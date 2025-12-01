Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Price Today (Dec 1): 22 Carat & 24 Carat Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, And All Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 1) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices climbed on Monday, opening December with a strong upward move as global cues, policy expectations, and firm domestic demand pushed rates higher across major Indian cities.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India remained on a steady uptrend, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest surge.

Analysts say bullion may inch closer to record highs in the coming days as markets brace for crucial US economic data, a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review.

Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG – Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, said gold has now decisively moved out of its consolidation range. "Investors are watching global manufacturing and services PMI prints, US jobs data, and consumer sentiment closely," he noted. Powell’s upcoming speech, developments in Russia–Ukraine peace negotiations, and the RBI meeting scheduled for Friday will also guide price movements, he added.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 1

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Delhi 11,975 13,063
Chennai 12,070 13,167
Bangalore 11,960 13,048
Mumbai 11,960 13,048
Pune 11,960 13,048
Kolkata 11,960 13,048
Hyderabad 11,775 12,846
Ahmedabad 11,965 13,053
Indore 11,965 13,053
Lucknow 11,975 13,063
Coimbatore 12,070 13,167
Bhubaneswar 11,960 13,048
Mysore 11,960 13,048
Kanpur 11,975 13,063
Salem 12,070 13,167
Visakhapatnam 11,960 13,048
Vijayawada 11,960 13,048
Patna 11,965 13,053

Gold Futures Rise

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for the February 2026 contract jumped Rs 3,654 (2.9 per cent) over the past week, closing at Rs 1,29,504 per 10 grams on Friday.

Domestic gold prices have been influenced primarily by a weaker rupee and sustained festive and wedding-season demand. According to Prathamesh Mallya, DVP, Research, Non‑Agri Commodities and Currencies at Angel One, ongoing jewellery purchases continue to support prices across retail markets.

He added that global central banks’ consistent accumulation of gold over the past few years offers long-term support to bullion. This trend is expected to continue into 2026.

International Markets Boost Outlook

Karthick Jonagadla, smallcase Manager and Founder of Quantace Research, said gold remains a straightforward way for investors to express their view on the US real-rate outlook while staying within a familiar investment class.

He explained that as long as expectations of a December rate cut remain elevated, the bias for gold stays moderately positive. However, any unexpected macroeconomic data that challenges near-term easing could trigger quick corrections, making careful position sizing and hedging crucial.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
