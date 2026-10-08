Home Loan Co-Borrower: Why Parents Are Helping Children Buy Homes In Tier-2 Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young buyers increasingly rely on parental co-borrowing for homes.

Co-borrowing improves eligibility but requires disciplined financial planning.

Loans should empower young buyers' long-term financial independence.

By Atul Monga

A 26-year-old finds a home they like. The salary is decent, and their savings are also growing. But when the family sits down to work out the loan amount, the numbers fall short. Then, the father steps in. Three decades of income, savings and a stronger credit history can change the loan calculation. What looked out of reach suddenly becomes possible.

This is a pattern that comes up often when we look at how families in smaller cities approach home finance. Parents helping their children buy a first home is nothing new. What is changing is how the parent’s financial strength is becoming part of the young buyer’s formal credit journey. And that can be a good thing.

Interestingly, our survey report earlier this year found that Millennials and Gen Z account for approximately 90-95% of residential property purchases. Based on responses from more than 7,400 existing and aspiring homebuyers, the report also saw strong participation from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

As younger buyers become a larger part of the housing market, parental support can help them enter homeownership earlier. The important part is making that support work without stretching the family’s finances.

Home Loan Co-Borrower: What To Know

A parent joining a home loan can improve eligibility. But a higher eligible amount should not automatically translate into a higher loan. The better starting point is the home the family can comfortably sustain.

Co-borrowing also means taking on repayment obligations. A parent may be joining the loan to strengthen their child’s eligibility, but if the younger borrower is unable to pay the EMI, the co-borrower may have to step in. This is particularly important for parents who are approaching retirement and need to consider whether they could comfortably service the loan if circumstances change.

If a parent’s income helps their child qualify for a Rs 50 lakh loan, the family still needs to assess whether the entire amount is necessary. A lower loan with a manageable EMI may leave the young buyer with more room to build savings and handle other financial commitments.

The down payment needs the same discipline. A larger contribution from the parent can reduce the loan, but it should not automatically mean drawing heavily from money earmarked for retirement.

The family also needs to consider how long the repayment obligation will remain, particularly if the loan extends well into the parent’s retirement years.

Parental support is most useful when it solves a specific financing gap without creating a larger financial obligation elsewhere.

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Home Loans For Young Buyers

The loan also needs to work for the person who will ultimately own and repay the home. At 26, the borrower’s income and responsibilities are likely to change over time. A loan that works today should leave room for those changes rather than depend indefinitely on the parent’s income.

That could mean keeping the initial borrowing within a comfortable range, using the parent’s profile to strengthen the application, or reducing the upfront burden through a well-planned contribution. The key is to build a path towards greater financial independence for the younger borrower.

That also means having a clear understanding of who is expected to service the loan over time, rather than assuming that the parent will remain a financial backstop throughout the tenure.

This is why home financing needs to look beyond the sanction letter. The right loan is not simply the one a family qualifies for. It is one that remains manageable as the borrower’s income, savings and responsibilities evolve.

Tier-2, Tier-3 Home Loans

For buyers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, choosing a lender is only one part of the process. Understanding eligibility, getting documents in order and comparing loan structures can also be challenging, particularly when a parent and child are applying together. That makes local guidance important.

To address this, we are setting up Finance Centres across these markets to give homebuyers a local point of contact for lender selection, documentation and loan processing. This is supported by our technology platform and lender network.

For a family making a multi-decade financial commitment, the value is in understanding the choices before making one. A clear view of the lender, loan structure and repayment obligation can help families make a decision based on what works for them, rather than simply what they qualify for.

Also Read : RBI Hikes Repo Rate To 5.5%: Future Home Loan EMIs, Interest Cost And What Borrowers Should Know

Parental Support For Homeownership

Parents will continue to play an important role in helping their children buy their first homes. In many Indian families, that support is part of how financial security moves from one generation to the next. The opportunity is to make that support more purposeful.

A parent’s stronger credit profile or savings can help a young buyer enter the housing market earlier. But the end goal should remain ownership that the younger borrower can increasingly carry on their own.

That makes co-borrowing more than a way to increase eligibility. It becomes a way to give a young buyer a head start without making the parent’s financial capacity the permanent foundation of the loan.

Good home financing should not just make a home purchase possible today. It should make the ownership journey sustainable for the years ahead.

(The author is CEO & Co-Founder, BASIC Home Loan)

[Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.]

