Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices increased Wednesday due to firm demand.

Fresh buying interest and softer US dollar supported gains.

Inflation fears, interest rates, geopolitics influenced market outlook.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Wednesday, supported by fresh buying interest and firm demand in the spot market, even as investors continued to weigh inflation concerns, crude oil prices and the outlook for US interest rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery climbed Rs 1,580, or 1.11 per cent, to Rs 1,44,463 per 10 grams. The contracts witnessed a business turnover of 790 lots.

According to market analysts, the rise was driven by fresh positions created by traders amid steady demand in the domestic spot market.

Internationally, gold futures also traded in positive territory, rising 1.23 per cent to $4,127.3 per ounce in New York.

However, analysts said the broader outlook for bullion continues to be influenced by rising crude oil prices, which have revived concerns over inflation and prompted investors to reassess expectations for US monetary policy.

Higher inflation could delay or reduce the scope for interest rate cuts, limiting the upside for non-yielding assets such as gold despite its traditional appeal as a safe-haven investment.

Silver prices also advanced, with spot silver rising 0.8 per cent to $60.46 per ounce in the international market.

The softer US dollar provided additional support to precious metals by making dollar-denominated bullion cheaper for overseas buyers, helping improve global demand.

Even so, market participants remain cautious as expectations of elevated interest rates continue to weigh on sentiment. Higher borrowing costs increase the opportunity cost of holding precious metals, which do not offer any interest income.

Renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran have also kept investors focused on inflation risks, adding another layer of uncertainty to the outlook for gold and silver prices.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 22

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,656

22 Karat- 13,445

18 Karat- 11,003

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 11,245

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 22

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities