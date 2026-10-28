Bank Holiday October 29: Banks To Remain Closed In This City For Karwa Chauth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karwa Chauth leads to bank closures only in Shimla.

Ahmedabad banks will close October 31 for Sardar Patel's birthday.

November 1 is a regular Sunday bank holiday nationwide.

Karwa Chauth falls on Thursday this year, but the festival will not mean a day off for bank customers across India. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) October holiday calendar includes a location-specific closure, making it important to check whether the observance affects your city before planning a branch visit.

With two more bank closure dates falling at the end of October and the start of November, customers may also want to plan their banking work accordingly.

Karwa Chauth Bank Holiday: Where Will Branches Remain Closed?

The RBI’s holiday calendar lists October 29 as a bank holiday in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, for Karwa Chauth. Public and private sector bank branches in the city, including those of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, PNB, Canara Bank and BoB, will remain closed.

The holiday does not apply nationwide. Bank branches in other cities are not listed for closure on Karwa Chauth, although customers should confirm the schedule with their local branch before visiting.

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Bank Holidays On October 31 And November 1

The next closures on the calendar fall over the final weekend of October.

Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed on Saturday, October 31, to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday. On Sunday, November 1, bank branches across India will observe their regular weekly holiday.

Customers with pending paperwork or other branch-dependent requirements can account for these dates when scheduling their visits.

Will UPI And Net Banking Work On Bank Holidays?

A branch closure does not automatically stop customers from accessing everyday banking services. Digital channels generally remain available, allowing people to make payments and transfer funds without visiting a bank.

Customers can continue to use UPI for money transfers, supported internet and mobile banking services for NEFT and RTGS transactions, and debit or credit cards for eligible payments. ATMs also remain an option for cash withdrawals and other available services.

Standing instructions can help manage recurring bills and recharges during holidays. However, requests requiring physical documentation, direct branch assistance or locker access may need to wait until the relevant branch reopens.

How To Check Your City’s Bank Holiday Schedule

Bank holidays in India vary by location because the RBI calendar includes regional festivals and state-specific observances alongside national holidays. A closure in one city does not necessarily affect branches elsewhere.

Customers should check the holiday schedule for their location and confirm branch timings if they need an in-person service. This is particularly useful around festival periods, when local closures can differ from the dates observed in other parts of the country.

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