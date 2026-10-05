India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Oct 5): Metals Take A Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 5): Metals Take A Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Oct 5, amid muted demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold futures declined nearly 1% on Monday in India.
  • Strong US dollar, elevated bond yields limited bullion's recovery.
  • International gold, silver saw significant falls last week.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices slipped nearly 1 per cent in futures trade on Monday, with a stronger US dollar continuing to weigh on bullion and limiting its recovery.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 1,020, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 1,49,370 per 10 grams.

The decline comes after gold fell Rs 2,887, or 2 per cent, during the holiday-shortened previous week to close at Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams. Domestic commodity markets remained shut on Friday on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

According to Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, gold has continued to trade in a consolidation phase as a firm US dollar and elevated bond yields have restricted the metal's upward momentum.

The dollar index was hovering close to an 18-month high of 102.37, adding to the pressure on bullion, More said.

In international markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery were marginally higher at $4,163.50 per ounce in New York.

Gold has managed to stay above $4,150 per ounce in overseas markets after briefly moving beyond $4,200 on Friday. Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at investment platform Mudrex, said the move was supported by a weak US jobs report, which lowered expectations of an October rate hike by the US Federal Reserve to below 20 per cent.

However, markets continue to assign nearly a 70 per cent probability to a rate hike in December, he said.

Gold prices in international markets declined by $158.9, or 3.7 per cent, last week to end at $4,162.3 per ounce. Silver also recorded a sharp fall, declining $4.38, or 6.7 per cent, to $60.41 per ounce.

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said the recovery in bullion remains restricted by elevated US Treasury yields. The 10-year Treasury yield was holding around 5.2 per cent amid persistent inflation, fiscal concerns and heavy government borrowing.

"Gold therefore remains caught between cooling labour conditions and persistent yield and dollar pressures," Modi said.

Market participants will now track Services PMI readings from major economies, US trade data and mid-month consumer sentiment figures expected later this week for fresh direction.

The unresolved US-Iran situation could also contribute to volatility in precious metals, analysts said.

Also Read : India LPG Imports Shift: US Becomes Top Supplier As West Asia Share Falls To 40%

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 5

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,933

22 Karat- 13,690

18 Karat- 11,204

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,918

22 Karat- 13,675

18 Karat- 11,235

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,918

22 Karat- 13,675

18 Karat- 11,189

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,918

22 Karat- 13,675

18 Karat- 11,189

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,918

22 Karat- 13,675

18 Karat- 11,189

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,918

22 Karat- 13,675

18 Karat- 11,189

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,918 13,675 11,189
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,923 13,680 11,190
Gold Rate in Indore 14,923 13,680 11,190
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,933 13,690 11,204
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,918 13,675 11,235
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,918 13,675 11,189
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,918 13,675 11,189
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,933 13,690 11,204
Gold Rate in Salem 14,918 13,675 11,235
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,918 13,675 11,189
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,918 13,675 11,189
Gold Rate in Patna 14,923 13,680 11,190

Also Read : RBI MPC Begins: First Rate Hike Since 2023 Likely, But Could Diwali Delay It?

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 5

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices fall on Monday?

Gold prices slipped nearly 1% in futures trade on Monday. This decline was primarily due to a stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields, which limited its recovery.

What factors are limiting gold's upward momentum?

A firm US dollar and elevated bond yields are restricting gold's upward momentum. The dollar index hovering near an 18-month high and elevated US Treasury yields are contributing to this pressure.

How much did gold prices decline last week in international markets?

In international markets, gold prices declined by $158.9, or 3.7%, last week. They closed at $4,162.3 per ounce.

What are market participants tracking for future direction?

Market participants will track Services PMI readings from major economies, US trade data, and mid-month consumer sentiment figures. The unresolved US-Iran situation could also impact precious metals.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Oct 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Oct 5 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Taking Multiple Loans? 5 Credit Management Tips To Keep Your CIBIL Score Healthy
Borrowing For Big Purchases? These 5 Credit Rules Can Help Protect Your Score
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 1): Metals Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 1): Metals Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Personal Finance
New Rules From October 1: LPG, PUC, Banking, Property And More
New Rules From October 1: LPG, PUC, Banking, Property And More
Personal Finance
Bank Holidays In October: Check RBI Calendar For Dussehra, Durga Puja, And Regional Holidays
Bank Holidays In October: Check RBI Calendar For Dussehra, Durga Puja, And Regional Holidays
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Notice: Election Commission Asked To Respond Over Gyanesh Kumar Row
Breaking: New CCTV shows Rasik Dulari before jump; questions deepen in Vrindavan ashram case
UP Flood Alert: Gomti in spate floods Lucknow colonies, 4-5 ft water; CM Yogi to conduct aerial survey
India Politics: Kharge lists 3 demands, opposition ups pressure on CEC ahead of SC hearing today
Breaking: Falahari Baba alleges ‘fake saints’ takeover at Premanand Maharaj’s Kelikunj Ashram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget