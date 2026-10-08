Gold prices climbed by Rs 157 per 10 grams in futures trade on Thursday. The December delivery contract on MCX rose to Rs 1,49,260 per 10 grams.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More
Gold and silver prices traded higher on Oct 8, amid firm spot demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold futures climbed Rs 157 amid fresh market positions.
- Firm spot demand also supported the rise in gold futures.
- International gold futures increased 0.34 percent to $4,125.13.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices climbed on Thursday, with the precious metal gaining Rs 157 per 10 grams in futures trade as fresh positions were created by market participants amid firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contract for December delivery advanced Rs 157, or 0.11 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,49,260 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 2,051 lots.
Market analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions taken by participants, supported by firm demand in the spot market.
In international markets, gold futures rose 0.34 per cent to $4,125.13 per ounce in New York.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 8
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,970
22 Karat- 13,725
18 Karat- 11,233
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,957
22 Karat- 13,710
18 Karat- 11,265
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,957
22 Karat- 13,710
18 Karat- 11,218
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,957
22 Karat- 13,710
18 Karat- 11,218
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,957
22 Karat- 13,710
18 Karat- 11,218
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,957
22 Karat- 13,710
18 Karat- 11,218
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,957
|13,710
|11,218
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,960
|13,715
|11,223
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,960
|13,715
|11,223
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,970
|13,725
|11,233
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,957
|13,710
|11,265
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,957
|13,710
|11,218
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,957
|13,710
|11,218
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,970
|13,725
|11,233
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,957
|13,710
|11,265
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,957
|13,710
|11,218
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,957
|13,710
|11,218
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,960
|13,715
|11,223
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 8
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|235
|235,000
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did gold prices increase on Thursday?
What factors contributed to the rise in gold futures?
Market analysts attributed the rise to fresh positions created by participants. This increase was also supported by firm demand in the spot market.
What was the international gold price in New York?
In international markets, gold futures rose 0.34 percent. It reached a price of $4,125.13 per ounce in New York.
What is the price of 24 Karat gold in Delhi today?
In Delhi, the price for 24 Karat gold is Rs 14,970 per gram. This is based on the rates provided for October 8.