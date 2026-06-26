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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceMore Indians Are Borrowing For Holidays: Is A Travel Loan Ever A Good Idea?

More Indians Are Borrowing For Holidays: Is A Travel Loan Ever A Good Idea?

Whether it is a family vacation, a long-awaited international trip or a quick getaway, people are increasingly willing to spend on experiences.

Written By : Pallavi Shaw |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indians prioritize travel; loans offer access but demand financial caution.
  • Evaluate total loan cost beyond EMI; ensure budget capacity.
  • Consider savings, cheaper options; avoid long-term debt burden.

Travel has become a bigger priority for many Indians. Whether it is a family vacation, a long-awaited international trip or a quick getaway, people are increasingly willing to spend on experiences. Easier access to personal loans, credit cards and travel financing has made it possible to book holidays without paying the full cost upfront. But before you borrow for your next vacation, it is worth asking a simple question. Will the trip fit comfortably into your finances once you return home?

A Travel Loan Can Make Holidays More Accessible

Spreading the cost of a holiday over several months can make an expensive trip feel more manageable. If you have planned your repayments well, this flexibility can be useful. However, it is important to remember that a holiday is a discretionary expense. Unlike a home or education loan, it does not create a long-term asset. If you are still paying EMIs months after your holiday ends, the financial burden may last longer than the memories.

Look Beyond The Monthly EMI

When considering a travel loan, do not focus only on the monthly repayment. Interest costs, processing fees and the loan tenure all affect the total amount you eventually pay. A smaller EMI may seem affordable, but a longer repayment period can significantly increase the overall cost of your trip. Understanding the full repayment amount can help you make a more informed decision.

Make Sure Your Budget Can Handle It

The real question is not whether you are eligible for a travel loan. It is whether your finances can comfortably support another repayment. If you are already managing home loan EMIs, credit card bills or other financial commitments, adding another EMI can stretch your monthly budget. Ideally, your holiday should not affect essential expenses, emergency savings or long-term investments.

Explore Lower-Cost Options First

Borrowing is not the only way to finance a holiday. Planning ahead can often help you avoid debt altogether. Setting aside a small amount every month in a travel fund can make future vacations easier to afford. You can also reduce costs by travelling during the off-season, booking tickets early or choosing destinations that suit your budget.

Small changes can make travel more affordable without taking away from the experience.

Travel Today Without Compromising Tomorrow

A holiday is an investment in memories, and there is nothing wrong with spending on experiences that matter to you. The key is to ensure that the cost of the trip does not create financial stress later.

A travel loan is neither a good nor a bad decision on its own. It depends on your repayment capacity, existing financial commitments and overall goals. If you decide to borrow, do so with a clear repayment plan and a realistic budget. The best holiday is one that leaves you with great memories, not long-term debt.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What should I consider before borrowing for a vacation?

Before borrowing, assess if the trip's cost will fit comfortably into your finances after you return home. Ensure you can manage the repayments without financial strain.

Why shouldn't I only focus on the monthly EMI for a travel loan?

Focusing only on the EMI overlooks interest costs, processing fees, and loan tenure, which all impact the total amount you'll eventually pay. A longer term can significantly increase overall costs.

What are some alternatives to taking out a loan for a holiday?

Instead of borrowing, plan ahead by saving money in a travel fund. You can also reduce costs by traveling during off-season, booking early, or choosing budget-friendly destinations.

Is a travel loan a good or bad financial decision?

A travel loan is not inherently good or bad; its suitability depends on your repayment capacity, existing financial commitments, and overall financial goals. A clear plan is essential.

About the author Pallavi Shaw

Pallavi Shaw is an Associate Analyst, Communications at BankBazaar. Her work focuses on the intersection of personal finance, consumer habits and economic trends, and their impact on household money management in India.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Savings Personal Finance ABP Live Your Money Your Life Travel Loans Borrowing For Holidays Are Travel Loans A Good Idea
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