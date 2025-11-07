Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today In Kolkata: Rates Stable As Investors Eye Global Cues

Gold Price Today In Kolkata: Rates Stable As Investors Eye Global Cues

In Kolkata, the price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs 12,202 per gram, while 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 11,188 per gram.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices in Kolkata were largely unchanged on Friday as global markets remained cautious and investors awaited further signals on monetary policy moves. India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer, continues to depend significantly on imports to meet its domestic appetite for the metal. Despite efforts to promote recycling and formal collection systems, their overall contribution to supply remains low.

Rupee Weakness and Global Headwinds Influence Trends

Because gold is traded globally in US dollars, any decline in the rupee’s value pushes up local prices, while a stronger rupee can help offset some of the rise. Internationally, gold prices are being influenced by a mix of factors,  from US economic data and interest rate outlooks to geopolitical developments and energy market trends.

On Friday, global gold prices held steady as traders assessed the potential timing of central bank rate cuts and inflationary pressures. The overall tone in the market remained cautious, keeping domestic demand largely stable.

Kolkata Gold Prices Remain Firm

In Kolkata, the price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs 12,202 per gram, while 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 11,188 per gram. These rates reflected no major change from earlier levels, suggesting steady demand and balanced market sentiment.

Analysts highlight that while the short-term outlook remains range-bound,  gold’s long-term fundamentals continue to be strong.

 

Robust festive and wedding-related demand, coupled with its enduring value as a hedge against inflation, is likely  to provide consistent support in the coming months.

Experts also note that global factors such as oil prices, dollar strength, and bond yields will continue to play a decisive role in shaping India’s gold price trajectory. For now, Kolkata’s gold market remains stable, with prices likely to fluctuate modestly as traders respond to global economic shifts and domestic buying trends.

Also read
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Kolkata Today Kolkata Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Historic Sin’: BJP’s CR Kesavan Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
‘Historic Sin’: BJP Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget