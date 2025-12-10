LIVE: 22K & 24K Gold Price In India Today (Dec 10) Per Gram

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices firmed marginally in early trade on Wednesday, edging higher as investors stayed cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision today. The slight uptick in prices this morning reflects the guarded mood across global markets, with traders avoiding aggressive bets before the central bank’s policy announcement.

Traders noted that gold rates in India inched up, with gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest marginal rise.

The Federal Reserve will unveil its decision today and this decision comes at a time when the US labour market is beginning to soften even as inflation stays above the central bank’s 2 per cent target. The latest data showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rising 0.3 per cent in September, the same pace recorded in August. On an annual basis, the index increased 2.8 per cent, slightly higher than the 2.7 per cent rise logged in the previous month.

Labour market signals have been mixed. US private payroll figures released last week registered the steepest fall in more than two and a half years, with private-sector employment dropping by 32,000 in November. However, unemployment benefit claims offered a contrasting picture. Initial jobless claims fell to 1,91,000 in the week ending November 29, the lowest level in over three years, sharply undercutting economists’ expectations of 2,20,000.

Typically, expectations of monetary easing tend to support gold, but gains in the precious metal are currently being capped by firmer US bond yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level in two and a half months on Monday, exerting fresh pressure on bullion.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 10

Gold Rate In Delhi Today



The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,046 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,030 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,124 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,030 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,031 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,945 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,031 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,945 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,031 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,945 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,031 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,945 per gram for 22-karat gold.