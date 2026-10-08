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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Oct 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold and silver prices traded higher on Oct 8, amid firm spot demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold futures climbed Rs 157 amid fresh market positions.
  • Firm spot demand also supported the rise in gold futures.
  • International gold futures increased 0.34 percent to $4,125.13.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices climbed on Thursday, with the precious metal gaining Rs 157 per 10 grams in futures trade as fresh positions were created by market participants amid firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contract for December delivery advanced Rs 157, or 0.11 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,49,260 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 2,051 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions taken by participants, supported by firm demand in the spot market.

In international markets, gold futures rose 0.34 per cent to $4,125.13 per ounce in New York.

Also Read : Aadhaar Rules Change! New Documents Needed To Change Your Name

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 8

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,970

22 Karat- 13,725

18 Karat- 11,233

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,265

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,218

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,218

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,218

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,218

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,957 13,710 11,218
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,960 13,715 11,223
Gold Rate in Indore 14,960 13,715 11,223
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,970 13,725 11,233
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,957 13,710 11,265
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,957 13,710 11,218
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,957 13,710 11,218
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,970 13,725 11,233
Gold Rate in Salem 14,957 13,710 11,265
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,957 13,710 11,218
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,957 13,710 11,218
Gold Rate in Patna 14,960 13,715 11,223

Also Read : Home Loan Co-Borrower: Why Parents Are Helping Children Buy Homes In Tier-2 Cities

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 8

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did gold prices increase on Thursday?

Gold prices climbed by Rs 157 per 10 grams in futures trade on Thursday. The December delivery contract on MCX rose to Rs 1,49,260 per 10 grams.

What factors contributed to the rise in gold futures?

Market analysts attributed the rise to fresh positions created by participants. This increase was also supported by firm demand in the spot market.

What was the international gold price in New York?

In international markets, gold futures rose 0.34 percent. It reached a price of $4,125.13 per ounce in New York.

What is the price of 24 Karat gold in Delhi today?

In Delhi, the price for 24 Karat gold is Rs 14,970 per gram. This is based on the rates provided for October 8.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Oct 8 2026
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