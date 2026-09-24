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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Sep 24): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 24): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Sep 24, as demand weakened. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold prices declined Thursday, September 24, amid subdued demand.
  • MCX gold contracts fell Rs 171 per 10 grams.
  • International gold also decreased 0.25 percent to $4,277.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices declined on Thursday, September 24, amid subdued spot demand, with precious metal futures trading lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

On the MCX, gold contracts for October delivery fell by Rs 171, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 1,51,128 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 867 lots.

Market analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker demand in the spot market.

Gold futures also witnessed a decline in international markets. In New York, prices fell 0.25 per cent to $4,277 per ounce.

The movement in global bullion prices comes amid subdued demand, which has weighed on domestic gold futures.

Silver prices also dropped on Thursday, tracking the weakness in the broader precious metals market.

Also Read : NSE IPO Debut Falls Flat: Shares List At Rs 1,800 Despite Massive Investor Demand

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 24

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,283

22 Karat- 14,010

18 Karat- 11,466

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,273

22 Karat- 14,000

18 Karat- 11,770

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,268

22 Karat- 13,995

18 Karat- 11,451

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,268

22 Karat- 13,995

18 Karat- 11,451

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,268

22 Karat- 13,995

18 Karat- 11,451

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,268

22 Karat- 13,995

18 Karat- 11,451

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,268 13,995 11,451
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,273 14,000 11,456
Gold Rate in Indore 15,273 14,000 11,456
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,283 14,010 11,466
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,273 14,000 11,770
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,268 13,995 11,451
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,268 13,995 11,451
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,283 14,010 11,466
Gold Rate in Salem 15,273 14,000 11,770
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,268 13,995 11,451
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,268 13,995 11,451
Gold Rate in Patna 15,273 14,000 11,456

Also Read : No UPI Day On October 2: Traders Plan Nationwide Protest Against 0.4% MDR

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 24

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Indore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Salem 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Patna 245 245,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did gold prices perform on Thursday, September 24?

Gold prices declined on Thursday, September 24. Futures traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) amid subdued spot demand.

What was the reason for the decline in gold prices?

Market analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker demand in the spot market. This also influenced global bullion prices.

Did silver prices also decrease on Thursday?

Yes, silver prices also dropped on Thursday. This decline was consistent with the overall weakness observed in the broader precious metals market.

By how much did gold contracts for October delivery fall on MCX?

Gold contracts for October delivery on the MCX fell by Rs 171, or 0.11%. The price per 10 grams stood at Rs 1,51,128.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Sep 24 2026
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