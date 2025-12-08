LIVE: 22K & 24K Gold Price In India Today (Dec 6) Per Gram

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices gained on Monday, as traders awaited the United States Federal Reserve's final policy outcome for the year. The gain also comes after the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) rate cut announcement.

Traders reported a rise in Gold Rates in India on Friday, with Gold Prices in Delhi and other major metros reflecting the broader easing in the market.

Earlier, gold had opened December on a strong note, with 22k and 24k prices rising across key Indian cities. The initial uptick was driven by supportive global cues, anticipation around forthcoming policy decisions, and steady domestic demand. According to traders, benchmark hubs such as Delhi and other metropolitan markets continued to track this upward trend in bullion.

Market participants expect the current volatility to persist in the near term as attention shifts to several high-impact triggers, including key US economic data, an address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Analysts note that despite gold futures dipping, gold could still move towards fresh highs depending on global monetary signals and the domestic market’s reading of central bank guidance.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 5

Gold Rate In Delhi Today



The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,057 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,970 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,040 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,042 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,955 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,042 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,955 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,042 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,955 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,042 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,955 per gram for 22-karat gold.