Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 8): Oil Rises, Metal Falls, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 8): Oil Rises, Metal Falls, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on July 8 as US-Iran tensions escalated and both nations violated ceasefire. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold, silver prices fell due to US-Iran tensions.
  • MCX gold futures declined 0.27%, silver fell 0.63%.
  • Analysts predict continued weakness for precious metals ahead.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Wednesday, with both precious metals trading in the red amid heightened geopolitical tensions following fresh US military strikes on Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for the August 5 contract were quoted at Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams around 10:35 am, down Rs 392, or 0.27 per cent, from the previous close. The contract had opened at Rs 1,45,200 and touched an intraday low of Rs 1,44,750 before recovering slightly. The day's high stood at Rs 1,45,356.

Silver also remained under pressure. MCX September futures opened at Rs 2,30,015 per kg, lower than the previous close of Rs 2,30,857. During the session, the contract fell to an intraday low of Rs 2,28,925 per kg before trimming some losses. At around 10:35 am, silver was trading at Rs 2,29,401 per kg, down Rs 1,456, or 0.63 per cent.

Weakness was also evident in overseas markets. COMEX gold slipped 0.43 per cent to $4,139 per ounce, while COMEX silver declined 0.54 per cent to around $61 per ounce.

Commodity market analysts said gold has now fallen for a fourth straight session and is trading below its key 20-, 50- and 100-period exponential moving averages (EMAs) on the four-hour chart, indicating continued weakness. They added that rising open interest alongside declining prices points to fresh short positions in the current contract.

Silver is also trading below its key 50-, 100- and 200-period EMAs. Analysts believe the metal could witness additional downside if it falls below the crucial support level of around Rs 2.23 lakh per kg.

The decline in bullion prices followed reports of fresh US strikes on Iran and Washington's decision to revoke licences linked to Iranian oil exports, further escalating tensions in the region. According to the US military, the strikes came after three oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz were attacked.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices continued to advance. Brent crude gained more than 3 per cent to trade above $76 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose over 3 per cent to above $72 per barrel.

Also Read : Hormuz Attacks, Iran Sanctions: What The Latest US Move Means For India's Oil

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 8

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,464

22 Karat- 13,260

18 Karat- 10,852

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,542

22 Karat- 13,330

18 Karat- 11,150

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,449

22 Karat- 13,245

18 Karat- 10,837

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,449

22 Karat- 13,245

18 Karat- 10,837

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,449

22 Karat- 13,245

18 Karat- 10,837

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,449

22 Karat- 13,245

18 Karat- 10,837

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,449 13,245 10,837
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,454 13,250 10,842
Gold Rate in Indore 14,454 13,250 10,842
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,464 13,260 10,852
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,542 13,330 11,150
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,449 13,245 10,837
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,449 13,245 10,837
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,464 13,260 10,852
Gold Rate in Salem 14,542 13,330 11,150
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,449 13,245 10,837
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,449 13,245 10,837
Gold Rate in Patna 14,454 13,250 10,842

Also Read : EPFO Begins Crediting 8.25% Interest: How To Check Your PF Balance Online

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 8

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Indore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Salem 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Patna 245 245,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices decline on Wednesday?

Gold and silver prices fell due to heightened geopolitical tensions. This followed fresh US military strikes on Iran and Washington's revocation of Iranian oil export licenses.

What was the trading price for MCX gold futures on Wednesday?

MCX gold futures for the August 5 contract traded at Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams. This was a decline of Rs 392, or 0.27%, from the previous close.

How did MCX silver perform on Wednesday morning?

At around 10:35 am, MCX September silver futures were trading at Rs 2,29,401 per kg, down Rs 1,456 or 0.63%. It opened lower than the previous close.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Jul 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 8 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Employees Seek Higher HRA, Rs 9,000 Transport Allowance, And 65% Salary Hike
8th Pay Commission: Employees Seek Higher HRA, Rs 9,000 Transport Allowance, And 65% Salary Hike
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (July 8): Oil Rises, Metal Falls, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (July 8): Oil Rises, Metal Falls, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Personal Finance
EPFO Begins Crediting 8.25% Interest: How To Check Your PF Balance Online
8 Crore EPF Subscribers To Get 8.25% Interest: Check Your Balance In Minutes
Personal Finance
Mid-Year Money Check: 5 Financial Habits To Review Before 2026 Ends
Mid-Year Money Check: 5 Financial Habits To Review Before 2026 Ends
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Watch: Govind Dev Giri Meets Champat Rai as Temple Donation Probe Draws Fresh Focus
Global Flash: Iran Rejects Trump’s Warning as New Statements Signal Rising Diplomatic Tensions
Global Alert: Strategic Iranian Sites Hit as Fresh Gulf Escalation Raises Global Security Concerns
Global Tension: US-Iran Frictions Deepen as Regional Security Concerns Rise During State Funeral
Monsoon Alert: Torrential Rain Floods Cities as Rising Waters Leave Large Parts of India Struggling
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget