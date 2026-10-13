Gold prices declined in futures trade on Tuesday, October 13. December contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by Rs 81 to Rs 149,462 per 10 grams.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 13): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More
Gold and silver prices traded lower on Oct 13, amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold prices declined October 13 in futures trading.
- Weak spot demand contributed to the domestic market fall.
- International gold futures, conversely, saw a 0.37% increase.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices declined in futures trade on Tuesday, October 13, amid weaker spot demand, with December contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) falling by Rs 81.
On the MCX, gold futures for December delivery slipped by Rs 81, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 1,49,462 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 1,950 lots.
Market analysts attributed the decline in domestic gold futures to subdued demand in the spot market.
However, the trend in international markets was different. Gold futures on the New York exchange rose by 0.37 per cent to $4,187.66 per ounce.
Note: The supplied copy contains gold price data only. Please share the silver price figures if you would like them incorporated into the same story.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 13
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,944
22 Karat- 13,700
18 Karat- 11,212
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,929
22 Karat- 13,685
18 Karat- 11,240
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,929
22 Karat- 13,685
18 Karat- 11,197
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,929
22 Karat- 13,685
18 Karat- 11,197
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,929
22 Karat- 13,685
18 Karat- 11,197
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,929
22 Karat- 13,685
18 Karat- 11,197
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,929
|13,685
|11,197
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,934
|13,690
|11,202
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,934
|13,690
|11,202
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,944
|13,700
|11,212
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,929
|13,685
|11,240
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,929
|13,685
|11,197
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,929
|13,685
|11,197
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,944
|13,700
|11,212
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,929
|13,685
|11,240
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,929
|13,685
|11,197
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,929
|13,685
|11,197
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,934
|13,690
|11,202
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 13
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|235
|235,000
Frequently Asked Questions
How did gold prices perform in futures trade on October 13?
What was the reason for the decline in domestic gold futures?
Market analysts attributed the decline in domestic gold futures to subdued demand in the spot market. This resulted in the decrease of Rs 81 for December contracts on the MCX.
How did international gold prices compare to domestic trends on October 13?
While domestic gold futures declined, the trend in international markets was different. Gold futures on the New York exchange rose by 0.37 percent to $4,187.66 per ounce.