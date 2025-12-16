Gold Price Today: Check December 16 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, reversing some of the gains seen in the previous session as investors turned cautious after the recent rally. The pullback came amid profit booking at higher levels, even as broader global cues remained supportive for the precious metal.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India declined, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Market participants said domestic gold rates softened across key Indian cities, tracking the retreat in international prices. The decline followed a strong start to the week, when bullion had climbed sharply on the back of favourable external factors.

The earlier rise in gold and silver was driven largely by weakness in the US dollar and easing bond yields, which had boosted the appeal of non-yielding assets. However, with prices hovering near recent highs, traders opted to lock in profits, leading to mild pressure on bullion during Tuesday’s session.

Despite the dip, the underlying sentiment around gold remains constructive. Expectations of easier monetary policy in the US continue to provide a supportive backdrop. The US Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cut has reinforced hopes of further policy easing in the months ahead, keeping gold in focus as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 16

Gold Rate In Delhi Today



The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,401 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,285 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,386 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,270 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,386 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,270 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,386 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,270 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,386 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,270 per gram for 22-karat gold.