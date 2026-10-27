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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Oct 27): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 27): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Oct 27, as demand for gold weakened and silver underwent selling pressure. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold futures declined Rs 814 amid weak spot demand.
  • Silver futures dropped Rs 3,743 from market selling pressure.
  • International gold and silver prices also fell, silver more.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Tuesday, October 27, amid weak spot demand for gold and selling pressure in silver. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery fell by Rs 814, while silver contracts for the same delivery month lost Rs 3,743.

Gold futures declined by 0.57 per cent, or Rs 814, to Rs 1,42,259 per 10 grams on the MCX. The December contract recorded a business turnover of 1,449 lots during the session.

Analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to subdued spot demand, indicating weaker buying interest in the precious metal.

Gold also traded lower in the international market. In New York, gold futures fell by 0.45 per cent to $3,998.69 per ounce.

Silver witnessed a sharper decline than gold during Tuesday's futures trade. On the MCX, silver contracts for December delivery dropped by Rs 3,743, or 1.91 per cent, to Rs 1,92,050 per kilogram.

The silver contract recorded a business turnover of 3,482 lots. According to analysts, selling by market participants was the primary factor weighing on silver prices.

The decline was also visible in the international market, where silver prices fell by 2.14 per cent to $52.81 per ounce in New York.

Both precious metals therefore traded lower on Tuesday, with silver registering a steeper percentage decline than gold in the domestic futures market.

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi’s November 1 Rally: Delhi Traders Fear Rs 10,000 Crore Loss, Urge Shift To Burari

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 27

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,344

22 Karat- 13,150

18 Karat- 10,762

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,750

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,757

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,757

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,757

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,757

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,329 13,135 10,757
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,334 13,140 10,752
Gold Rate in Indore 14,334 13,140 10,752
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,344 13,150 10,762
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,329 13,135 10,750
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,329 13,135 10,757
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,329 13,135 10,757
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,344 13,150 10,762
Gold Rate in Salem 14,329 13,135 10,750
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,329 13,135 10,757
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,329 13,135 10,757
Gold Rate in Patna 14,334 13,140 10,752

Also Read : Noel Tata Questions Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment, Flags Reported TVS Motor Business Links

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 27

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Indore 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Salem 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 220 220,000
Silver Rate in Patna 220 220,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the trend for gold and silver prices on October 27?

Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Tuesday, October 27. Both metals also traded lower in the international market on that day.

What caused the decline in gold prices on October 27?

Analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to subdued spot demand, indicating weaker buying interest. Gold futures for December delivery fell by Rs 814 on the MCX.

Why did silver prices fall on October 27?

Silver prices declined due to selling by market participants, which weighed on the prices. Silver contracts for December delivery dropped by Rs 3,743 on the MCX.

Which metal experienced a larger percentage decline, gold or silver, on October 27?

Silver witnessed a sharper percentage decline than gold during Tuesday's futures trade. Silver registered a steeper percentage fall in the domestic futures market.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Oct 27 2026
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