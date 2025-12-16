Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today: Check December 16 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Gold Price Today: Check December 16 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 16) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, reversing some of the gains seen in the previous session as investors turned cautious after the recent rally. The pullback came amid profit booking at higher levels, even as broader global cues remained supportive for the precious metal.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  declined, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Market participants said domestic gold rates softened across key Indian cities, tracking the retreat in international prices. The decline followed a strong start to the week, when bullion had climbed sharply on the back of favourable external factors.

The earlier rise in gold and silver was driven largely by weakness in the US dollar and easing bond yields, which had boosted the appeal of non-yielding assets. However, with prices hovering near recent highs, traders opted to lock in profits, leading to mild pressure on bullion during Tuesday’s session.

Despite the dip, the underlying sentiment around gold remains constructive. Expectations of easier monetary policy in the US continue to provide a supportive backdrop. The US Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cut has reinforced hopes of further policy easing in the months ahead, keeping gold in focus as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 16

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,401 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,285 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,386 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,270 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,386 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,270 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,386 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,270 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,386 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,270 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,285 13,401
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,350 13,473
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,270 13,386
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,270 13,386
Gold Rate in Pune 12,270 13,386
Gold Rate in Kolkata 11,935 13,386
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,270 13,386
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,275 13,391
Gold Rate in Indore 12,275 13,391
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,285 13,401
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,350 13,473
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,270 13,386
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,270 13,386
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,285 13,401
Gold Rate in Salem 12,350 13,473
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,270 13,386
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,270 13,386
Gold Rate in Patna 12,275 13,391

 

Also read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Kolkata Gold Price Mumbai Gold Price Today Gold Rate Delhi Gold Rate Chennai Gold Price Bengaluru Daily Gold Price
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
National Herald Case: Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet
National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
India
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
India
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Cities
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
Advertisement

Videos

President Murmu Withholds Assent to West Bengal Bill Proposing CM as University Chancellor
Uttar Pradesh News: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Vehicle Collision and Fire on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura
Uttar Pradesh News: Massive Fire Engulfs Buses and Cars on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Casualties Feared
Punjab: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachoria Shot Dead During Tournament in Mohali
Breaking: Chirag Paswan Credits NDA Unity for Historic Bihar Win, Rules Out Opposition Alliance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget