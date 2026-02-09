Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s tax rulebook is preparing for a major reset. The Income Tax Department has unveiled the Draft Income-tax Rules, 2026, along with draft forms designed to operationalise the Income-tax Act, 2025. While still open for stakeholder consultation, the draft offers the clearest indication yet of how the country’s overhauled tax framework will function from April 1, 2026.

One of the most visible and far-reaching changes? A sweeping renumbering of income tax forms.

At first glance, it may appear administrative. In reality, it signals a structural clean-up of decades-old legacy systems and lays the groundwork for a more streamlined compliance architecture.

A Structural Reset Under The New Income-tax Act

The renumbering exercise is not cosmetic. It aligns tax forms with the structure of the Income-tax Act, 2025, replacing numbering conventions that evolved in a piecemeal manner over the years.

Under the previous regime, form numbers were often introduced incrementally as new provisions were added. The result was a patchwork system that professionals navigated through experience rather than logic.

The Draft Income-tax Rules, 2026, aim to change that.

For taxpayers, the shift is expected to reduce confusion and duplication. For chartered accountants, tax advisors, employers and institutions, however, it will require recalibration of software systems, documentation workflows and compliance checklists.

Major Changes In Audit And International Tax Forms

Several commonly used audit-related forms have been renumbered under the draft rules:

Tax audit reports currently filed in Forms 3CA, 3CB and 3CD will now be consolidated under Form 26.

Transfer pricing audit documentation shifts from Form 3CEB to Form 48.

Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) certification moves from Form 29B to Form 66.

Applications for a Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) will change from Form 10FA to Form 42.

Information furnished under Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAA), earlier reported in Form 10F, will now be submitted through Form 41.

These changes reflect the government’s attempt to reorganise audit and cross-border tax compliance into a clearer structural format.

Big Overhaul For Charitable Trusts And Non-Profits

Perhaps the most extensive restructuring under the draft rules affects charitable trusts and non-profit organisations.

The following renumbering has been proposed:

Provisional registration: Form 10A - Form 104

Final registration/renewal: Form 10AB - Form 105

Accumulation of income: Form 10 - Form 109

Audit reports: Forms 10B / 10BB - Form 112

Donee statement: Form 10BD - Form 113

Donor certificate: Form 10BE - Form 114

For NGOs and charitable institutions, this represents a significant compliance reset. Organisations will need to update donor communication formats, audit processes and reporting templates well before implementation.

TDS And TCS Forms Get A Fresh Identity

Core withholding tax forms have also been renumbered to align with the new framework.

Key changes include:

Application for lower or nil TDS: Form 13 - Form 128

Salary TDS certificate: Form 16 - Form 130

TDS return (salary): 24Q - Form 138

TDS return (residents): 26Q - Form 140

TDS return (non-residents): 27Q - Form 144

TCS return: 27EQ - Form 143

The restructuring is expected to better synchronise withholding compliance with real-time data analytics and automated reconciliation systems used by the tax department.

Informational And Reporting Forms Also Renumbered

The draft rules also introduce new numbers for widely used reporting forms:

Annual tax statement (26AS) - Form 168

Foreign remittance declaration: 15CA - Form 145

Chartered Accountant certificate for remittances: 15CB - Form 146

Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT): 61A - Form 165

For taxpayers accustomed to tracking familiar form numbers year after year, this will require adjustment. However, the broader objective appears to be harmonisation rather than complication.

What Should Taxpayers Do Now?

At this stage, no immediate action is required. The Income-tax Rules, 2026, remain in draft form and are open for stakeholder feedback.

However, the direction of travel is clear.

Tax professionals, employers, charitable bodies and reporting entities will need to review compliance software, payroll systems and documentation processes well in advance of April 1, 2026.

If notified largely in their current form, the new rules would represent one of the most comprehensive compliance restructurings in recent years, anchored in simplification, clarity and predictability.

For ordinary taxpayers, the change may eventually mean cleaner documentation and fewer interpretational grey areas. For professionals, it marks a transition period that will demand preparation and adaptation.