Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold, silver prices fell due to US-Iran tensions.

MCX gold futures declined 0.27%, silver fell 0.63%.

Analysts predict continued weakness for precious metals ahead.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Wednesday, with both precious metals trading in the red amid heightened geopolitical tensions following fresh US military strikes on Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for the August 5 contract were quoted at Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams around 10:35 am, down Rs 392, or 0.27 per cent, from the previous close. The contract had opened at Rs 1,45,200 and touched an intraday low of Rs 1,44,750 before recovering slightly. The day's high stood at Rs 1,45,356.

Silver also remained under pressure. MCX September futures opened at Rs 2,30,015 per kg, lower than the previous close of Rs 2,30,857. During the session, the contract fell to an intraday low of Rs 2,28,925 per kg before trimming some losses. At around 10:35 am, silver was trading at Rs 2,29,401 per kg, down Rs 1,456, or 0.63 per cent.

Weakness was also evident in overseas markets. COMEX gold slipped 0.43 per cent to $4,139 per ounce, while COMEX silver declined 0.54 per cent to around $61 per ounce.

Commodity market analysts said gold has now fallen for a fourth straight session and is trading below its key 20-, 50- and 100-period exponential moving averages (EMAs) on the four-hour chart, indicating continued weakness. They added that rising open interest alongside declining prices points to fresh short positions in the current contract.

Silver is also trading below its key 50-, 100- and 200-period EMAs. Analysts believe the metal could witness additional downside if it falls below the crucial support level of around Rs 2.23 lakh per kg.

The decline in bullion prices followed reports of fresh US strikes on Iran and Washington's decision to revoke licences linked to Iranian oil exports, further escalating tensions in the region. According to the US military, the strikes came after three oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz were attacked.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices continued to advance. Brent crude gained more than 3 per cent to trade above $76 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose over 3 per cent to above $72 per barrel.

Also Read : Hormuz Attacks, Iran Sanctions: What The Latest US Move Means For India's Oil

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 8

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,464

22 Karat- 13,260

18 Karat- 10,852

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,542

22 Karat- 13,330

18 Karat- 11,150

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,449

22 Karat- 13,245

18 Karat- 10,837

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,449

22 Karat- 13,245

18 Karat- 10,837

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,449

22 Karat- 13,245

18 Karat- 10,837

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,449

22 Karat- 13,245

18 Karat- 10,837

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 8

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities