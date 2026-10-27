Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Tuesday, October 27. Both metals also traded lower in the international market on that day.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 27): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And More
Gold and silver prices traded lower on Oct 27, as demand for gold weakened and silver underwent selling pressure. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold futures declined Rs 814 amid weak spot demand.
- Silver futures dropped Rs 3,743 from market selling pressure.
- International gold and silver prices also fell, silver more.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Tuesday, October 27, amid weak spot demand for gold and selling pressure in silver. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery fell by Rs 814, while silver contracts for the same delivery month lost Rs 3,743.
Gold futures declined by 0.57 per cent, or Rs 814, to Rs 1,42,259 per 10 grams on the MCX. The December contract recorded a business turnover of 1,449 lots during the session.
Analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to subdued spot demand, indicating weaker buying interest in the precious metal.
Gold also traded lower in the international market. In New York, gold futures fell by 0.45 per cent to $3,998.69 per ounce.
Silver witnessed a sharper decline than gold during Tuesday's futures trade. On the MCX, silver contracts for December delivery dropped by Rs 3,743, or 1.91 per cent, to Rs 1,92,050 per kilogram.
The silver contract recorded a business turnover of 3,482 lots. According to analysts, selling by market participants was the primary factor weighing on silver prices.
The decline was also visible in the international market, where silver prices fell by 2.14 per cent to $52.81 per ounce in New York.
Both precious metals therefore traded lower on Tuesday, with silver registering a steeper percentage decline than gold in the domestic futures market.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 27
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,344
22 Karat- 13,150
18 Karat- 10,762
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,329
22 Karat- 13,135
18 Karat- 10,750
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,329
22 Karat- 13,135
18 Karat- 10,757
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,329
22 Karat- 13,135
18 Karat- 10,757
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,329
22 Karat- 13,135
18 Karat- 10,757
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,329
22 Karat- 13,135
18 Karat- 10,757
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,329
|13,135
|10,757
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,334
|13,140
|10,752
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,334
|13,140
|10,752
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,344
|13,150
|10,762
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,329
|13,135
|10,750
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,329
|13,135
|10,757
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,329
|13,135
|10,757
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,344
|13,150
|10,762
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,329
|13,135
|10,750
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,329
|13,135
|10,757
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,329
|13,135
|10,757
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,334
|13,140
|10,752
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 27
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|220
|220,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|220
|220,000
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the trend for gold and silver prices on October 27?
What caused the decline in gold prices on October 27?
Analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to subdued spot demand, indicating weaker buying interest. Gold futures for December delivery fell by Rs 814 on the MCX.
Why did silver prices fall on October 27?
Silver prices declined due to selling by market participants, which weighed on the prices. Silver contracts for December delivery dropped by Rs 3,743 on the MCX.
Which metal experienced a larger percentage decline, gold or silver, on October 27?
Silver witnessed a sharper percentage decline than gold during Tuesday's futures trade. Silver registered a steeper percentage fall in the domestic futures market.