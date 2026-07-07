Gold and silver prices extended losses due to weak global cues. This impacted investor sentiment across the precious metals market for a second day.
Gold Silver Rate Today (July 7): Metals In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices traded lower on July 7 amid focus on West Asia and the US rate outlook. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Gold, silver prices dropped for second consecutive day.
- MCX gold futures fell 1 percent to Rs 1,45,351 intraday.
- Silver futures also dropped over 2 percent to Rs 2,30,803.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices today remained under pressure, extending losses for a second straight session on Tuesday as weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment across the precious metals market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August 5 delivery opened 0.23 per cent lower at Rs 1,46,566 per 10 grams, down Rs 351 from the previous close of Rs 1,46,917.
Selling gathered pace during the session, with gold falling to Rs 1,45,662 around noon, a decline of Rs 1,255 or 0.85 per cent. The yellow metal also touched an intraday low of Rs 1,45,351, marking a drop of 1 per cent, while its session high remained at the opening level of Rs 1,46,566.
Silver also witnessed broad-based selling. MCX September futures opened at Rs 2,34,100 per kg, down Rs 1,999 or 0.84 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,36,099.
The white metal later dropped to an intraday low of Rs 2,30,803 per kg, down Rs 5,296 or 2.24 per cent. At around noon, silver was trading at Rs 2,32,549, reflecting a loss of Rs 3,550 or 1.50 per cent.
The weakness in domestic bullion prices mirrored global trends. In overseas trade, COMEX gold was down 0.63 per cent at $4,141 per ounce, while COMEX silver declined 1.46 per cent to $61.41 per ounce.
Commodity market analysts said the short-term outlook for gold remains mildly negative. They noted that MCX gold needs to reclaim the Rs 1,46,000 mark and sustain above the Rs 1,46,500-Rs 1,47,000 resistance zone to revive bullish momentum. A sustained move above these levels could open the door for a rise towards Rs 1,48,000.
On the downside, immediate support is placed between Rs 1,45,500 and Rs 1,45,000. A break below this range could push prices towards the Rs 1,44,000-Rs 1,43,500 zone.
Analysts said silver has also turned technically weaker after slipping below the Rs 2,34,000 support level. A decisive breach of Rs 2,32,000 may extend the correction towards Rs 2,30,000. However, if prices regain the Rs 2,35,000-Rs 2,36,000 range, the metal could recover towards Rs 2,38,000-Rs 2,39,000.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices moved higher during the session. Brent crude gained around 1 per cent to trade at $72.77 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1.12 per cent to $69.32 per barrel.
Also Read : Will Petrol, Diesel Prices Finally Come Down? Falling Crude Oil Offers Hope
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 7
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,541
22 Karat- 13,330
18 Karat- 10,909
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,618
22 Karat- 13,400
18 Karat- 11,200
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,526
22 Karat- 13,315
18 Karat- 10,894
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,526
22 Karat- 13,315
18 Karat- 10,894
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,526
22 Karat- 13,315
18 Karat- 10,894
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,526
22 Karat- 13,315
18 Karat- 10,894
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,526
|13,315
|10,894
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,531
|13,320
|10,899
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,531
|13,320
|10,899
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,541
|13,330
|10,909
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,618
|13,400
|11,200
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,526
|13,315
|10,894
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,526
|13,315
|10,894
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,541
|13,330
|10,909
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,618
|13,400
|11,200
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,526
|13,315
|10,894
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,526
|13,315
|10,894
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,531
|13,320
|10,899
Also Read : Income Tax Return Filing 2026: 6 Important Deadlines Every Taxpayer Must Know
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 7
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|245
|245,000
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the decline in gold and silver prices today?
What was the intraday low for MCX gold today?
Gold futures for August 5 delivery touched an intraday low of Rs 1,45,351. This represented a 1% drop.
What is the short-term outlook for gold?
The short-term outlook for gold is mildly negative. To revive bullish momentum, it needs to reclaim the Rs 1,46,000 mark and sustain above Rs 1,46,500.