India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceBank Holiday October 29: Banks To Remain Closed In This City For Karwa Chauth

Bank Holiday October 29: Banks To Remain Closed In This City For Karwa Chauth

With two more bank closure dates falling at the end of October and the start of November, customers may also want to plan their banking work accordingly.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karwa Chauth leads to bank closures only in Shimla.
  • Ahmedabad banks will close October 31 for Sardar Patel's birthday.
  • November 1 is a regular Sunday bank holiday nationwide.

Karwa Chauth falls on Thursday this year, but the festival will not mean a day off for bank customers across India. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) October holiday calendar includes a location-specific closure, making it important to check whether the observance affects your city before planning a branch visit.

With two more bank closure dates falling at the end of October and the start of November, customers may also want to plan their banking work accordingly.

Karwa Chauth Bank Holiday: Where Will Branches Remain Closed?

The RBI’s holiday calendar lists October 29 as a bank holiday in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, for Karwa Chauth. Public and private sector bank branches in the city, including those of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, PNB, Canara Bank and BoB, will remain closed.

The holiday does not apply nationwide. Bank branches in other cities are not listed for closure on Karwa Chauth, although customers should confirm the schedule with their local branch before visiting.

Also Read : DA Hike 2026: Rs 540 To Rs 1,347 More Per Month? Central Government Employees Await Diwali Gift

Bank Holidays On October 31 And November 1

The next closures on the calendar fall over the final weekend of October.

Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed on Saturday, October 31, to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday. On Sunday, November 1, bank branches across India will observe their regular weekly holiday.

Customers with pending paperwork or other branch-dependent requirements can account for these dates when scheduling their visits.

Will UPI And Net Banking Work On Bank Holidays?

A branch closure does not automatically stop customers from accessing everyday banking services. Digital channels generally remain available, allowing people to make payments and transfer funds without visiting a bank.

Customers can continue to use UPI for money transfers, supported internet and mobile banking services for NEFT and RTGS transactions, and debit or credit cards for eligible payments. ATMs also remain an option for cash withdrawals and other available services.

Standing instructions can help manage recurring bills and recharges during holidays. However, requests requiring physical documentation, direct branch assistance or locker access may need to wait until the relevant branch reopens.

How To Check Your City’s Bank Holiday Schedule

Bank holidays in India vary by location because the RBI calendar includes regional festivals and state-specific observances alongside national holidays. A closure in one city does not necessarily affect branches elsewhere.

Customers should check the holiday schedule for their location and confirm branch timings if they need an in-person service. This is particularly useful around festival periods, when local closures can differ from the dates observed in other parts of the country.

Also Read : Jio Platforms Lists At 21% Premium Over IPO Price, Becomes Second Most Valuable Company

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Karwa Chauth a bank holiday across India?

No, Karwa Chauth is not a nationwide bank holiday. Banks will only be closed in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on October 29.

Can I use digital banking services during bank holidays?

Yes, digital channels like UPI, internet/mobile banking, and ATMs generally remain available for transactions and cash withdrawals during bank holidays.

Are there any other upcoming bank holidays besides Karwa Chauth?

Yes, banks in Ahmedabad will be closed on October 31. November 1 is also a regular weekly holiday for banks nationwide.

How can I confirm bank holidays for my city?

Bank holidays vary by location due to regional festivals. It's best to check the holiday schedule for your specific city or confirm with your local branch.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Oct 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karwa Chauth Bank Holiday October Bank Holidays November Bank Holidays October 29 Rbi Holiday Calendar Karwa Chauth Bank Holiday Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow October 29 Bank Holiday
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
DA Hike 2026: Rs 540 To Rs 1,347 More Per Month? Central Government Employees Await Diwali Gift
DA Hike Before Diwali 2026: 3% Increase Expected, Will Salary Rise By Rs 1,347?
Personal Finance
SBI Credit Card Charges: 1% Fee On High-Value Fuel And Transport Payments From December 1
SBI Credit Card Charges From December 1: What Changes For Fuel, FASTag, And Transport Payments?
Personal Finance
High Salary, Low Savings: Why Earning More Does Not Always Mean Financial Freedom
You Earn Well And Have Investments, So Why Does A Pay Cut Feel Impossible?
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 27): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And More
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 27): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai
Advertisement

Videos

Market Debut: Jio Platforms Makes a Grand Entry Into the Stock Market
Congress Fallout: Akhilesh Singh Questions Party’s MLC Election Strategy
Major Setback: Congress Fails to Win Any of Four Karnataka MLC Seats
Election Shock: Sitting MLCs Lose as Bihar Witnesses Major Electoral Upsets
Ballot Battle: Congress Fails to Win Despite Ballot Paper Voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget