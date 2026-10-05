Gold prices slipped nearly 1% in futures trade on Monday. This decline was primarily due to a stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields, which limited its recovery.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 5): Metals Take A Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More
Gold and silver prices traded lower on Oct 5, amid muted demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold futures declined nearly 1% on Monday in India.
- Strong US dollar, elevated bond yields limited bullion's recovery.
- International gold, silver saw significant falls last week.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices slipped nearly 1 per cent in futures trade on Monday, with a stronger US dollar continuing to weigh on bullion and limiting its recovery.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 1,020, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 1,49,370 per 10 grams.
The decline comes after gold fell Rs 2,887, or 2 per cent, during the holiday-shortened previous week to close at Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams. Domestic commodity markets remained shut on Friday on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
According to Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, gold has continued to trade in a consolidation phase as a firm US dollar and elevated bond yields have restricted the metal's upward momentum.
The dollar index was hovering close to an 18-month high of 102.37, adding to the pressure on bullion, More said.
In international markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery were marginally higher at $4,163.50 per ounce in New York.
Gold has managed to stay above $4,150 per ounce in overseas markets after briefly moving beyond $4,200 on Friday. Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at investment platform Mudrex, said the move was supported by a weak US jobs report, which lowered expectations of an October rate hike by the US Federal Reserve to below 20 per cent.
However, markets continue to assign nearly a 70 per cent probability to a rate hike in December, he said.
Gold prices in international markets declined by $158.9, or 3.7 per cent, last week to end at $4,162.3 per ounce. Silver also recorded a sharp fall, declining $4.38, or 6.7 per cent, to $60.41 per ounce.
Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said the recovery in bullion remains restricted by elevated US Treasury yields. The 10-year Treasury yield was holding around 5.2 per cent amid persistent inflation, fiscal concerns and heavy government borrowing.
"Gold therefore remains caught between cooling labour conditions and persistent yield and dollar pressures," Modi said.
Market participants will now track Services PMI readings from major economies, US trade data and mid-month consumer sentiment figures expected later this week for fresh direction.
The unresolved US-Iran situation could also contribute to volatility in precious metals, analysts said.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 5
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,933
22 Karat- 13,690
18 Karat- 11,204
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,918
22 Karat- 13,675
18 Karat- 11,235
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,918
22 Karat- 13,675
18 Karat- 11,189
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,918
22 Karat- 13,675
18 Karat- 11,189
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,918
22 Karat- 13,675
18 Karat- 11,189
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,918
22 Karat- 13,675
18 Karat- 11,189
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,918
|13,675
|11,189
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,923
|13,680
|11,190
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,923
|13,680
|11,190
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,933
|13,690
|11,204
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,918
|13,675
|11,235
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,918
|13,675
|11,189
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,918
|13,675
|11,189
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,933
|13,690
|11,204
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,918
|13,675
|11,235
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,918
|13,675
|11,189
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,918
|13,675
|11,189
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,923
|13,680
|11,190
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 5
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|235
|235,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold prices fall on Monday?
What factors are limiting gold's upward momentum?
A firm US dollar and elevated bond yields are restricting gold's upward momentum. The dollar index hovering near an 18-month high and elevated US Treasury yields are contributing to this pressure.
How much did gold prices decline last week in international markets?
In international markets, gold prices declined by $158.9, or 3.7%, last week. They closed at $4,162.3 per ounce.
What are market participants tracking for future direction?
Market participants will track Services PMI readings from major economies, US trade data, and mid-month consumer sentiment figures. The unresolved US-Iran situation could also impact precious metals.