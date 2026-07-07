Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold, silver prices dropped for second consecutive day.

MCX gold futures fell 1 percent to Rs 1,45,351 intraday.

Silver futures also dropped over 2 percent to Rs 2,30,803.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices today remained under pressure, extending losses for a second straight session on Tuesday as weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment across the precious metals market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August 5 delivery opened 0.23 per cent lower at Rs 1,46,566 per 10 grams, down Rs 351 from the previous close of Rs 1,46,917.

Selling gathered pace during the session, with gold falling to Rs 1,45,662 around noon, a decline of Rs 1,255 or 0.85 per cent. The yellow metal also touched an intraday low of Rs 1,45,351, marking a drop of 1 per cent, while its session high remained at the opening level of Rs 1,46,566.

Silver also witnessed broad-based selling. MCX September futures opened at Rs 2,34,100 per kg, down Rs 1,999 or 0.84 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,36,099.

The white metal later dropped to an intraday low of Rs 2,30,803 per kg, down Rs 5,296 or 2.24 per cent. At around noon, silver was trading at Rs 2,32,549, reflecting a loss of Rs 3,550 or 1.50 per cent.

The weakness in domestic bullion prices mirrored global trends. In overseas trade, COMEX gold was down 0.63 per cent at $4,141 per ounce, while COMEX silver declined 1.46 per cent to $61.41 per ounce.

Commodity market analysts said the short-term outlook for gold remains mildly negative. They noted that MCX gold needs to reclaim the Rs 1,46,000 mark and sustain above the Rs 1,46,500-Rs 1,47,000 resistance zone to revive bullish momentum. A sustained move above these levels could open the door for a rise towards Rs 1,48,000.

On the downside, immediate support is placed between Rs 1,45,500 and Rs 1,45,000. A break below this range could push prices towards the Rs 1,44,000-Rs 1,43,500 zone.

Analysts said silver has also turned technically weaker after slipping below the Rs 2,34,000 support level. A decisive breach of Rs 2,32,000 may extend the correction towards Rs 2,30,000. However, if prices regain the Rs 2,35,000-Rs 2,36,000 range, the metal could recover towards Rs 2,38,000-Rs 2,39,000.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices moved higher during the session. Brent crude gained around 1 per cent to trade at $72.77 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1.12 per cent to $69.32 per barrel.

Also Read : Will Petrol, Diesel Prices Finally Come Down? Falling Crude Oil Offers Hope

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 7

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,541

22 Karat- 13,330

18 Karat- 10,909

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,618

22 Karat- 13,400

18 Karat- 11,200

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,526

22 Karat- 13,315

18 Karat- 10,894

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,526

22 Karat- 13,315

18 Karat- 10,894

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,526

22 Karat- 13,315

18 Karat- 10,894

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,526

22 Karat- 13,315

18 Karat- 10,894

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 7

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities