Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 5): Metals Take A Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold futures declined nearly 1% on Monday in India.

Strong US dollar, elevated bond yields limited bullion's recovery.

International gold, silver saw significant falls last week.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices slipped nearly 1 per cent in futures trade on Monday, with a stronger US dollar continuing to weigh on bullion and limiting its recovery.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 1,020, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 1,49,370 per 10 grams.

The decline comes after gold fell Rs 2,887, or 2 per cent, during the holiday-shortened previous week to close at Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams. Domestic commodity markets remained shut on Friday on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

According to Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, gold has continued to trade in a consolidation phase as a firm US dollar and elevated bond yields have restricted the metal's upward momentum.

The dollar index was hovering close to an 18-month high of 102.37, adding to the pressure on bullion, More said.

In international markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery were marginally higher at $4,163.50 per ounce in New York.

Gold has managed to stay above $4,150 per ounce in overseas markets after briefly moving beyond $4,200 on Friday. Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at investment platform Mudrex, said the move was supported by a weak US jobs report, which lowered expectations of an October rate hike by the US Federal Reserve to below 20 per cent.

However, markets continue to assign nearly a 70 per cent probability to a rate hike in December, he said.

Gold prices in international markets declined by $158.9, or 3.7 per cent, last week to end at $4,162.3 per ounce. Silver also recorded a sharp fall, declining $4.38, or 6.7 per cent, to $60.41 per ounce.

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said the recovery in bullion remains restricted by elevated US Treasury yields. The 10-year Treasury yield was holding around 5.2 per cent amid persistent inflation, fiscal concerns and heavy government borrowing.

"Gold therefore remains caught between cooling labour conditions and persistent yield and dollar pressures," Modi said.

Market participants will now track Services PMI readings from major economies, US trade data and mid-month consumer sentiment figures expected later this week for fresh direction.

The unresolved US-Iran situation could also contribute to volatility in precious metals, analysts said.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 5

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,933

22 Karat- 13,690

18 Karat- 11,204

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,918

22 Karat- 13,675

18 Karat- 11,235

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,918

22 Karat- 13,675

18 Karat- 11,189

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,918

22 Karat- 13,675

18 Karat- 11,189

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,918

22 Karat- 13,675

18 Karat- 11,189

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,918

22 Karat- 13,675

18 Karat- 11,189

Also Read : RBI MPC Begins: First Rate Hike Since 2023 Likely, But Could Diwali Delay It? Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 5

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities