Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 30): Metals In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices fell on US monetary policy expectations.

Futures fell sharply, providing buyers pre-festive season relief.

Federal Reserve's unchanged rates and inflation concerns weighed.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Friday, October 30, as expectations of tighter US monetary policy weighed on bullion. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver fell by more than Rs 4,000 per kg, while gold futures dropped nearly Rs 1,000 per 10 grams.

The correction comes ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, offering some relief to consumers planning festive purchases.

December gold futures fell 0.63 per cent, or Rs 911, to an intraday low of Rs 1,41,685 per 10 grams. At around 12:20 pm, the contract was trading at Rs 1,41,800, down Rs 796, or 0.56 per cent, from its previous close.

Silver recorded a sharper decline, slipping Rs 4,282, or 2.26 per cent, to Rs 1,85,171 per kg. It was last trading at Rs 1,85,500 per kg, down Rs 3,953, or around 2 per cent.

Overseas markets followed a similar trend. Spot gold declined 0.7 per cent to around $3,991 per ounce, while spot silver fell 1.6 per cent to $51.27 per ounce.

Bullion has faced pressure following the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.75-4 per cent. The decision was taken in a 10-2 vote, with policymakers continuing to flag concerns about elevated inflation.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh indicated that inflation remained stubbornly high, while two policymakers reportedly favoured raising rates instead of holding them steady. Strong economic indicators released since the announcement have further strengthened expectations that borrowing costs could remain elevated for longer.

This outlook can weigh on precious metals, which do not offer interest income, making them less attractive relative to interest-bearing assets when rates remain high.

Gold is nearing a key support range of Rs 1.40 lakh-Rs 1.41 lakh per 10 grams. A decisive break below this zone could take prices towards Rs 1.37 lakh-Rs 1.38 lakh, according to commodity experts.

For silver, the next major support is placed between Rs 1.83 lakh and Rs 1.85 lakh per kg. The metal has already corrected substantially from its historic peak.

Analysts believe the current levels could interest long-term investors and festive buyers, although further price movements will depend on the Fed's policy outlook, the US dollar index and Treasury yields.

Crude oil prices are another factor to monitor, with geopolitical tensions in West Asia, developments involving Iran and the possibility of supply disruptions adding uncertainty to global markets.

Also Read : Diwali Bonus 2026: 5 Money Mistakes You Must Avoid This Festive Season

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 30

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,241

22 Karat- 13,055

18 Karat- 10,684

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,226

22 Karat- 13,040

18 Karat- 10,667

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,226

22 Karat- 13,040

18 Karat- 10,669

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,226

22 Karat- 13,040

18 Karat- 10,669

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,226

22 Karat- 13,040

18 Karat- 10,669

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,226

22 Karat- 13,040

18 Karat- 10,669

Also Read : Nov 1 Rally: Delhi Traders Flag Rs 10,000 Crore Daily Business Risk, Seek Sonia Gandhi's Intervention Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 30

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities