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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Oct 1): Metals Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 1): Metals Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded higher on Oct 1, amid muted demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold futures climbed Rs 1,475 due to firm spot demand.
  • MCX October gold contract rose almost 1 percent.
  • Fresh market positions and New York futures supported gains.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices climbed on Thursday, with the precious metal gaining Rs 1,475 in futures trade as firm spot demand and fresh positions by market participants supported prices.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery was trading at Rs 1,50,511 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,475, or 0.99 per cent, from the previous close.

The contract recorded a business turnover of 2,019 lots during the session.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions created by participants amid firm demand in the spot market.

Gold futures in New York also remained higher, rising 0.59 per cent to $4,182.06 per ounce.

The gains in domestic gold futures came as market participants increased their positions, while firm spot demand provided additional support to prices.

The October gold contract on the MCX was therefore trading higher by nearly 1 per cent on Thursday, with prices reaching Rs 1,50,511 per 10 grams.

Also Read : October Financial Changes That Can Impact Your Wallet: UPI, ATM, FD, LPG, And NPS Rules

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 1

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,939

22 Karat- 13,695

18 Karat- 11,208

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,924

22 Karat- 13,680

18 Karat- 11,240

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,924

22 Karat- 13,680

18 Karat- 11,193

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,924

22 Karat- 13,680

18 Karat- 11,193

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,924

22 Karat- 13,680

18 Karat- 11,193

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,924

22 Karat- 13,680

18 Karat- 11,193

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,924 13,680 11,193
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,929 13,685 11,198
Gold Rate in Indore 14,929 13,685 11,198
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,939 13,695 11,208
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,924 13,680 11,240
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,924 13,680 11,193
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,924 13,680 11,193
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,939 13,695 11,208
Gold Rate in Salem 14,924 13,680 11,240
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,924 13,680 11,193
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,924 13,680 11,193
Gold Rate in Patna 14,929 13,685 11,198

Also Read : GST Collection Stays Above Rs 2 Lakh Crore For Third Month; September Revenue Rises 14.7%

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 1

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices increase today?

Gold prices climbed due to firm spot demand and fresh positions taken by market participants in futures trade.

What was the price of the October gold contract on MCX?

The October gold contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading at Rs 1,50,511 per 10 grams. This represented a 0.99% increase from its previous close.

How did gold futures perform in New York?

Gold futures in New York also remained higher, rising 0.59 percent to $4,182.06 per ounce.

What is the 24-karat gold price per gram in Delhi today?

The 24-karat gold price in Delhi today stands at Rs 14,939 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Oct 1 2026
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