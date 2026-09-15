Gold and silver prices were largely flat on Tuesday. Both precious metals moved in a narrow range due to various market factors.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 15): Metals Flat, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices traded range bound on Sep 15, amid escalating tensions in West Asia and a stronger dollar. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold, silver prices largely flat Tuesday; dollar strengthened.
- Gold futures range-bound near Rs 1,52,570 per 10g.
- Silver futures declined to Rs 2,31,750 per kilogram.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained largely flat on Tuesday, with both precious metals moving in a narrow range as a stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields weighed on sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery were trading at Rs 1,52,570 per 10 grams, marginally higher by 0.01 per cent or Rs 18. The yellow metal had earlier gained as much as 0.27 per cent, or Rs 412, to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,53,000 by 10:36 am.
Gold also slipped to an intraday low of Rs 1,52,424, marking a decline of Rs 164 or 0.10 per cent. The mixed movement kept the overall trend largely range-bound during the session.
Silver futures for December delivery were trading at Rs 2,31,750 per kg, down 0.40 per cent or Rs 940. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,32,546, gaining Rs 144 or 0.06 per cent, while its intraday low stood at Rs 2,31,612, down Rs 1,078 or 0.46 per cent.
Commodity experts have placed immediate resistance for MCX gold at Rs 1,54,000-1,54,700. A sustained break above this zone could take prices towards the next resistance level of Rs 1,56,300-1,57,000.
On the downside, gold has immediate support at Rs 1,50,700-1,50,000, followed by a stronger support zone at Rs 1,48,000-1,47,300.
The relative strength index (RSI) was near 45, below the neutral 50 mark, pointing to soft momentum in international gold prices. Experts said the bias for gold remains cautious below Rs 1,54,000, with a sustained move above this level required to stabilise the trend.
A decline below Rs 1,50,000, meanwhile, could pull gold prices towards Rs 1,48,000.
For MCX silver, immediate resistance is placed at Rs 2,33,000-2,34,000. A break above this range could open the way towards Rs 2,39,000-2,40,000.
On the lower side, immediate support is seen at Rs 2,30,000-2,29,000, followed by Rs 2,26,000-2,25,000.
Experts said silver’s RSI was near 46, remaining below the midline and indicating that the metal was weaker than gold in the domestic market.
Meanwhile, broader market conditions remained unfavourable for bullion. The dollar index rose 0.20 per cent, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury briefly crossed 5 per cent, reaching its highest level since October 2023.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 15
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,332
22 Karat- 14,055
18 Karat- 11,503
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,317
22 Karat- 14,040
18 Karat- 11,810
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,317
22 Karat- 14,040
18 Karat- 11,488
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,317
22 Karat- 14,040
18 Karat- 11,488
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,317
22 Karat- 14,040
18 Karat- 11,488
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,317
22 Karat- 14,040
18 Karat- 11,488
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,317
|14,040
|11,488
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,322
|14,045
|11,493
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,322
|14,045
|11,493
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,332
|14,055
|11,503
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,317
|14,040
|11,810
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,317
|14,040
|11,488
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,317
|14,040
|11,488
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,332
|14,055
|11,503
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,317
|14,040
|11,810
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,317
|14,040
|11,488
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,317
|14,040
|11,488
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,322
|14,045
|11,493
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 15
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|245
|245,000
Frequently Asked Questions
How did gold and silver prices perform on Tuesday?
What factors affected gold and silver prices?
A stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields influenced prices. The market was also awaiting the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.
What was the price of gold futures on MCX?
Gold futures for October delivery were trading at Rs 1,52,570 per 10 grams. This represented a marginal increase of 0.01% or Rs 18.
How did silver futures perform on MCX?
Silver futures for December delivery were trading at Rs 2,31,750 per kg. This marked a decrease of 0.40% or Rs 940.