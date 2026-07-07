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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 7): Metals In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 7): Metals In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on July 7 amid focus on West Asia and the US rate outlook. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold, silver prices dropped for second consecutive day.
  • MCX gold futures fell 1 percent to Rs 1,45,351 intraday.
  • Silver futures also dropped over 2 percent to Rs 2,30,803.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices today remained under pressure, extending losses for a second straight session on Tuesday as weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment across the precious metals market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August 5 delivery opened 0.23 per cent lower at Rs 1,46,566 per 10 grams, down Rs 351 from the previous close of Rs 1,46,917.

Selling gathered pace during the session, with gold falling to Rs 1,45,662 around noon, a decline of Rs 1,255 or 0.85 per cent. The yellow metal also touched an intraday low of Rs 1,45,351, marking a drop of 1 per cent, while its session high remained at the opening level of Rs 1,46,566.

Silver also witnessed broad-based selling. MCX September futures opened at Rs 2,34,100 per kg, down Rs 1,999 or 0.84 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,36,099.

The white metal later dropped to an intraday low of Rs 2,30,803 per kg, down Rs 5,296 or 2.24 per cent. At around noon, silver was trading at Rs 2,32,549, reflecting a loss of Rs 3,550 or 1.50 per cent.

The weakness in domestic bullion prices mirrored global trends. In overseas trade, COMEX gold was down 0.63 per cent at $4,141 per ounce, while COMEX silver declined 1.46 per cent to $61.41 per ounce.

Commodity market analysts said the short-term outlook for gold remains mildly negative. They noted that MCX gold needs to reclaim the Rs 1,46,000 mark and sustain above the Rs 1,46,500-Rs 1,47,000 resistance zone to revive bullish momentum. A sustained move above these levels could open the door for a rise towards Rs 1,48,000.

On the downside, immediate support is placed between Rs 1,45,500 and Rs 1,45,000. A break below this range could push prices towards the Rs 1,44,000-Rs 1,43,500 zone.

Analysts said silver has also turned technically weaker after slipping below the Rs 2,34,000 support level. A decisive breach of Rs 2,32,000 may extend the correction towards Rs 2,30,000. However, if prices regain the Rs 2,35,000-Rs 2,36,000 range, the metal could recover towards Rs 2,38,000-Rs 2,39,000.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices moved higher during the session. Brent crude gained around 1 per cent to trade at $72.77 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1.12 per cent to $69.32 per barrel.

Also Read : Will Petrol, Diesel Prices Finally Come Down? Falling Crude Oil Offers Hope

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 7

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,541

22 Karat- 13,330

18 Karat- 10,909

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,618

22 Karat- 13,400

18 Karat- 11,200

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,526

22 Karat- 13,315

18 Karat- 10,894

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,526

22 Karat- 13,315

18 Karat- 10,894

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,526

22 Karat- 13,315

18 Karat- 10,894

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,526

22 Karat- 13,315

18 Karat- 10,894

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,526 13,315 10,894
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,531 13,320 10,899
Gold Rate in Indore 14,531 13,320 10,899
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,541 13,330 10,909
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,618 13,400 11,200
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,526 13,315 10,894
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,526 13,315 10,894
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,541 13,330 10,909
Gold Rate in Salem 14,618 13,400 11,200
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,526 13,315 10,894
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,526 13,315 10,894
Gold Rate in Patna 14,531 13,320 10,899

Also Read : Income Tax Return Filing 2026: 6 Important Deadlines Every Taxpayer Must Know

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 7

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Indore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Salem 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Patna 245 245,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the decline in gold and silver prices today?

Gold and silver prices extended losses due to weak global cues. This impacted investor sentiment across the precious metals market for a second day.

What was the intraday low for MCX gold today?

Gold futures for August 5 delivery touched an intraday low of Rs 1,45,351. This represented a 1% drop.

What is the short-term outlook for gold?

The short-term outlook for gold is mildly negative. To revive bullish momentum, it needs to reclaim the Rs 1,46,000 mark and sustain above Rs 1,46,500.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 7 2026
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