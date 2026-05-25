Should You Prepay Your Loan? The Answer Is Not As Obvious As It Looks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Compare loan costs against potential investment returns.

Consider emotional well-being and job security alongside numbers.

Avoid high-risk investments for windfall money unless prepared.

Getting a sudden windfall, whether it is an inheritance or a long-forgotten insurance payout, feels like a problem solved. For most people, the first instinct is to close a loan. But is that always the smartest move? Financial experts say the answer depends on two things: the numbers and your own peace of mind.

The Simple Math Behind The Decision

Before acting on instinct, do a quick comparison. Look at what your loan is costing you versus what your money could earn if invested. If your home loan charges 9 per cent interest annually and a mutual fund is expected to deliver 10 per cent post-tax returns, the math says invest, not prepay. Your money works harder in the market.

The math flips when the loan rate beats expected returns. A personal loan at 14 per cent, for instance, is very hard for most fixed-income investments to beat. Prepaying such a loan is almost always the better call.

There is one more factor that most people overlook. A home loan on a self-occupied property does not just carry an interest cost. Every EMI you pay builds ownership in an asset. Prepaying it is therefore not a straight comparison with an investment, because the loan itself is already doing financial work.

When Emotions Matter More Than Returns

Not every financial decision is a spreadsheet problem. Many people simply feel calmer once a loan is off their books, even if the numbers suggest otherwise. That comfort is real, and it is not irrational to factor it in.

Financial planners broadly agree that emotional well-being is part of financial health. A decision that is slightly suboptimal on paper but lets you sleep better at night can still be the right one for your situation.

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The Job Security Question

Here is a scenario many Indians are now navigating. If you work in a sector being disrupted by technology, your future income may not be as certain as it looks today. In that case, carrying a large loan is a different kind of risk. You may tell yourself you will invest aggressively, but anxiety about income often pushes people toward safer, lower-return options like bonds. If the investment returns end up lower than your loan rate, you would have been better off prepaying.

What About Higher-Risk Investing?

Some borrowers consider putting windfall money into derivatives or high-risk instruments to earn more. This can technically work, but it amplifies losses just as much as gains. Experts caution against using debt-backed or lump-sum money for speculative bets unless you have a strong risk appetite and financial cushion elsewhere.

Prepaying a loan is not automatically good or bad. Run the numbers first. If your expected returns beat the loan interest rate, investing the windfall makes more economic sense. If they do not, or if the uncertainty of your income keeps you up at night, clearing the loan is a sound decision. The best financial choice is the one you can actually stick with.

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