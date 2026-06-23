The Average Indian Digital Investor Has Rs 10 Lakh Invested. Here’s Where The Money Is Going

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian digital investors hold ₹10L portfolio, 80% in traditional options.

Limited product exploration; investor behavior drives future market growth.

Investors prioritize interface, reliability, and trust over low brokerage.

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) An average digital investor in India holds nearly Rs 10 lakh in his portfolio and adds about Rs 3 lakh annually, yet almost 80 per cent of investable digital wealth remains concentrated in SIPs, direct equities and lump‑sum mutual funds, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from consulting firm Redseer said SIPs account for 37 per cent of holdings and direct equities 32 per cent, signalling that product exploration has not kept pace with asset accumulation.

The report suggested that the next chapter of growth will be determined less by investor acquisition and more by investor behaviour. Products such as ETFs, global equities, margin trading facilities, and loans against securities enjoy considerable awareness, yet adoption remains limited.

The firm identified three investor groups shaping the market: guided savers, who treat investing as a long‑term savings discipline; aspiring investors, who are gradually widening participation; and confident builders, who diversify and capitalise on market opportunities.

"The more interesting challenge for platforms today lies in helping investors navigate a wider investment universe and participate with greater conviction,” said Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

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Platforms that can simplify decision-making, surface relevant opportunities at the right moment and build trust will capture greater AUM share over time.

The next chapter of India's digital investing story will be written by platforms that succeed in transforming passive participation into deeper financial engagement, it added.

"One platform commands close to half of active platform usage, despite strong awareness across competing platforms," the report said, adding that nearly two-thirds of investors would not switch platforms even for zero brokerage.

Pricing has increasingly become a hygiene factor rather than a decisive differentiator.

Investors place significantly greater value on intuitive interfaces, execution reliability, consolidated portfolio visibility, and brand trust, with leading platforms outperforming category averages most meaningfully on these attributes.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)