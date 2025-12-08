Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE: 22K & 24K Gold Price In India Today (Dec 6) Per Gram

LIVE: 22K & 24K Gold Price In India Today (Dec 6) Per Gram

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 6) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices gained on Monday, as traders awaited the United States Federal Reserve's final policy outcome for the year. The gain also comes after the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) rate cut announcement. 

Traders reported a rise in Gold Rates in India on Friday, with Gold Prices in Delhi and other major metros reflecting the broader easing in the market.

Earlier, gold had opened December on a strong note, with 22k and 24k prices rising across key Indian cities. The initial uptick was driven by supportive global cues, anticipation around forthcoming policy decisions, and steady domestic demand. According to traders, benchmark hubs such as Delhi and other metropolitan markets continued to track this upward trend in bullion.

Market participants expect the current volatility to persist in the near term as attention shifts to several high-impact triggers, including key US economic data, an address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Analysts note that despite gold futures dipping, gold could still move towards fresh highs depending on global monetary signals and the domestic market’s reading of central bank guidance.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 5

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,057 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,970 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,040 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,042 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,955 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,042 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,955 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,042 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,955 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,042 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,955 per gram for 22-karat gold.

 

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 11,970 13,057
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,040 13,135
Gold Rate in Bangalore 11,955 13,042
Gold Rate in Mumbai 11,955 13,042
Gold Rate in Pune 11,955 13,042
Gold Rate in Kolkata 11,955 13,042
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 11,910 12,993
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 11,915 12,998
Gold Rate in Indore 11,915 12,998
Gold Rate in Lucknow 11,925 13,008
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,000 13,091
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 11,910 12,993
Gold Rate in Mysore 11,910 12,993
Gold Rate in Kanpur 11,925 13,008
Gold Rate in Salem 12,000 13,091
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 11,910 12,993
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 11,910 12,993
Gold Rate in Patna 11,915 12,998

 

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Kolkata Gold Rates Today Gold Prices Today Gold Prices Delhi
