Gold Price Today (Dec 17) Jumps! Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Gold and silver prices rose sharply in early trade on Monday, extending their recent rally as supportive global cues and a weaker US dollar buoyed investor sentiment.

Gold rates in India climbed, with prices in Delhi and other major metros reflecting the uptick, traders said.

The gains followed heightened volatility in the previous session and were driven largely by renewed weakness in the US dollar and easing bond yields. The dollar index slipped about 0.10 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield edged down to 4.18 per cent.

A softer dollar and lower yields typically enhance the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, encouraging fresh buying interest across the precious metals market.

Despite near-term fluctuations, sentiment around gold remains firmly positive. Hopes of a softer US monetary policy continue to underpin prices, with the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut strengthening expectations of further easing ahead and reinforcing gold’s appeal as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

Beyond monetary policy expectations, prices have also been underpinned by strong central bank buying, sustained inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical tensions, and growing uncertainty over the global economic outlook, particularly in the context of US tariffs.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 17

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,466 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,345 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,528 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,400 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,451 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,330 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,451 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,330 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,451 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,330 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,451 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,330 per gram for 22-karat gold.