Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold futures climbed Rs 1,475 due to firm spot demand.

MCX October gold contract rose almost 1 percent.

Fresh market positions and New York futures supported gains.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices climbed on Thursday, with the precious metal gaining Rs 1,475 in futures trade as firm spot demand and fresh positions by market participants supported prices.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery was trading at Rs 1,50,511 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,475, or 0.99 per cent, from the previous close.

The contract recorded a business turnover of 2,019 lots during the session.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions created by participants amid firm demand in the spot market.

Gold futures in New York also remained higher, rising 0.59 per cent to $4,182.06 per ounce.

The gains in domestic gold futures came as market participants increased their positions, while firm spot demand provided additional support to prices.

The October gold contract on the MCX was therefore trading higher by nearly 1 per cent on Thursday, with prices reaching Rs 1,50,511 per 10 grams.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 1

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,939

22 Karat- 13,695

18 Karat- 11,208

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,924

22 Karat- 13,680

18 Karat- 11,240

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,924

22 Karat- 13,680

18 Karat- 11,193

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,924

22 Karat- 13,680

18 Karat- 11,193

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,924

22 Karat- 13,680

18 Karat- 11,193

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,924

22 Karat- 13,680

18 Karat- 11,193

Also Read : GST Collection Stays Above Rs 2 Lakh Crore For Third Month; September Revenue Rises 14.7% Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 1

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities