Your Home Loan EMI Could Be Costing You Lakhs More Than Necessary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Early loan repayment years offer highest transfer advantages.

A home loan can run for decades, which means even a small difference in interest rates can significantly affect the total amount a borrower eventually pays. With lending rates easing from previous highs and banks competing for customers, many homeowners are asking a key question: is this the right time to shift an existing loan to another lender?

Financial experts say a home loan balance transfer can be a useful strategy, but only when it delivers meaningful savings over the remaining loan tenure. The decision should be based on a careful assessment of interest rates, outstanding loan amounts, repayment periods and associated costs.

A balance transfer allows borrowers to move their outstanding home loan from one lender to another offering lower rates or better terms. While the potential savings can be substantial, the benefits vary depending on where a borrower stands in the repayment journey.

Lower Rates Can Reduce Overall Borrowing Costs

One of the strongest reasons to consider a balance transfer is a noticeable gap between the interest rate on an existing loan and the rates currently available in the market.

Borrowers who secured home loans during periods of higher interest rates may find that shifting to a lender offering lower rates reduces their overall repayment burden. Even a modest reduction in rates can generate meaningful savings over a long tenure.

For example, a reduction of 50 basis points in the interest rate after four years of repayment on a Rs 1 crore home loan with a 30-year tenure can lower interest outgo by more than Rs 10 lakh over the loan period.

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Timing Matters Most In The Early Years

The stage of the loan plays a crucial role in determining whether a balance transfer is worthwhile.

During the initial years of a home loan, a larger share of each EMI goes towards interest payments rather than principal repayment. As the loan progresses, the interest component gradually declines while principal repayment increases.

Because of this structure, transferring a loan during the early years generally delivers greater financial benefits. In contrast, borrowers nearing the end of their tenure may see only limited savings, reducing the appeal of switching lenders.

New Benchmark-Linked Loans Offer Faster Rate Transmission

The transition to benchmark-linked lending has altered how home loan rates respond to changes in policy rates.

Under the External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) and Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) frameworks, home loan rates move directly in line with changes in the Reserve Bank of India's policy rate. As a result, borrowers can benefit more quickly when rates fall.

Borrowers with older loans linked to benchmark systems such as the base rate or MCLR may still be paying relatively higher spreads. In many cases, these borrowers may not have fully benefited from recent repo rate reductions, making a balance transfer a potentially attractive option.

Credit Profile Can Unlock Better Loan Terms

Borrowers who initially took home loans at higher rates because of weaker credit profiles may also benefit from reassessing their borrowing arrangements.

A stronger credit score often improves access to lower interest rates and more favourable loan conditions. Lenders typically view borrowers with scores of 760 and above more favourably, increasing the likelihood of securing competitive offers.

As financial profiles improve over time, homeowners may find opportunities to reduce borrowing costs through a balance transfer that were not available when the loan was first sanctioned.

Outstanding Principal And Tenure Should Guide The Decision

The amount of principal still outstanding is another important factor when evaluating a balance transfer.

When a significant loan balance remains, even a small reduction in interest rates can translate into substantial savings over the remaining tenure. For borrowers with many years left on their loan, the cumulative benefit can be considerable.

Consider a borrower who took a home loan two decades ago at a higher interest rate because of a lower credit score. If the outstanding principal remains around Rs 42 lakh and prevailing rates are close to 7.5 per cent, a balance transfer could still generate savings of nearly Rs 4 lakh over the remaining repayment period.

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Compare Costs Before Making The Switch

While a balance transfer can lower borrowing costs, interest rates alone should not drive the decision.

Borrowers should calculate the net benefit after accounting for processing charges, legal expenses, insurance premiums and any other costs associated with transferring the loan. These expenses can reduce the overall savings from the move.

It is equally important to assess whether the remaining tenure is long enough to justify the switch. If a loan is nearing completion, the potential gains may be too small to outweigh the transfer costs.

Before taking a final call, borrowers should compare offers from multiple lenders, review the revised EMI structure using a home loan EMI calculator and ensure the transition aligns with their broader financial goals and repayment capacity.