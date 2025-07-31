Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kolkata Gold Rates Fall To Rs 9,170 for 22K On July 31; Check The Price Of 24K

Kolkata Gold Rates Fall To Rs 9,170 for 22K On July 31; Check The Price Of 24K

These regional differences highlight localized demand dynamics, but the overall trend suggests a temporary correction in gold prices—likely influenced by global market pressures

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 02:21 PM (IST)

Gold prices in Kolkata saw a modest decline on Thursday, aligning with a broader downward trend observed across major cities in India. The price of 22-karat gold in Kolkata dropped to Rs 9,170 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) was priced at Rs 10,003 per gram. This dip reflects a shift in market sentiment and mirrors similar price movements in other metropolitan areas such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad—indicating a synchronized, nationwide softening in gold rates.

In contrast, cities like Delhi and Lucknow continued to report slightly higher prices, with 22-karat gold reaching Rs 9,185 per gram and 24-karat gold climbing to Rs 10,018 per gram in Lucknow. These regional differences highlight localized demand dynamics, but the overall trend suggests a temporary correction in gold prices—likely influenced by global market pressures, changes in investor sentiment, or currency fluctuations.

For investors and buyers in Kolkata, this slight dip presents an opportunity to enter the market at a lower threshold. Despite the recent softness, gold remains a preferred choice for long-term financial security. Its enduring appeal as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty ensures that, even in times of price fluctuations, it retains its status as a dependable and strategic investment.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (July 31): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

India’s Deep-Rooted Connection With Gold

Nowhere is the trust in gold more deeply rooted than in India, where it is intricately intertwined with everyday life and cultural identity. Gold is not merely a precious metal—it represents tradition, emotion, and heritage. Whether it's weddings, religious ceremonies, or festivals, gold plays a central role in commemorating life's most significant occasions. It is cherished as a symbol of love, prosperity, and protection, often passed down through generations as a prized legacy.

However, this age-old relationship is transforming. With rising financial awareness, many Indians are now viewing gold not just through the lens of tradition but also as a savvy financial instrument.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
