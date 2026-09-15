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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Sep 15): Metals Flat, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 15): Metals Flat, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded range bound on Sep 15, amid escalating tensions in West Asia and a stronger dollar. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold, silver prices largely flat Tuesday; dollar strengthened.
  • Gold futures range-bound near Rs 1,52,570 per 10g.
  • Silver futures declined to Rs 2,31,750 per kilogram.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained largely flat on Tuesday, with both precious metals moving in a narrow range as a stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields weighed on sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery were trading at Rs 1,52,570 per 10 grams, marginally higher by 0.01 per cent or Rs 18. The yellow metal had earlier gained as much as 0.27 per cent, or Rs 412, to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,53,000 by 10:36 am.

Gold also slipped to an intraday low of Rs 1,52,424, marking a decline of Rs 164 or 0.10 per cent. The mixed movement kept the overall trend largely range-bound during the session.

Silver futures for December delivery were trading at Rs 2,31,750 per kg, down 0.40 per cent or Rs 940. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,32,546, gaining Rs 144 or 0.06 per cent, while its intraday low stood at Rs 2,31,612, down Rs 1,078 or 0.46 per cent.

Commodity experts have placed immediate resistance for MCX gold at Rs 1,54,000-1,54,700. A sustained break above this zone could take prices towards the next resistance level of Rs 1,56,300-1,57,000.

On the downside, gold has immediate support at Rs 1,50,700-1,50,000, followed by a stronger support zone at Rs 1,48,000-1,47,300.

The relative strength index (RSI) was near 45, below the neutral 50 mark, pointing to soft momentum in international gold prices. Experts said the bias for gold remains cautious below Rs 1,54,000, with a sustained move above this level required to stabilise the trend.

A decline below Rs 1,50,000, meanwhile, could pull gold prices towards Rs 1,48,000.

For MCX silver, immediate resistance is placed at Rs 2,33,000-2,34,000. A break above this range could open the way towards Rs 2,39,000-2,40,000.

On the lower side, immediate support is seen at Rs 2,30,000-2,29,000, followed by Rs 2,26,000-2,25,000.

Experts said silver’s RSI was near 46, remaining below the midline and indicating that the metal was weaker than gold in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, broader market conditions remained unfavourable for bullion. The dollar index rose 0.20 per cent, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury briefly crossed 5 per cent, reaching its highest level since October 2023.

Also Read : Oracle Layoffs: The 6 AM Email That Told Employees, ‘Today Is Your Last Working Day’

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 15

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,332

22 Karat- 14,055

18 Karat- 11,503

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,317

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,810

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,317

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,488

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,317

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,488

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,317

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,488

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,317

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,488

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,317 14,040 11,488
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,322 14,045 11,493
Gold Rate in Indore 15,322 14,045 11,493
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,332 14,055 11,503
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,317 14,040 11,810
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,317 14,040 11,488
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,317 14,040 11,488
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,332 14,055 11,503
Gold Rate in Salem 15,317 14,040 11,810
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,317 14,040 11,488
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,317 14,040 11,488
Gold Rate in Patna 15,322 14,045 11,493

Also Read : UPI Charges: Govt Says No Bank Can Levy Fee On Transactions Up To Rs 2,000, Check New Rule

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 15

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Indore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Salem 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Patna 245 245,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did gold and silver prices perform on Tuesday?

Gold and silver prices were largely flat on Tuesday. Both precious metals moved in a narrow range due to various market factors.

What factors affected gold and silver prices?

A stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields influenced prices. The market was also awaiting the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

What was the price of gold futures on MCX?

Gold futures for October delivery were trading at Rs 1,52,570 per 10 grams. This represented a marginal increase of 0.01% or Rs 18.

How did silver futures perform on MCX?

Silver futures for December delivery were trading at Rs 2,31,750 per kg. This marked a decrease of 0.40% or Rs 940.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Sep 15 2026
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