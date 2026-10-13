Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 13): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold prices declined October 13 in futures trading.

Weak spot demand contributed to the domestic market fall.

International gold futures, conversely, saw a 0.37% increase.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices declined in futures trade on Tuesday, October 13, amid weaker spot demand, with December contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) falling by Rs 81.

On the MCX, gold futures for December delivery slipped by Rs 81, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 1,49,462 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 1,950 lots.

Market analysts attributed the decline in domestic gold futures to subdued demand in the spot market.

However, the trend in international markets was different. Gold futures on the New York exchange rose by 0.37 per cent to $4,187.66 per ounce.

Note: The supplied copy contains gold price data only. Please share the silver price figures if you would like them incorporated into the same story.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 13

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,944

22 Karat- 13,700

18 Karat- 11,212

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,929

22 Karat- 13,685

18 Karat- 11,240

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,929

22 Karat- 13,685

18 Karat- 11,197

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,929

22 Karat- 13,685

18 Karat- 11,197

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,929

22 Karat- 13,685

18 Karat- 11,197

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,929

22 Karat- 13,685

18 Karat- 11,197

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Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities