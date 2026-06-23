Lost Money In A Bank Fraud? Here's How To Get Your Hard-Earned Savings Back

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As digital payments become the preferred mode of transactions across India, incidents of unauthorised withdrawals through phishing links, fake calls, malware and app-based scams are increasing steadily. From compromised UPI accounts to card skimming and remote access applications, fraudsters continue to find new ways to gain access to bank accounts.

Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has established clear customer protection rules, the possibility of recovering lost money often depends on how quickly and correctly customers respond. Understanding the refund process and taking immediate action can significantly reduce financial losses.

If money disappears from your account without permission, knowing what to do in the first few minutes and hours can make all the difference. Acting quickly, reporting the fraud and securing your accounts remain the most important steps after a digital banking scam.

When Banks Refund Fraudulent Transactions

Banks in India may refund money lost in fraudulent transactions, but the outcome depends on the circumstances of the fraud and the speed with which the customer reports it.

Under RBI guidelines, customers enjoy zero liability if the fraud occurs because of bank negligence, a system failure or a third-party breach, provided they had no role in the incident and report it within five days. In such situations, the bank is required to credit the disputed amount back to the account.

Customers may face limited liability if they report the fraud after a few days, generally within four to seven days. The amount for which the customer remains responsible depends on the nature of the account and the type of transaction involved.

If the fraud results from customer negligence, such as sharing an OTP, PIN, CVV or clicking suspicious links, the chances of obtaining a refund fall sharply. Delayed reporting can also increase the customer's liability.

Banks are required to resolve complaints related to unauthorised transactions within 90 days of the complaint being lodged.

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Report The Fraud Immediately

The first and most important step after noticing an unauthorised transaction is to inform the bank without delay. Customers should contact customer care, use the bank's mobile application or visit a branch to report the incident.

Debit or credit cards should be blocked immediately if there is any suspicion of misuse. Customers may also consider disabling UPI services, net banking facilities or mobile banking access until the issue is resolved.

Obtaining a complaint number or acknowledgement is essential. Delays in reporting can allow fraudsters to transfer money through multiple accounts, making recovery more difficult.

Inform Cybercrime Authorities

After informing the bank, victims should report the fraud through the government's cybercrime system. Complaints can be lodged by calling the cyber fraud helpline number 1930 and by filing a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Reporting the incident to cybercrime authorities may help officials freeze fraudulent transactions before the money is moved further. Early intervention often improves the chances of recovering funds.

An official complaint also creates a documented record of the incident, which can support the customer's claim during discussions with the bank and strengthen the overall case.

Secure Your Accounts And Review Transactions

Fraudulent activity often extends beyond a single unauthorised transaction. Customers should immediately change passwords for banking accounts, email services and UPI applications.

Enabling two-factor authentication, logging out from all devices and removing suspicious applications from mobile phones can help prevent further misuse. Running a malware scan may also identify malicious software.

Customers should carefully examine recent bank statements and transaction histories. Every suspicious transaction should be reported separately, and statements, screenshots or transaction records should be preserved as evidence.

Follow Up And Escalate Complaints

Reporting the fraud is only the first step. Customers should regularly track the status of their complaint and maintain records of emails, SMS messages and complaint numbers.

If the bank fails to provide a response within a reasonable period, customers may escalate the matter to the bank's grievance redressal mechanism or approach the RBI Ombudsman.

In cases involving large financial losses, filing a police complaint or an FIR can strengthen the customer's position during legal proceedings and dispute resolution processes.

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Common Banking Frauds In India

Several forms of digital banking fraud have become increasingly common across India. Phishing scams use fake emails and SMS messages to steal banking credentials.

Vishing, or voice phishing, involves fraudsters posing as bank officials and asking customers to share OTPs, PINs or other confidential information.

UPI collect request scams trick users into approving payment requests. Remote access applications allow criminals to gain control of smartphones, while card skimming and cloning involve stealing card data from ATMs or point-of-sale machines.

How To Protect Yourself From Fraud

Customers should never share OTPs, PINs, CVVs or passwords with anyone. Unknown links and unofficial applications should be avoided.

Before approving any UPI request, users should carefully verify the details of the transaction. Banking transactions should be carried out only on secure networks.

Transaction alerts through SMS and email can help customers detect suspicious activity quickly. Keeping banking applications and smartphone software updated also reduces security risks.

Fraudulent transactions can cause significant stress, but quick action and informed decisions often limit the damage. Reporting the fraud immediately, following the correct procedures and securing digital accounts remain the strongest safeguards against financial losses in an increasingly digital economy.