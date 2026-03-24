GST And TDS Explained: What Every Small Business Owner Must Know To Avoid Penalties

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Running a small business today is not just about sales and operations. You also need to stay on top of tax rules. Two of the most important ones are Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS). They may seem complicated at first, but understanding the basics can help you avoid penalties and manage your money better.

Understanding GST and its relevance

GST is an indirect tax applied to the sale of goods and services. If your business crosses a certain turnover limit, you need to register under GST. Once registered, you must charge GST on your sales and file returns regularly. One of the key benefits of GST is input tax credit. This means you can claim credit for the tax you pay on business purchases. It ensures that tax is charged only on the value you add. However, to use this benefit fully, you need to maintain proper records and file your returns accurately.

Input tax credit and compliance

Input Tax Credit (ITC) helps reduce your tax burden. You can adjust the GST paid on purchases against the GST you collect from customers. While this sounds simple, it comes with conditions. You need to make sure your suppliers are filing their returns correctly. If there is a mismatch, your credit can get delayed or even denied. This is why regular checks and timely filings are important. Staying consistent with compliance can also give you better control over your finances.

What TDS means for your business

TDS is a system where tax is deducted when you make certain payments. As a business owner, you may need to deduct TDS on payments like rent, professional fees, or contractor charges, depending on the limits set.

For example, if you pay a consultant above a specified amount, you need to deduct a small percentage as TDS before making the payment. You then deposit this amount with the government. It gets recorded against the consultant’s tax account.

Managing TDS compliance

Handling TDS involves a few simple but important steps. You need to deduct the right amount, deposit it on time, and file returns regularly. You also have to issue TDS certificates to those you pay. Delays or mistakes can lead to penalties and interest charges. They can also create issues for the person receiving the payment. Keeping proper records and tracking deadlines can help you avoid these problems.

Why both matter for cash flow

GST and TDS both affect your cash flow. GST impacts the tax you collect and pay, while TDS affects how much you pay out. If not planned well, these can put pressure on your cash flow. Keeping track of payments, planning your taxes, and aligning your cash cycles can make things smoother.

GST and TDS are essential parts of your business’s financial framework. While they require attention to detail, they are manageable with the right approach. Staying organised and informed can help you remain compliant while maintaining financial stability.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)