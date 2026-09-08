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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Sep 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Sep 8, amid escalating tensions in West Asia and a weaker American dollar. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices surged Tuesday driven by geopolitical tensions.
  • A weaker US dollar also supported the precious metals.
  • Domestic and international futures saw notable gains across markets.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Tuesday, supported by renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia, a weaker US dollar and fresh buying in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery rose Rs 704, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 1,53,522 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 1,560 lots. Analysts attributed the rise to fresh positions created by market participants amid firm spot demand.

Gold futures in New York also gained, rising 0.22 per cent to $4,413.84 per ounce.

In India's retail market, 24-karat gold prices climbed 0.52 per cent, or Rs 790, to around Rs 1,54,080 per 10 grams at 9:10 am on Tuesday. Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold prices were showing marginal gains across major Indian cities.

International gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after declining over the previous two sessions. Spot gold erased the previous day's losses, rising 0.7 per cent to around $4,435 an ounce as the US dollar weakened.

A softer dollar tends to support gold because it makes the greenback-priced metal relatively cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Geopolitical developments in West Asia also remained a key factor for bullion markets. Renewed military clashes involving the US and Iran have raised concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude was moving towards the $100-a-barrel mark, adding to broader market uncertainty.

Silver followed gold higher in international markets. Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $66.78 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $1,834.00 per ounce. Palladium also advanced 1 per cent to $1,402.87 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also strengthened on Tuesday. MCX silver futures rose 0.71 per cent to Rs 2,40,700 per kg at around 9:10 AM.

The rise in precious metals came as investors continued to monitor geopolitical developments, currency movements and the impact of higher energy prices on global markets. With gold and silver both gaining, bullion remained firmly in focus among investors seeking protection amid heightened uncertainty.

Also Read : US-Iran Tensions Cut Gulf Oil Flows In Half, So Why Is Brent Crude Below $100?

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 8

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,550

22 Karat- 14,255

18 Karat- 11,666

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,567

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 12,040

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,535

22 Karat- 14,240

18 Karat- 11,651

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,535

22 Karat- 14,240

18 Karat- 11,651

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,535

22 Karat- 14,240

18 Karat- 11,651

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,535

22 Karat- 14,240

18 Karat- 11,651

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,535 14,240 11,651
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,540 14,245 11,656
Gold Rate in Indore 15,540 14,245 11,656
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,550 14,255 11,666
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,567 14,270 12,040
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,535 14,240 11,651
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,535 14,240 11,651
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,550 14,255 11,666
Gold Rate in Salem 15,567 14,270 12,040
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,535 14,240 11,651
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,535 14,240 11,651
Gold Rate in Patna 15,540 14,245 11,656

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: What A Higher Fitment Factor Could Mean For Employees

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 8

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Indore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Salem 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Patna 250 250,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices increase on Tuesday?

Gold and silver prices moved higher due to renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia, a weaker US dollar, and fresh domestic buying. Investors continued to monitor these developments and sought protection amid heightened uncertainty.

How does a weaker US dollar influence gold prices?

A softer US dollar tends to support gold because it makes the greenback-priced metal relatively cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. This makes gold more attractive to international investors.

What geopolitical factors contributed to the rise in precious metals?

Renewed military clashes involving the US and Iran in West Asia remained a key factor. Concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz added to broader market uncertainty.

Did other precious metals besides gold and silver also see price increases?

Yes, spot platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $1,834.00 per ounce, and palladium advanced 1 per cent to $1,402.87 per ounce. All these followed gold and silver higher in international markets.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Sep 8 2026
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