Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceIncredible India B&B Scheme: How To Earn From Your Extra Room-Check Details

Incredible India B&B Scheme: How To Earn From Your Extra Room-Check Details

Turn your spare room into income with the Incredible India B&B scheme, offering subsidies, loans and support to start a small homestay business.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government's 'Incredible India' B&B scheme enables homeowners income.
  • Scheme allows one to six rooms for two guests each.
  • States offer subsidies up to 30% for facility upgrades.

If you have a spare room at home, the government’s ‘Incredible India’ Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme offers a way to turn it into a source of income. The initiative allows homeowners to host guests on a small scale, with defined standards for facilities and hygiene. Alongside this, both central and state governments are offering financial incentives, subsidies and easier access to loans, making it an attractive option for those looking to start a homestay business with relatively low investment and regulatory burden.

Who Can Apply

The scheme is open to individuals living in their own homes with one to six spare rooms. Each room can accommodate up to two guests and must meet basic hospitality standards, including a proper bed, clean linen, an attached bathroom and access to running hot and cold water.

The idea is to promote small, home-based tourism units while ensuring a minimum level of comfort and cleanliness for visitors. While registration with the central government is not mandatory, listing on the Ministry of Tourism’s NITI portal can increase visibility and improve chances of receiving bookings, particularly during official visits or events.

Incentives And Financial Support

A range of incentives is available to encourage participation. Several states offer capital subsidies of up to 30 per cent or around Rs 1 lakh per room to help set up or upgrade facilities. In some regions, such as Goa, this support can go up to Rs 2 lakh.

Homeowners can also access collateral-free loans of up to Rs 20 lakh under the PM Mudra scheme to renovate their property for B&B operations. Additional benefits may include interest rate subsidies and margin money support, reducing the financial burden on applicants. Some states also provide preferential loan terms for women entrepreneurs.

While central registration is optional, certain states including Goa, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala require compliance with local regulations. .

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 21 Apr 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bread And Breakfast Scheme Incredible India Incredible India B&B Scheme
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Incredible India B&B Scheme: How To Earn From Your Extra Room-Check Details
Incredible India B&B Scheme: How To Earn From Your Extra Room-Check Details
Personal Finance
Using Multiple Credit Cards? New Tax Reporting Rules Could Affect You
Using Multiple Credit Cards? New Tax Reporting Rules Could Affect You
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 21): Prices Fall, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 21): Prices Fall, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Personal Finance
Government Simplifies Aadhaar Address Update Rule-All You Need To Know
Government Simplifies Aadhaar Address Update Rule-All You Need To Know
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Bhiwandi Thane, firefighting operation underway
Breaking: Trump signals renewed war threat on Iran as ceasefire deadline nears amid global criticism
Breaking: Iran-US talks deadlock deepens over five key issues as ceasefire pressure intensifies
BREAKING: Tension rises as Iran-US ceasefire nears end; Pakistan talks still unclear ahead of deadline
BIG BREAKING: Election Commission tightens polling rules; webcasting failure may trigger re-poll in constituencies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget