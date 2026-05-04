Want To Apply For A Home Loan? Here Are 6 Things To Check Before Approaching A Bank

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Down payment is the upfront property amount paid.

Applying for a home loan is an important step when looking to buy the dream home for you and your family. It is the biggest purchasing decision most people make. Having prior information about the loan process before approaching a bank saves you time and money.

Banks don’t just see your income before sanctioning a loan. From credit scores to essential documents, here is all that you need to consider.

What Will Determine My Loan Eligibility?

Your age, employment status and stable income will determine your eligibility for a home loan.

Younger borrowers can get longer tenures (25-30 years) with lower EMIs. Older applicants face shorter repayment windows, higher EMIs, and stricter checks on post-retirement income. Working with an MNC or a reputed public or private sector company increases your reliability as a borrower.

The higher your income, more the amount of money that banks will be willing to lend to you. This varies according to your profession.

How Existing Debt Affects My Home Loan Application?

Check your credit score, a 3-digit number based on your credit history. It tells the banks how likely you are to pay back the home loan on time. Credit scores can be checked for free online on the official CIBIL website or other financial platforms using basic details. Scores range from 300 to 900, with 750+ considered excellent.

The bank will see your credit score to estimate the amount of loan you are eligible for. A good credit score means that you pay a lower rate of interest and can save a large amount over the tenure of your home loan.

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Why is Clearing Existing Debt Important?

Having old, unpaid loans can reduce your chances of securing a home loan. Before applying, repay your old debts or consolidate them into one.

Lenders use the Fixed Obligations to Income Ratio (FOIR) metric to check how much of your monthly income goes towards loan payments. You will be loaned a smaller-than-desired amount, or your application can be rejected if existing EMIs increase your FOIR.

Documents Required For Home Loan

Essential documents for salaried employees include an address proof, age proof and income proof (salary slips of the last 3 months). For the self-employed, the requirements are the same, except that the income proof includes the ITR for your business.

What is a Down Payment, and How Much Do I Have to Pay?

A down payment is the amount paid up front to the seller of the property. The percentage of the down payment varies from lender to lender. According to the RBI guidelines, borrowers must make a down payment between 10 per cent and 25 per cent of the property value. The more you pay as a down payment, the less you have to borrow.

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How to Choose the Right Home Loan Lender?

You can approach a public or private sector bank or a Housing Finance Company (HFC) to apply for a home loan. Compare interest rates and check for any other benefits. Ensure that your lender offers reasonable home loan interest rates based on your chosen tenure and loan amount. Check for any hidden charges and penalties that may be applied to your home loan.

Banks or HFCs that value transparency and have an easy-to-access customer support team should be preferred.

Getting a home loan is a big decision not to be taken in a hurry. Do your own research, run the numbers, and if still unsure, approach a local bank for further information.