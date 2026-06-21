Many Taxpayers Make These ITR Mistakes Without Realising It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tax automation flags errors, delaying refunds, imposing penalties.

Wrong ITR forms or unreported income trigger department scrutiny.

Personal, bank data errors, 26AS mismatches stall processing.

Filing an income tax return used to feel like a once-a-year chore that most people rushed through and forgot about. That is no longer the case. With tax authorities now relying heavily on automated cross-checks and digital data trails, even a small slip on your return can snowball into a notice, a stalled refund, or a penalty that runs as high as 200 per cent of the tax owed.

The frustrating part is that most of these setbacks are entirely preventable. Refund delays and unwanted scrutiny rarely stem from genuinely complicated tax situations. More often, they trace back to ordinary, avoidable errors that taxpayers repeat year after year, from picking the wrong form to forgetting a small stream of income.

Here is a closer look at the filing mistakes most likely to hold up your refund, and how you can sidestep them this tax season

Picking The Wrong ITR Form

Not every taxpayer fits the same template, which is precisely why the income tax department offers multiple ITR forms, each tailored to a specific income profile. ITR-1, for instance, suits salaried individuals earning up to Rs 50 lakh, while ITR-3 is meant for those with business income. Picking a form that does not match your actual income source is one of the most basic, yet most frequent, errors taxpayers make.

The consequences are not trivial. A mismatched form can render your entire return "defective" in the eyes of the tax department, which then issues a notice and puts your processing on hold. Freelancers and individuals with capital gains seem particularly prone to this error, largely because they misjudge which income category they actually fall under.

The fix, fortunately, requires no special expertise. Before you select a form, take stock of every income source you have, such as salary, freelance work, rental income, or investment gains, and match it against the form's eligibility criteria. A few extra minutes here can save weeks of delay later.

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Leaving Out Income Sources

Another classic misstep is failing to disclose every rupee earned during the year. Bank interest, rental payments, freelance fees, and even foreign income are easy to overlook, especially when they arrive in small, irregular amounts. The tax department, however, no longer has to take your word for it.

Authorities now cross-reference every return against the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS, both of which pull data directly from banks, employers, and other financial institutions. The moment your declared income falls short of what these records show, a discrepancy flag goes up, often followed by a formal query. Even something as minor as an undeclared interest in a savings account can invite penalties and closer scrutiny.

The underlying principle is refreshingly simple: if you earned it, you must declare it. There is no longer a safe assumption that small or irregular income will slip through unnoticed.

Getting Personal And Bank Details Wrong

It sounds almost too basic to matter, but errors in your Permanent Account Number, name, date of birth, or bank account details can derail an otherwise flawless return. These details form the backbone of how the tax department identifies you and processes your refund, so even a single incorrect digit can cause a cascade of problems.

Bank account errors are particularly damaging because refunds are issued electronically and depend entirely on accurate account information. If your IFSC code or account number is wrong, or if the account itself has not been pre-validated on the income tax portal, the refund can fail outright or sit in limbo for weeks.

Given how electronic the entire refund process has become, there is simply no margin for carelessness here. A quick second look at these fields before you hit submit can prevent an entirely avoidable hold-up.

Mismatches With Form 26AS Or AIS

If there is one issue that towers above the rest as a cause of refund delays and tax notices, it is this one. The income tax department automatically cross-verifies the figures on your return against Form 26AS and the AIS, and any inconsistency in reported TDS, salary, or interest income can trigger a manual review that drags on for months.

These mismatches are not always the taxpayer's fault. Sometimes an employer fails to update TDS records correctly, while in other cases, taxpayers themselves enter figures that do not line up with what is already on file. Either way, the return gets flagged, and the refund gets stuck in a queue until someone manually clears the discrepancy.

Checking your Form 26AS and AIS before you file, rather than after, remains the single most effective way to head off this problem.

Rushing To File At The Last Minute

The deadline for most individual taxpayers falls on July 31 each year, yet a striking number of people wait until the final days to file. This last-minute rush is a recipe for careless mistakes, simply because there is little time left to double-check anything.

It is not just about personal error, either. The income tax portal itself tends to slow down under the weight of millions of last-minute filers, and returns submitted during this crunch period often face heightened scrutiny as the system works through the backlog. The combination of system strain and rushed paperwork is a near-guarantee of processing delays.

Filing early, by contrast, buys you time to review every entry carefully and correct mistakes before they ever reach the tax department's desk.

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Overstating Deductions And Exemptions

Tax authorities have sharpened their focus on deduction claims in recent years, particularly those that look unusually large or do not square with a taxpayer's declared income. A claim that raises eyebrows is far more likely to trigger a detailed assessment, and detailed assessments are, almost by definition, slow.

The stakes go well beyond a delayed refund. Inflated or fabricated claims, whether for house rent allowance, capital gains exemptions, or deductions under sections such as 80C, can attract penalties of up to 200 per cent of the tax that was actually due. What might look like a clever way to shave off a few thousand rupees in tax can end up costing far more in fines and lost time.

The safer approach is to claim only what you can genuinely substantiate with documentation, and to resist the temptation to round up figures in your favour.

Loose Ends That Cost You Later

Several smaller obligations, easy to overlook individually, can each delay a refund on their own. If your total tax liability exceeds what has already been deducted through TDS and advance tax, you are required to clear the remaining balance through self-assessment tax before filing. Skipping this step can leave your return classified as defective and attract interest and penalties, a problem that tends to affect taxpayers with extra income streams such as capital gains or freelance work.

Filing the return is also only the first half of the job. Unless you complete e-verification within the prescribed window, typically 30 days, the return is treated as if it was never filed at all, and no refund will follow. Similarly, if the department flags your return as defective or raises a query, ignoring that notice can see your filing treated as not submitted, opening the door to penalties and indefinite refund delays.

There is one more wrinkle worth knowing about: any outstanding tax demand from previous years can be quietly adjusted against this year's refund. Checking your tax demand history before filing can spare you an unpleasant surprise when the refund amount that lands in your account is smaller than expected.

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The Bigger Picture

Tax administration has become unmistakably data-driven, and that leaves little room for sloppy paperwork. Every figure gets cross-checked, every claim gets assessed, and every mismatch gets flagged sooner or later.

The encouraging counterpoint is that nearly all of these delays are within a taxpayer's control. Refunds are typically processed within four to five weeks once a return clears verification, though scrutiny, mismatches, or sheer volume during peak filing season can stretch that timeline considerably. Accurate reporting, early filing, and a careful final review remain the most reliable route to a smooth filing season and a refund that arrives without drama. And if errors do slip through, taxpayers do have a safety net: a revised return can be filed within the prescribed deadline to correct mistakes such as unreported income or wrongly claimed deductions.