Gold and silver prices moved higher due to fresh buying interest and firm demand in the spot market. Investors also weighed inflation concerns, crude oil prices, and the outlook for US interest rates.
Gold Silver Rate Today (July 22): Metals On The Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices traded higher on July 22 amid escalating geopolitical tensions and mixed domestic cues. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Gold and silver prices increased Wednesday due to firm demand.
- Fresh buying interest and softer US dollar supported gains.
- Inflation fears, interest rates, geopolitics influenced market outlook.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Wednesday, supported by fresh buying interest and firm demand in the spot market, even as investors continued to weigh inflation concerns, crude oil prices and the outlook for US interest rates.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery climbed Rs 1,580, or 1.11 per cent, to Rs 1,44,463 per 10 grams. The contracts witnessed a business turnover of 790 lots.
According to market analysts, the rise was driven by fresh positions created by traders amid steady demand in the domestic spot market.
Internationally, gold futures also traded in positive territory, rising 1.23 per cent to $4,127.3 per ounce in New York.
However, analysts said the broader outlook for bullion continues to be influenced by rising crude oil prices, which have revived concerns over inflation and prompted investors to reassess expectations for US monetary policy.
Higher inflation could delay or reduce the scope for interest rate cuts, limiting the upside for non-yielding assets such as gold despite its traditional appeal as a safe-haven investment.
Silver prices also advanced, with spot silver rising 0.8 per cent to $60.46 per ounce in the international market.
The softer US dollar provided additional support to precious metals by making dollar-denominated bullion cheaper for overseas buyers, helping improve global demand.
Even so, market participants remain cautious as expectations of elevated interest rates continue to weigh on sentiment. Higher borrowing costs increase the opportunity cost of holding precious metals, which do not offer any interest income.
Renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran have also kept investors focused on inflation risks, adding another layer of uncertainty to the outlook for gold and silver prices.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 22
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,656
22 Karat- 13,445
18 Karat- 11,003
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,651
22 Karat- 13,430
18 Karat- 11,245
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,651
22 Karat- 13,430
18 Karat- 10,988
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,651
22 Karat- 13,430
18 Karat- 10,988
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,651
22 Karat- 13,430
18 Karat- 10,988
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,651
22 Karat- 13,430
18 Karat- 10,988
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,651
|13,430
|10,988
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,656
|13,435
|10,993
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,656
|13,435
|10,993
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,656
|13,445
|11,003
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,651
|13,430
|11,245
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,651
|13,430
|10,988
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,651
|13,430
|10,988
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,656
|13,445
|11,003
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,651
|13,430
|11,245
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,651
|13,430
|10,988
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,651
|13,430
|10,988
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,656
|13,435
|10,993
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 22
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|240
|240,000
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused gold and silver prices to move higher on Wednesday?
What factors are influencing the broader outlook for bullion?
The broader outlook for bullion is influenced by rising crude oil prices, which have revived inflation concerns. Geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran are also adding uncertainty to prices.
How do higher interest rates affect the appeal of precious metals?
Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding precious metals, which do not offer interest income. This can limit the upside for non-yielding assets like gold.