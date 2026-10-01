Gold prices climbed due to firm spot demand and fresh positions taken by market participants in futures trade.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 1): Metals Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices traded higher on Oct 1, amid muted demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold futures climbed Rs 1,475 due to firm spot demand.
- MCX October gold contract rose almost 1 percent.
- Fresh market positions and New York futures supported gains.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices climbed on Thursday, with the precious metal gaining Rs 1,475 in futures trade as firm spot demand and fresh positions by market participants supported prices.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery was trading at Rs 1,50,511 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,475, or 0.99 per cent, from the previous close.
The contract recorded a business turnover of 2,019 lots during the session.
Market analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions created by participants amid firm demand in the spot market.
Gold futures in New York also remained higher, rising 0.59 per cent to $4,182.06 per ounce.
The gains in domestic gold futures came as market participants increased their positions, while firm spot demand provided additional support to prices.
The October gold contract on the MCX was therefore trading higher by nearly 1 per cent on Thursday, with prices reaching Rs 1,50,511 per 10 grams.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 1
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,939
22 Karat- 13,695
18 Karat- 11,208
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,924
22 Karat- 13,680
18 Karat- 11,240
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,924
22 Karat- 13,680
18 Karat- 11,193
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,924
22 Karat- 13,680
18 Karat- 11,193
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,924
22 Karat- 13,680
18 Karat- 11,193
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,924
22 Karat- 13,680
18 Karat- 11,193
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,924
|13,680
|11,193
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,929
|13,685
|11,198
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,929
|13,685
|11,198
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,939
|13,695
|11,208
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,924
|13,680
|11,240
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,924
|13,680
|11,193
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,924
|13,680
|11,193
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,939
|13,695
|11,208
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,924
|13,680
|11,240
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,924
|13,680
|11,193
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,924
|13,680
|11,193
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,929
|13,685
|11,198
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 1
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|235
|235,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold prices increase today?
What was the price of the October gold contract on MCX?
The October gold contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading at Rs 1,50,511 per 10 grams. This represented a 0.99% increase from its previous close.
How did gold futures perform in New York?
Gold futures in New York also remained higher, rising 0.59 percent to $4,182.06 per ounce.
What is the 24-karat gold price per gram in Delhi today?
The 24-karat gold price in Delhi today stands at Rs 14,939 per gram.