, financial goals, and even peace of mind.
Many people aggressively close loans early thinking debt is always bad. Others continue investing heavily while carrying large liabilities for years. The smarter approach lies somewhere in between. The real question is not “loan or investment.” The real question is whether your money is working efficiently.
Start With One Basic Rule
Compare your loan interest rate with expected investment returns. Suppose you have a personal loan charging 14 per cent interest annually. At the same time, your investments are generating 10 to 12 per cent long-term returns. Financially, repaying the loan gives a guaranteed return equal to the interest saved. In this case, closing the loan early makes more sense.
Credit card dues, consumer durable EMIs, and personal loans often carry very high interest rates. These liabilities can quietly damage financial stability if they continue for years. Now consider a home loan charging 8 per cent while your long-term equity investments may potentially generate 12 per cent over time. Home loans are often considered manageable debt because they generally offer lower interest rates along with Tax benefits, allowing borrowers to continue long-term investing while repaying the loan gradually.
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The Biggest Mistake People Make
Many individuals postpone investing completely until every loan is closed. This can become costly. Imagine a 28-year-old with a manageable home loan deciding to avoid equity investing for the next 10 years only to focus on repayment. By the time the loan burden reduces, the investor may have lost the most powerful advantage in investing: ‘time.’ Compounding rewards early participation.
Even small SIPs started early can create substantial wealth over decades. Suppose someone starts a monthly SIP of Rs 15,000 at age 28 and earns 12 per cent annual returns over 30 years. The long-term wealth creation potential can become significant because compounding gets more time to work. Delaying investments often means needing much larger monthly investments later to achieve the same financial goals.
So, What Should You Ideally Do?
A balanced approach usually works best. First, create an emergency fund. This prevents dependence on credit cards or personal loans during unexpected situations. Second, aggressively close high-interest debt.
Third, continue investing simultaneously, even if the amount is small initially. For example, suppose your monthly surplus is Rs 30,000. Instead of allocating the entire amount toward loan repayment, you may divide it strategically: Rs 20,000 toward faster loan repayment Rs 10,000 toward SIPs and long-term investments This ensures debt reduces steadily while your investment journey also continues uninterrupted. As income grows, both repayment and investments can gradually increase.
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Final Thoughts
There is no universal answer to loan repayment versus investing. High-interest debt should generally be cleared quickly. However, avoiding investments completely during your prime earning years can also become a mistake. The ideal strategy is balance. Reduce expensive debt steadily while allowing compounding to work in parallel through disciplined investing. At the same time, personal finance is not just mathematics. Some people feel mentally relaxed after becoming debt-free, and that emotional comfort has value too.
Others are comfortable carrying low-cost loans while focusing on long-term investing. Neither approach is completely right or wrong. What matters most is sustainability. A financial plan should help you sleep peacefully, not create constant stress. Because in personal finance, both financial freedom and financial flexibility matter.
(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
When does it make financial sense to repay loans faster versus investing?
What is the biggest mistake people make regarding loans and investing?
The biggest mistake is postponing all investing until every loan is repaid. This can lead to missing out on the powerful advantage of compounding and lost time in the market.
What is a balanced approach to managing loans and investments?
A balanced approach involves creating an emergency fund, aggressively closing high-interest debt, and continuing to invest simultaneously, even with small amounts initially.
Are there any other factors besides math to consider when deciding between loan repayment and investing?
Yes, peace of mind and emotional comfort are important. Some individuals feel more relaxed being debt-free, while others are comfortable carrying low-interest loans while investing.