Incredible India B&B Scheme: How To Earn From Your Extra Room-Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government's 'Incredible India' B&B scheme enables homeowners income.

Scheme allows one to six rooms for two guests each.

States offer subsidies up to 30% for facility upgrades.

If you have a spare room at home, the government’s ‘Incredible India’ Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme offers a way to turn it into a source of income. The initiative allows homeowners to host guests on a small scale, with defined standards for facilities and hygiene. Alongside this, both central and state governments are offering financial incentives, subsidies and easier access to loans, making it an attractive option for those looking to start a homestay business with relatively low investment and regulatory burden.

Who Can Apply

The scheme is open to individuals living in their own homes with one to six spare rooms. Each room can accommodate up to two guests and must meet basic hospitality standards, including a proper bed, clean linen, an attached bathroom and access to running hot and cold water.

The idea is to promote small, home-based tourism units while ensuring a minimum level of comfort and cleanliness for visitors. While registration with the central government is not mandatory, listing on the Ministry of Tourism’s NITI portal can increase visibility and improve chances of receiving bookings, particularly during official visits or events.

Incentives And Financial Support

A range of incentives is available to encourage participation. Several states offer capital subsidies of up to 30 per cent or around Rs 1 lakh per room to help set up or upgrade facilities. In some regions, such as Goa, this support can go up to Rs 2 lakh.

Homeowners can also access collateral-free loans of up to Rs 20 lakh under the PM Mudra scheme to renovate their property for B&B operations. Additional benefits may include interest rate subsidies and margin money support, reducing the financial burden on applicants. Some states also provide preferential loan terms for women entrepreneurs.

While central registration is optional, certain states including Goa, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala require compliance with local regulations. .