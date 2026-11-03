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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Nov 3): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Gold Silver Rate Today (Nov 3): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Nov 3, as demand for gold weakened. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold futures decreased Tuesday, driven by weak spot demand.
  • Silver futures fell sharply, impacted by macroeconomic pressures.
  • Investors grew cautious, reassessing interest rates and US elections.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Tuesday, November 3, as investors remained cautious amid global economic uncertainty. While gold was weighed down by subdued spot demand, silver witnessed a sharper correction as market participants reassessed the interest rate outlook and reduced their exposure ahead of the US mid-term election results.

Gold prices fell by Rs 1,166 to Rs 1,39,020 per 10 grams in futures trade on Tuesday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery declined Rs 1,166, or 0.83 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,39,020 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 1,254 lots.

Market analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker spot demand.

In the international market, gold futures fell 0.62 per cent to $3,921.96 per ounce in New York.

Silver futures recorded a steeper fall, declining more than 3 per cent to Rs 1.77 lakh per kilogram on Tuesday.

On the MCX, silver contracts for December delivery dropped Rs 6,168, or 3.36 per cent, to Rs 1,77,611 per kilogram.

The decline came as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the US mid-term election outcome and evaluated the outlook for interest rates amid persistent inflation concerns.

"The selloff in silver came as investors turned cautious ahead of the US mid-term election results, while weighing the outlook for interest rates and persistent inflation concerns," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at brokerage firm Lemonn.

He added that silver remains more vulnerable following its sharp correction in October.

In overseas markets, Comex silver futures for December delivery slipped below the $50-per-ounce mark. The contract declined $1.82, or 3.58 per cent, to $49.07.

Kaynat Chainwala, AVP - Commodity Research at brokerage firm Kotak Neo, said the fall in silver appeared to be driven primarily by macroeconomic pressures and broad-based market deleveraging, rather than any significant weakening in its long-term fundamentals.

She said elevated oil prices, strong US economic data and persistent inflation concerns have strengthened expectations that interest rates may remain higher for longer. This has supported Treasury yields while reducing the attractiveness of precious metals.

Chainwala also noted that the sharp correction in technology stocks had added to the pressure on silver, given its significant industrial exposure to sectors such as semiconductors, AI infrastructure, consumer electronics and solar manufacturing.

Silver has underperformed gold in recent weeks, with the gold-to-silver ratio climbing above 79, its highest level in nearly a year. This reflects investors' preference for the relative safety of gold amid heightened uncertainty, she added.

Also Read : Diwali Bonus 2026: 5 Money Mistakes You Must Avoid This Festive Season

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Nov 3

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,979

22 Karat- 12,815

18 Karat- 10,488

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 13,964

22 Karat- 12,800

18 Karat- 10,475

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,964

22 Karat- 12,800

18 Karat- 10,473

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,964

22 Karat- 12,800

18 Karat- 10,473

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,964

22 Karat- 12,800

18 Karat- 10,473

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,964

22 Karat- 12,800

18 Karat- 10,473

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 13,964 12,800 10,473
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 13,969 12,805 10,478
Gold Rate in Indore 13,969 12,805 10,478
Gold Rate in Lucknow 13,979 12,815 10,488
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 13,964 12,800 10,475
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 13,964 12,800 10,473
Gold Rate in Mysore 13,964 12,800 10,473
Gold Rate in Kanpur 13,979 12,815 10,488
Gold Rate in Salem 13,964 12,800 10,475
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 13,964 12,800 10,473
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 13,964 12,800 10,473
Gold Rate in Patna 13,969 12,805 10,478

Also Read : Firecrackers On Dalal Street: Sensex Soars 1,200 Points, Nifty50 Over 23,800, Oil Eases

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Nov 3

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 200,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 200,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 200,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 200,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 200,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 200,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 200 200,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 200 200,000
Silver Rate in Indore 200 200,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 200 200,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 200 200,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 200 200,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 200 200,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 200 200,000
Silver Rate in Salem 200 200,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 200 200,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 200 200,000
Silver Rate in Patna 200 200,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the decline in gold and silver prices on November 3?

Gold and silver prices fell due to global economic uncertainty and cautious investor sentiment. Gold was affected by subdued spot demand, while silver reacted to the US mid-term election outlook and interest rate reassessments.

By how much did gold prices fall in futures trade?

Gold prices declined by Rs 1,166, or 0.83 percent, to Rs 1,39,020 per 10 grams for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

What factors led to the steeper decline in silver prices?

Silver's sharper fall was driven by investors turning cautious ahead of US mid-term election results and re-evaluating the outlook for interest rates amid inflation concerns. Macroeconomic pressures and market deleveraging also contributed.

How did silver's performance compare to gold's during this period?

Silver underperformed gold, experiencing a steeper fall of over 3 percent compared to gold's decline. The gold-to-silver ratio climbed above 79, indicating investors preferred gold's relative safety.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Nov 3 2026
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