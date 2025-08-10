Kolkata Gold Prices Steady As Global And Domestic Factors Balance Out

Gold prices in Kolkata remained steady today, reflecting both international market signals and local economic considerations. In the city, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,445 per gram, while 24-karat gold, also known as 999 gold, is selling at Rs 10,304 per gram.

India is the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, yet the country fulfils most of its demand through imports. Recycled gold contributes only a small fraction to overall supply. Because gold is traded internationally in US dollars, even minor changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influence Indian prices, including those in Kolkata.

Currency Movements, Duties, and Global Market Trends Drive Pricing

Gold’s price is shaped not only by currency fluctuations but also by domestic elements such as customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges. Traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, the metal draws increased investment during inflationary periods or episodes of economic uncertainty.

However, its value is also sensitive to shifts in the global financial landscape, including changes in bond yields, geopolitical tensions, and major macroeconomic events. This means Kolkata’s gold rates are the outcome of both local policy decisions and wider international forces.

Also Read : Markets On Edge With Tariff Threats, Inflation Data And Earnings Flood Ahead

How Kolkata Compares with Other Cities

Today, Delhi reports the highest prices among major metros, with 22K gold at Rs 9,460 per gram and 24K at Rs 10,319 per gram. Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune all share the same rates as Kolkata. Ahmedabad and Indore are slightly higher at Rs 9,450 for 22K and Rs 10,309 for 24K gold. Lucknow mirrors Delhi’s rates, with 22K at Rs 9,460 and 24K at Rs 10,319 per gram.

Gold’s Enduring Appeal

Gold remains a preferred choice for Indian households and investors looking to safeguard wealth against economic volatility. Analysts note that as long as the global environment remains uncertain — with currency fluctuations, oil price shifts, and uneven global growth — gold prices in Kolkata are likely to stay firm.

For now, the combination of strong demand, international headwinds, and domestic policy measures means gold in Kolkata remains not only a cultural mainstay but also a financial shield.