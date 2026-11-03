Gold Silver Rate Today (Nov 3): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold futures decreased Tuesday, driven by weak spot demand.

Silver futures fell sharply, impacted by macroeconomic pressures.

Investors grew cautious, reassessing interest rates and US elections.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Tuesday, November 3, as investors remained cautious amid global economic uncertainty. While gold was weighed down by subdued spot demand, silver witnessed a sharper correction as market participants reassessed the interest rate outlook and reduced their exposure ahead of the US mid-term election results.

Gold prices fell by Rs 1,166 to Rs 1,39,020 per 10 grams in futures trade on Tuesday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery declined Rs 1,166, or 0.83 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,39,020 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 1,254 lots.

Market analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker spot demand.

In the international market, gold futures fell 0.62 per cent to $3,921.96 per ounce in New York.

Silver futures recorded a steeper fall, declining more than 3 per cent to Rs 1.77 lakh per kilogram on Tuesday.

On the MCX, silver contracts for December delivery dropped Rs 6,168, or 3.36 per cent, to Rs 1,77,611 per kilogram.

The decline came as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the US mid-term election outcome and evaluated the outlook for interest rates amid persistent inflation concerns.

"The selloff in silver came as investors turned cautious ahead of the US mid-term election results, while weighing the outlook for interest rates and persistent inflation concerns," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at brokerage firm Lemonn.

He added that silver remains more vulnerable following its sharp correction in October.

In overseas markets, Comex silver futures for December delivery slipped below the $50-per-ounce mark. The contract declined $1.82, or 3.58 per cent, to $49.07.

Kaynat Chainwala, AVP - Commodity Research at brokerage firm Kotak Neo, said the fall in silver appeared to be driven primarily by macroeconomic pressures and broad-based market deleveraging, rather than any significant weakening in its long-term fundamentals.

She said elevated oil prices, strong US economic data and persistent inflation concerns have strengthened expectations that interest rates may remain higher for longer. This has supported Treasury yields while reducing the attractiveness of precious metals.

Chainwala also noted that the sharp correction in technology stocks had added to the pressure on silver, given its significant industrial exposure to sectors such as semiconductors, AI infrastructure, consumer electronics and solar manufacturing.

Silver has underperformed gold in recent weeks, with the gold-to-silver ratio climbing above 79, its highest level in nearly a year. This reflects investors' preference for the relative safety of gold amid heightened uncertainty, she added.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Nov 3

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,979

22 Karat- 12,815

18 Karat- 10,488

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,964

22 Karat- 12,800

18 Karat- 10,475

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,964

22 Karat- 12,800

18 Karat- 10,473

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,964

22 Karat- 12,800

18 Karat- 10,473

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,964

22 Karat- 12,800

18 Karat- 10,473

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,964

22 Karat- 12,800

18 Karat- 10,473

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Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 200,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 200,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 200,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 200,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 200,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 200,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities