Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver nearly doubled, rising significantly since 2024.

Equities declined 10%, leading to improved valuation comfort.

Despite macro volatility, equities offer better return potential now.

By Prasenjit Paul

The biggest mistake investors make after any strong rally in any asset class is assuming that the winner of the last two years will also remain the winner for the next two. Since 2024, Gold and silver have given exceptional returns, while equities have gone through a long correction. This itself is a reason to become more careful with fresh money in precious metals and more open-minded towards equities.

Gold and Silver Have Nearly Doubled Since 2024

IBJA rates on 9 October 2026 were around Rs 1.49 lakh per 10 grams for 24-carat gold and Rs 2.21 lakh per kg for silver, before GST and making charges. Around two years earlier, gold was near Rs 75,726 per 10 grams and silver was around Rs 90,412 per kg. In simple terms, gold has nearly doubled and silver has risen by roughly 145 per cent during this period.

After such a sharp run-up, our base expectation is a time correction in gold and silver. This does not necessarily mean that prices have to crash immediately. They can remain rangebound for a long period, with occasional sharp moves on both sides, while valuations and investor expectations cool down.

Gold should still remain part of a portfolio because it works as a hedge during uncertainty. Silver also has industrial demand supporting its long-term story, but it is far more volatile than gold. The issue is not whether precious metals are good assets; the issue is whether fresh investors should chase them after a near-vertical move. At current levels, the risk-reward for a large lump-sum purchase does not look very comfortable.

Equity Valuations Have Become More Comfortable

Equities present the opposite picture. The Nifty was at 24,981 on 9 October 2024, compared with 22,520 on 9th October 2026. So, over nearly two years, the index had declined by around 10 per cent on a price-return basis. During the same period, the Nifty’s P/E multiple reduced from 23.48 times to around 19.20 times. This does not mean every stock is cheap, but the overall valuation comfort has clearly improved.

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Crude Prices And Bond Yields Could Keep Markets Volatile

Current macros are still uncomfortable. Elevated crude prices, higher bond yields, interest-rate tightening and pressure on the rupee can keep the market volatile in the near term. But markets usually turn before the economic headlines become positive. By the time oil falls, yields soften and foreign investors return in a big way, stock prices may already have moved higher.

Due to the lower base and the normal cyclical nature of markets, our expectation is that equities can outperform precious metals over the next two years. This may not happen in a straight line, and the index could remain rangebound for some more time. Still, the return potential from carefully selected equities appears better than chasing gold or silver at current prices.

SIP Contributions Provide Support To Equities

Domestic flows also provide some support. Monthly SIP contributions reached Rs 32,297 crore in August 2026, while active contributing SIP accounts crossed 10 crore. This regular flow of household savings cannot stop every market correction, but it does create a more stable domestic base. Once crude and global bond yields settle, even modest foreign buying can have a meaningful impact alongside these domestic inflows.

How Should A Moderate-Risk Investor Allocate Rs 10 Lakh?

For a moderate-risk investor with Rs 10 lakh, a reasonable allocation could be Rs 5 lakh in large-cap equities, Rs 4 lakh in income-oriented assets, mainly good-quality bonds with limited REIT exposure, and Rs 1 lakh across gold and silver. Equity investment can be spread over three or four tranches rather than putting the full amount at one level.

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Why Fresh Money Could Favour Equities Over Precious Metals

“Buy during fear and sell during greed” should not be treated as a slogan for perfectly timing the market. It simply means investors should avoid putting most of their money into an asset after everyone has already become bullish on it. Precious metals can remain the insurance part of the portfolio, but equities should remain the main long-term compounding asset. At present, fresh money should lean more towards equities rather than continue chasing gold and silver.

(The author is Fund Manager at 129 Wealth & Research Analyst at Paul Asset)

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