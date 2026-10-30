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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Oct 30): Metals In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 30): Metals In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Oct 30, as demand for gold weakened. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices fell on US monetary policy expectations.
  • Futures fell sharply, providing buyers pre-festive season relief.
  • Federal Reserve's unchanged rates and inflation concerns weighed.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Friday, October 30, as expectations of tighter US monetary policy weighed on bullion. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver fell by more than Rs 4,000 per kg, while gold futures dropped nearly Rs 1,000 per 10 grams.

The correction comes ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, offering some relief to consumers planning festive purchases.

December gold futures fell 0.63 per cent, or Rs 911, to an intraday low of Rs 1,41,685 per 10 grams. At around 12:20 pm, the contract was trading at Rs 1,41,800, down Rs 796, or 0.56 per cent, from its previous close.

Silver recorded a sharper decline, slipping Rs 4,282, or 2.26 per cent, to Rs 1,85,171 per kg. It was last trading at Rs 1,85,500 per kg, down Rs 3,953, or around 2 per cent.

Overseas markets followed a similar trend. Spot gold declined 0.7 per cent to around $3,991 per ounce, while spot silver fell 1.6 per cent to $51.27 per ounce.

Bullion has faced pressure following the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.75-4 per cent. The decision was taken in a 10-2 vote, with policymakers continuing to flag concerns about elevated inflation.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh indicated that inflation remained stubbornly high, while two policymakers reportedly favoured raising rates instead of holding them steady. Strong economic indicators released since the announcement have further strengthened expectations that borrowing costs could remain elevated for longer.

This outlook can weigh on precious metals, which do not offer interest income, making them less attractive relative to interest-bearing assets when rates remain high.

Gold is nearing a key support range of Rs 1.40 lakh-Rs 1.41 lakh per 10 grams. A decisive break below this zone could take prices towards Rs 1.37 lakh-Rs 1.38 lakh, according to commodity experts.

For silver, the next major support is placed between Rs 1.83 lakh and Rs 1.85 lakh per kg. The metal has already corrected substantially from its historic peak.

Analysts believe the current levels could interest long-term investors and festive buyers, although further price movements will depend on the Fed's policy outlook, the US dollar index and Treasury yields.

Crude oil prices are another factor to monitor, with geopolitical tensions in West Asia, developments involving Iran and the possibility of supply disruptions adding uncertainty to global markets.

Also Read : Diwali Bonus 2026: 5 Money Mistakes You Must Avoid This Festive Season

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 30

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,241

22 Karat- 13,055

18 Karat- 10,684

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,226

22 Karat- 13,040

18 Karat- 10,667

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,226

22 Karat- 13,040

18 Karat- 10,669

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,226

22 Karat- 13,040

18 Karat- 10,669

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,226

22 Karat- 13,040

18 Karat- 10,669

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,226

22 Karat- 13,040

18 Karat- 10,669

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,226 13,040 10,669
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,231 13,045 10,674
Gold Rate in Indore 14,231 13,045 10,674
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,241 13,055 10,684
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,226 13,040 10,667
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,226 13,040 10,669
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,226 13,040 10,669
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,241 13,055 10,684
Gold Rate in Salem 14,226 13,040 10,667
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,226 13,040 10,669
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,226 13,040 10,669
Gold Rate in Patna 14,231 13,045 10,674

Also Read : Nov 1 Rally: Delhi Traders Flag Rs 10,000 Crore Daily Business Risk, Seek Sonia Gandhi's Intervention

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 30

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 210 210,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 210 210,000
Silver Rate in Indore 210 210,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 210 210,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 210 210,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 210 210,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 210 210,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 210 210,000
Silver Rate in Salem 210 210,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 210 210,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 210 210,000
Silver Rate in Patna 210 210,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices decline on October 30?

Prices fell due to expectations of tighter US monetary policy. The US Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates, alongside inflation concerns, made non-interest-bearing assets less appealing.

By how much did gold and silver prices drop on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)?

Gold futures dropped nearly Rs 1,000 per 10 grams, while silver fell by over Rs 4,000 per kg. This occurred on Friday, October 30.

Who might find the current gold and silver prices attractive?

The recent price correction offers relief to consumers planning festive purchases for Dhanteras and Diwali. Analysts also believe current levels could interest long-term investors.

What factors are expected to influence future gold and silver prices?

Future price movements will largely depend on the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook, the US dollar index, and Treasury yields. Global crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions are also significant.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Oct 30 2026
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