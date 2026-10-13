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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Oct 13): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 13): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Oct 13, amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold prices declined October 13 in futures trading.
  • Weak spot demand contributed to the domestic market fall.
  • International gold futures, conversely, saw a 0.37% increase.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices declined in futures trade on Tuesday, October 13, amid weaker spot demand, with December contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) falling by Rs 81.

On the MCX, gold futures for December delivery slipped by Rs 81, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 1,49,462 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 1,950 lots.

Market analysts attributed the decline in domestic gold futures to subdued demand in the spot market.

However, the trend in international markets was different. Gold futures on the New York exchange rose by 0.37 per cent to $4,187.66 per ounce.

Note: The supplied copy contains gold price data only. Please share the silver price figures if you would like them incorporated into the same story.

Also Read : Tata Sons Listing Row: Tata Trusts Gets Until October 19 To Respond To Complaint

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 13

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,944

22 Karat- 13,700

18 Karat- 11,212

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,929

22 Karat- 13,685

18 Karat- 11,240

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,929

22 Karat- 13,685

18 Karat- 11,197

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,929

22 Karat- 13,685

18 Karat- 11,197

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,929

22 Karat- 13,685

18 Karat- 11,197

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,929

22 Karat- 13,685

18 Karat- 11,197

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,929 13,685 11,197
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,934 13,690 11,202
Gold Rate in Indore 14,934 13,690 11,202
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,944 13,700 11,212
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,929 13,685 11,240
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,929 13,685 11,197
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,929 13,685 11,197
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,944 13,700 11,212
Gold Rate in Salem 14,929 13,685 11,240
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,929 13,685 11,197
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,929 13,685 11,197
Gold Rate in Patna 14,934 13,690 11,202

Also Read : UPI MDR Deferred: Who Pays, How Much, And What Changes After Diwali

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 13

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did gold prices perform in futures trade on October 13?

Gold prices declined in futures trade on Tuesday, October 13. December contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by Rs 81 to Rs 149,462 per 10 grams.

What was the reason for the decline in domestic gold futures?

Market analysts attributed the decline in domestic gold futures to subdued demand in the spot market. This resulted in the decrease of Rs 81 for December contracts on the MCX.

How did international gold prices compare to domestic trends on October 13?

While domestic gold futures declined, the trend in international markets was different. Gold futures on the New York exchange rose by 0.37 percent to $4,187.66 per ounce.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Oct 13 2026
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