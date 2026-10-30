Prices fell due to expectations of tighter US monetary policy. The US Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates, alongside inflation concerns, made non-interest-bearing assets less appealing.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 30): Metals In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai
Gold and silver prices traded lower on Oct 30, as demand for gold weakened. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver prices fell on US monetary policy expectations.
- Futures fell sharply, providing buyers pre-festive season relief.
- Federal Reserve's unchanged rates and inflation concerns weighed.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Friday, October 30, as expectations of tighter US monetary policy weighed on bullion. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver fell by more than Rs 4,000 per kg, while gold futures dropped nearly Rs 1,000 per 10 grams.
The correction comes ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, offering some relief to consumers planning festive purchases.
December gold futures fell 0.63 per cent, or Rs 911, to an intraday low of Rs 1,41,685 per 10 grams. At around 12:20 pm, the contract was trading at Rs 1,41,800, down Rs 796, or 0.56 per cent, from its previous close.
Silver recorded a sharper decline, slipping Rs 4,282, or 2.26 per cent, to Rs 1,85,171 per kg. It was last trading at Rs 1,85,500 per kg, down Rs 3,953, or around 2 per cent.
Overseas markets followed a similar trend. Spot gold declined 0.7 per cent to around $3,991 per ounce, while spot silver fell 1.6 per cent to $51.27 per ounce.
Bullion has faced pressure following the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.75-4 per cent. The decision was taken in a 10-2 vote, with policymakers continuing to flag concerns about elevated inflation.
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh indicated that inflation remained stubbornly high, while two policymakers reportedly favoured raising rates instead of holding them steady. Strong economic indicators released since the announcement have further strengthened expectations that borrowing costs could remain elevated for longer.
This outlook can weigh on precious metals, which do not offer interest income, making them less attractive relative to interest-bearing assets when rates remain high.
Gold is nearing a key support range of Rs 1.40 lakh-Rs 1.41 lakh per 10 grams. A decisive break below this zone could take prices towards Rs 1.37 lakh-Rs 1.38 lakh, according to commodity experts.
For silver, the next major support is placed between Rs 1.83 lakh and Rs 1.85 lakh per kg. The metal has already corrected substantially from its historic peak.
Analysts believe the current levels could interest long-term investors and festive buyers, although further price movements will depend on the Fed's policy outlook, the US dollar index and Treasury yields.
Crude oil prices are another factor to monitor, with geopolitical tensions in West Asia, developments involving Iran and the possibility of supply disruptions adding uncertainty to global markets.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 30
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,241
22 Karat- 13,055
18 Karat- 10,684
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,226
22 Karat- 13,040
18 Karat- 10,667
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,226
22 Karat- 13,040
18 Karat- 10,669
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,226
22 Karat- 13,040
18 Karat- 10,669
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,226
22 Karat- 13,040
18 Karat- 10,669
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,226
22 Karat- 13,040
18 Karat- 10,669
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,226
|13,040
|10,669
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,231
|13,045
|10,674
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,231
|13,045
|10,674
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,241
|13,055
|10,684
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,226
|13,040
|10,667
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,226
|13,040
|10,669
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,226
|13,040
|10,669
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,241
|13,055
|10,684
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,226
|13,040
|10,667
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,226
|13,040
|10,669
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,226
|13,040
|10,669
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,231
|13,045
|10,674
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 30
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 210 per gram and Rs 210,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|210
|210,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|210
|210,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|210
|210,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|210
|210,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|210
|210,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|210
|210,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|210
|210,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|210
|210,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|210
|210,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|210
|210,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|210
|210,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|210
|210,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices decline on October 30?
By how much did gold and silver prices drop on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)?
Gold futures dropped nearly Rs 1,000 per 10 grams, while silver fell by over Rs 4,000 per kg. This occurred on Friday, October 30.
Who might find the current gold and silver prices attractive?
The recent price correction offers relief to consumers planning festive purchases for Dhanteras and Diwali. Analysts also believe current levels could interest long-term investors.
What factors are expected to influence future gold and silver prices?
Future price movements will largely depend on the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook, the US dollar index, and Treasury yields. Global crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions are also significant.