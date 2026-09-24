Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold prices declined Thursday, September 24, amid subdued demand.

MCX gold contracts fell Rs 171 per 10 grams.

International gold also decreased 0.25 percent to $4,277.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices declined on Thursday, September 24, amid subdued spot demand, with precious metal futures trading lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

On the MCX, gold contracts for October delivery fell by Rs 171, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 1,51,128 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 867 lots.

Market analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker demand in the spot market.

Gold futures also witnessed a decline in international markets. In New York, prices fell 0.25 per cent to $4,277 per ounce.

The movement in global bullion prices comes amid subdued demand, which has weighed on domestic gold futures.

Silver prices also dropped on Thursday, tracking the weakness in the broader precious metals market.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 24

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,283

22 Karat- 14,010

18 Karat- 11,466

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,273

22 Karat- 14,000

18 Karat- 11,770

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,268

22 Karat- 13,995

18 Karat- 11,451

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,268

22 Karat- 13,995

18 Karat- 11,451

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,268

22 Karat- 13,995

18 Karat- 11,451

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,268

22 Karat- 13,995

18 Karat- 11,451

Also Read : No UPI Day On October 2: Traders Plan Nationwide Protest Against 0.4% MDR Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 24

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities