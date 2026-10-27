Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold futures declined Rs 814 amid weak spot demand.

Silver futures dropped Rs 3,743 from market selling pressure.

International gold and silver prices also fell, silver more.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Tuesday, October 27, amid weak spot demand for gold and selling pressure in silver. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery fell by Rs 814, while silver contracts for the same delivery month lost Rs 3,743.

Gold futures declined by 0.57 per cent, or Rs 814, to Rs 1,42,259 per 10 grams on the MCX. The December contract recorded a business turnover of 1,449 lots during the session.

Analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to subdued spot demand, indicating weaker buying interest in the precious metal.

Gold also traded lower in the international market. In New York, gold futures fell by 0.45 per cent to $3,998.69 per ounce.

Silver witnessed a sharper decline than gold during Tuesday's futures trade. On the MCX, silver contracts for December delivery dropped by Rs 3,743, or 1.91 per cent, to Rs 1,92,050 per kilogram.

The silver contract recorded a business turnover of 3,482 lots. According to analysts, selling by market participants was the primary factor weighing on silver prices.

The decline was also visible in the international market, where silver prices fell by 2.14 per cent to $52.81 per ounce in New York.

Both precious metals therefore traded lower on Tuesday, with silver registering a steeper percentage decline than gold in the domestic futures market.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 27

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,344

22 Karat- 13,150

18 Karat- 10,762

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,750

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,757

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,757

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,757

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,329

22 Karat- 13,135

18 Karat- 10,757

Also Read : Noel Tata Questions Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment, Flags Reported TVS Motor Business Links Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 27

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 220 per gram and Rs 220,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities