Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices surged Tuesday driven by geopolitical tensions.

A weaker US dollar also supported the precious metals.

Domestic and international futures saw notable gains across markets.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Tuesday, supported by renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia, a weaker US dollar and fresh buying in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery rose Rs 704, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 1,53,522 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 1,560 lots. Analysts attributed the rise to fresh positions created by market participants amid firm spot demand.

Gold futures in New York also gained, rising 0.22 per cent to $4,413.84 per ounce.

In India's retail market, 24-karat gold prices climbed 0.52 per cent, or Rs 790, to around Rs 1,54,080 per 10 grams at 9:10 am on Tuesday. Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold prices were showing marginal gains across major Indian cities.

International gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after declining over the previous two sessions. Spot gold erased the previous day's losses, rising 0.7 per cent to around $4,435 an ounce as the US dollar weakened.

A softer dollar tends to support gold because it makes the greenback-priced metal relatively cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Geopolitical developments in West Asia also remained a key factor for bullion markets. Renewed military clashes involving the US and Iran have raised concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude was moving towards the $100-a-barrel mark, adding to broader market uncertainty.

Silver followed gold higher in international markets. Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $66.78 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $1,834.00 per ounce. Palladium also advanced 1 per cent to $1,402.87 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also strengthened on Tuesday. MCX silver futures rose 0.71 per cent to Rs 2,40,700 per kg at around 9:10 AM.

The rise in precious metals came as investors continued to monitor geopolitical developments, currency movements and the impact of higher energy prices on global markets. With gold and silver both gaining, bullion remained firmly in focus among investors seeking protection amid heightened uncertainty.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 8

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,550

22 Karat- 14,255

18 Karat- 11,666

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,567

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 12,040

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,535

22 Karat- 14,240

18 Karat- 11,651

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,535

22 Karat- 14,240

18 Karat- 11,651

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,535

22 Karat- 14,240

18 Karat- 11,651

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,535

22 Karat- 14,240

18 Karat- 11,651

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 8

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities