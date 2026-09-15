Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold, silver prices largely flat Tuesday; dollar strengthened.

Gold futures range-bound near Rs 1,52,570 per 10g.

Silver futures declined to Rs 2,31,750 per kilogram.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained largely flat on Tuesday, with both precious metals moving in a narrow range as a stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields weighed on sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery were trading at Rs 1,52,570 per 10 grams, marginally higher by 0.01 per cent or Rs 18. The yellow metal had earlier gained as much as 0.27 per cent, or Rs 412, to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,53,000 by 10:36 am.

Gold also slipped to an intraday low of Rs 1,52,424, marking a decline of Rs 164 or 0.10 per cent. The mixed movement kept the overall trend largely range-bound during the session.

Silver futures for December delivery were trading at Rs 2,31,750 per kg, down 0.40 per cent or Rs 940. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,32,546, gaining Rs 144 or 0.06 per cent, while its intraday low stood at Rs 2,31,612, down Rs 1,078 or 0.46 per cent.

Commodity experts have placed immediate resistance for MCX gold at Rs 1,54,000-1,54,700. A sustained break above this zone could take prices towards the next resistance level of Rs 1,56,300-1,57,000.

On the downside, gold has immediate support at Rs 1,50,700-1,50,000, followed by a stronger support zone at Rs 1,48,000-1,47,300.

The relative strength index (RSI) was near 45, below the neutral 50 mark, pointing to soft momentum in international gold prices. Experts said the bias for gold remains cautious below Rs 1,54,000, with a sustained move above this level required to stabilise the trend.

A decline below Rs 1,50,000, meanwhile, could pull gold prices towards Rs 1,48,000.

For MCX silver, immediate resistance is placed at Rs 2,33,000-2,34,000. A break above this range could open the way towards Rs 2,39,000-2,40,000.

On the lower side, immediate support is seen at Rs 2,30,000-2,29,000, followed by Rs 2,26,000-2,25,000.

Experts said silver’s RSI was near 46, remaining below the midline and indicating that the metal was weaker than gold in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, broader market conditions remained unfavourable for bullion. The dollar index rose 0.20 per cent, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury briefly crossed 5 per cent, reaching its highest level since October 2023.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 15

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,332

22 Karat- 14,055

18 Karat- 11,503

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,317

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,810

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,317

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,488

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,317

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,488

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,317

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,488

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,317

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,488

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 15

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities