Gold and silver prices moved higher due to renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia, a weaker US dollar, and fresh domestic buying. Investors continued to monitor these developments and sought protection amid heightened uncertainty.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices climbed on Sep 8, amid escalating tensions in West Asia and a weaker American dollar. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver prices surged Tuesday driven by geopolitical tensions.
- A weaker US dollar also supported the precious metals.
- Domestic and international futures saw notable gains across markets.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Tuesday, supported by renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia, a weaker US dollar and fresh buying in the domestic market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery rose Rs 704, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 1,53,522 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 1,560 lots. Analysts attributed the rise to fresh positions created by market participants amid firm spot demand.
Gold futures in New York also gained, rising 0.22 per cent to $4,413.84 per ounce.
In India's retail market, 24-karat gold prices climbed 0.52 per cent, or Rs 790, to around Rs 1,54,080 per 10 grams at 9:10 am on Tuesday. Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold prices were showing marginal gains across major Indian cities.
International gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after declining over the previous two sessions. Spot gold erased the previous day's losses, rising 0.7 per cent to around $4,435 an ounce as the US dollar weakened.
A softer dollar tends to support gold because it makes the greenback-priced metal relatively cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
Geopolitical developments in West Asia also remained a key factor for bullion markets. Renewed military clashes involving the US and Iran have raised concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude was moving towards the $100-a-barrel mark, adding to broader market uncertainty.
Silver followed gold higher in international markets. Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $66.78 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $1,834.00 per ounce. Palladium also advanced 1 per cent to $1,402.87 per ounce.
Domestic silver prices also strengthened on Tuesday. MCX silver futures rose 0.71 per cent to Rs 2,40,700 per kg at around 9:10 AM.
The rise in precious metals came as investors continued to monitor geopolitical developments, currency movements and the impact of higher energy prices on global markets. With gold and silver both gaining, bullion remained firmly in focus among investors seeking protection amid heightened uncertainty.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 8
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,550
22 Karat- 14,255
18 Karat- 11,666
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,567
22 Karat- 14,270
18 Karat- 12,040
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,535
22 Karat- 14,240
18 Karat- 11,651
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,535
22 Karat- 14,240
18 Karat- 11,651
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,535
22 Karat- 14,240
18 Karat- 11,651
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,535
22 Karat- 14,240
18 Karat- 11,651
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,535
|14,240
|11,651
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,540
|14,245
|11,656
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,540
|14,245
|11,656
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,550
|14,255
|11,666
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,567
|14,270
|12,040
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,535
|14,240
|11,651
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,535
|14,240
|11,651
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,550
|14,255
|11,666
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,567
|14,270
|12,040
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,535
|14,240
|11,651
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,535
|14,240
|11,651
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,540
|14,245
|11,656
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 8
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|250
|250,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices increase on Tuesday?
How does a weaker US dollar influence gold prices?
A softer US dollar tends to support gold because it makes the greenback-priced metal relatively cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. This makes gold more attractive to international investors.
What geopolitical factors contributed to the rise in precious metals?
Renewed military clashes involving the US and Iran in West Asia remained a key factor. Concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz added to broader market uncertainty.
Did other precious metals besides gold and silver also see price increases?
Yes, spot platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $1,834.00 per ounce, and palladium advanced 1 per cent to $1,402.87 per ounce. All these followed gold and silver higher in international markets.