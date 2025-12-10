Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLIVE: 22K & 24K Gold Price In India Today (Dec 10) Per Gram

LIVE: 22K & 24K Gold Price In India Today (Dec 10) Per Gram

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 10) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices firmed marginally in early trade on Wednesday, edging higher as investors stayed cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision today. The slight uptick in prices this morning reflects the guarded mood across global markets, with traders avoiding aggressive bets before the central bank’s policy announcement.

Traders noted that gold rates in India inched up, with gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest marginal rise.

The Federal Reserve will unveil its decision today and this decision comes at a time when the US labour market is beginning to soften even as inflation stays above the central bank’s 2 per cent target. The latest data showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rising 0.3 per cent in September, the same pace recorded in August. On an annual basis, the index increased 2.8 per cent, slightly higher than the 2.7 per cent rise logged in the previous month.

Labour market signals have been mixed. US private payroll figures released last week registered the steepest fall in more than two and a half years, with private-sector employment dropping by 32,000 in November. However, unemployment benefit claims offered a contrasting picture. Initial jobless claims fell to 1,91,000 in the week ending November 29, the lowest level in over three years, sharply undercutting economists’ expectations of 2,20,000.

Typically, expectations of monetary easing tend to support gold, but gains in the precious metal are currently being capped by firmer US bond yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level in two and a half months on Monday, exerting fresh pressure on bullion.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 10 

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,046 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,030 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,124 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,030 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,031 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,945 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,031 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,945 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,031 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,945 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,031 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,945 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,030 13,046
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,030 13,124
Gold Rate in Bangalore 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Mumbai 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Pune 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Kolkata 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 11,950 13,036
Gold Rate in Indore 11,950 13,036
Gold Rate in Lucknow 11,960 13,046
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,030 13,124
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Mysore 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Kanpur 11,960 13,046
Gold Rate in Salem 12,030 13,124
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Patna 11,950 13,036
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rates Today Gold Price In Kolkata
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
Cities
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Advertisement

Videos

Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
UP BJP to Announce State Chief in Days; Piyush Goyal Oversees; OBC Face Likely
Varanasi Campus Clash & School Fire: Police Action, Pistol Scare, Blaze Sparks Panic
Goa Nightclub Fire: New Video Shows Rapid Blaze as Probe Widens, Luthra Brothers Abscond
Breaking: Mathura Court Pushes Case Forward As Debate Intensifies Over Aniruddhacharya's Remarks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget