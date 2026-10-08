Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold futures climbed Rs 157 amid fresh market positions.

Firm spot demand also supported the rise in gold futures.

International gold futures increased 0.34 percent to $4,125.13.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices climbed on Thursday, with the precious metal gaining Rs 157 per 10 grams in futures trade as fresh positions were created by market participants amid firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contract for December delivery advanced Rs 157, or 0.11 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,49,260 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 2,051 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions taken by participants, supported by firm demand in the spot market.

In international markets, gold futures rose 0.34 per cent to $4,125.13 per ounce in New York.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 8

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,970

22 Karat- 13,725

18 Karat- 11,233

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,265

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,218

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,218

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,218

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,218

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Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities