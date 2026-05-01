Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceWrong Sections, Wrong Returns: How The Income Tax Act 2025 Is Catching Companies Off Guard

Wrong Sections, Wrong Returns: How The Income Tax Act 2025 Is Catching Companies Off Guard

India's new Income Tax Act is live from April 1, 2026, but outdated ERP systems and old section references may already be creating hidden compliance traps for businesses. (171 chars)

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 May 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Income-tax Act, 2025, starts April 1, 2026.
  • Businesses face risks from old system references.
  • Mismatched documentation causes reporting and compliance errors.

As companies begin working under the Income-tax Act, 2025, from April 1, 2026, many expected the shift to be routine because tax rates have largely stayed the same. That sense of continuity, however, may be creating false comfort. Tax expert CA Nishant Shankar says the real pressure is not coming from the law itself, but from how businesses are updating systems, documentation, and compliance processes. 

According to him, organisations that fail to fix operational gaps now may end up dealing with notices, corrections, and avoidable disputes later during this transition.

Why Are Old Tax References Becoming A Compliance Risk?

Shankar said one of the biggest concerns is that many companies are still relying on references linked to the Income-tax Act, 1961. ERP systems, tax manuals, internal SOPs, and intercompany agreements have not been fully aligned with the new framework.

“With the Income Tax Act, 2025, becoming effective from April 1, 2026, many companies and even professionals assume that the transition will be smooth since tax rates remain largely unchanged. However, risks may even come from gaps in execution,” Shanker wrote on LinkedIn.

ALSO READ: Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On May 1 Across India For Labour Day? Check RBI List

He also explained, “Many internal documents, intercompany agreements, tax opinions, ERP mappings and even SOPs will continue to refer to old provisions of the 1961 Act.”

This can create reporting mismatches. A company may deduct TDS correctly, but if the system still tags the transaction under an old section, filing errors can appear. “When the quarterly TDS returns are filed under the new Act, the system might reflect a mismatch between section reporting and tax deduction,” he says.

How Can Capital Gains And TDS Mapping Errors Affect Businesses?

Shankar also highlighted risks in capital gains reporting and loss adjustments. “Based on internal templates built on the old Act, the finance team might classify the gain as LTCG and apply indexation. However, under the new structure, the holding period interpretation or asset classification may differ.”

ALSO READ: Sending Money To Family Abroad? India's New Remittance Rules Could Slow Down Your Transfer

He added, “A Company may have b/f long-term capital losses, but due to a mismatch in mapping, it might set off these losses against STCG, something not permitted.”

He warned, “In the current ‘tax year’, one will have to be more careful to avoid repeated notices, corrections, and vendor disputes.”

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Income-tax Act, 2025, come into effect for companies?

The Income-tax Act, 2025, will become effective for companies starting from April 1, 2026.

What is the main concern for businesses transitioning to the Income-tax Act, 2025?

The primary concern is not the tax rates, but the operational challenges in updating systems, documentation, and compliance processes to align with the new Act.

How can old tax references cause compliance issues under the new Act?

Many internal documents, ERP systems, and agreements may still refer to the old Income-tax Act, 1961, potentially leading to reporting mismatches and filing errors.

What are the potential risks related to capital gains reporting under the new Act?

Finance teams might misclassify gains or apply indexation incorrectly based on old Act templates, and old long-term capital losses may be inappropriately set off against short-term capital gains.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 May 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Income Tax Business Personal Finance
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Wrong Sections, Wrong Returns: How The Income Tax Act 2025 Is Catching Companies Off Guard
Wrong Sections, Wrong Returns: How The Income Tax Act 2025 Is Catching Companies Off Guard
Personal Finance
Sending Money To Family Abroad? India's New Remittance Rules Could Slow Down Your Transfer
Sending Money To Family Abroad? India's New Remittance Rules Could Slow Down Your Transfer
Personal Finance
Too Many EMIs? Here’s How Lenders Assess Your Loan Eligibility
Too Many EMIs? Here’s How Lenders Assess Your Loan Eligibility
Personal Finance
Big Update For Govt Employees: 8th Pay Commission Deadline Extended To May 31
Big Update For Govt Employees: 8th Pay Commission Deadline Extended To May 31
Advertisement

Videos

Commercial LPG Price Shock: 19kg Cylinder Up by ₹993, Rates Cross ₹3000 in Major Cities
Bargi Dam Tragedy: 9 Dead, 6 Missing After Tourist Cruise Capsizes in Jabalpur Storm
Breaking: Kolkata Tensions Ease After Night Drama, Security Tightened at Strong Rooms Before Counting
Kolkata Strong Room Row: TMC Alleges EVM Tampering, Mamata Leads Protest, EC Rejects Claims
Kolkata EVM Row Sparks Protests: Mamata Leads TMC Vigil, EC Refutes Tampering Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget