Gold prices declined on Thursday, September 24. Futures traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) amid subdued spot demand.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 24): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices traded lower on Sep 24, as demand weakened. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold prices declined Thursday, September 24, amid subdued demand.
- MCX gold contracts fell Rs 171 per 10 grams.
- International gold also decreased 0.25 percent to $4,277.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices declined on Thursday, September 24, amid subdued spot demand, with precious metal futures trading lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
On the MCX, gold contracts for October delivery fell by Rs 171, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 1,51,128 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 867 lots.
Market analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker demand in the spot market.
Gold futures also witnessed a decline in international markets. In New York, prices fell 0.25 per cent to $4,277 per ounce.
The movement in global bullion prices comes amid subdued demand, which has weighed on domestic gold futures.
Silver prices also dropped on Thursday, tracking the weakness in the broader precious metals market.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 24
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,283
22 Karat- 14,010
18 Karat- 11,466
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,273
22 Karat- 14,000
18 Karat- 11,770
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,268
22 Karat- 13,995
18 Karat- 11,451
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,268
22 Karat- 13,995
18 Karat- 11,451
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,268
22 Karat- 13,995
18 Karat- 11,451
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,268
22 Karat- 13,995
18 Karat- 11,451
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,268
|13,995
|11,451
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,273
|14,000
|11,456
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,273
|14,000
|11,456
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,283
|14,010
|11,466
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,273
|14,000
|11,770
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,268
|13,995
|11,451
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,268
|13,995
|11,451
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,283
|14,010
|11,466
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,273
|14,000
|11,770
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,268
|13,995
|11,451
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,268
|13,995
|11,451
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,273
|14,000
|11,456
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 24
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|245
|245,000
Frequently Asked Questions
How did gold prices perform on Thursday, September 24?
What was the reason for the decline in gold prices?
Market analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker demand in the spot market. This also influenced global bullion prices.
Did silver prices also decrease on Thursday?
Yes, silver prices also dropped on Thursday. This decline was consistent with the overall weakness observed in the broader precious metals market.
By how much did gold contracts for October delivery fall on MCX?
Gold contracts for October delivery on the MCX fell by Rs 171, or 0.11%. The price per 10 grams stood at Rs 1,51,128.