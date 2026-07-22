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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 22): Metals On The Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 22): Metals On The Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded higher on July 22 amid escalating geopolitical tensions and mixed domestic cues. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices increased Wednesday due to firm demand.
  • Fresh buying interest and softer US dollar supported gains.
  • Inflation fears, interest rates, geopolitics influenced market outlook.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Wednesday, supported by fresh buying interest and firm demand in the spot market, even as investors continued to weigh inflation concerns, crude oil prices and the outlook for US interest rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery climbed Rs 1,580, or 1.11 per cent, to Rs 1,44,463 per 10 grams. The contracts witnessed a business turnover of 790 lots.

According to market analysts, the rise was driven by fresh positions created by traders amid steady demand in the domestic spot market.

Internationally, gold futures also traded in positive territory, rising 1.23 per cent to $4,127.3 per ounce in New York.

However, analysts said the broader outlook for bullion continues to be influenced by rising crude oil prices, which have revived concerns over inflation and prompted investors to reassess expectations for US monetary policy.

Higher inflation could delay or reduce the scope for interest rate cuts, limiting the upside for non-yielding assets such as gold despite its traditional appeal as a safe-haven investment.

Silver prices also advanced, with spot silver rising 0.8 per cent to $60.46 per ounce in the international market.

The softer US dollar provided additional support to precious metals by making dollar-denominated bullion cheaper for overseas buyers, helping improve global demand.

Even so, market participants remain cautious as expectations of elevated interest rates continue to weigh on sentiment. Higher borrowing costs increase the opportunity cost of holding precious metals, which do not offer any interest income.

Renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran have also kept investors focused on inflation risks, adding another layer of uncertainty to the outlook for gold and silver prices.

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: From Pay Scale Merger To Rs 69,000 Basic Pay, What Employees Are Seeking

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 22

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,656

22 Karat- 13,445

18 Karat- 11,003

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 11,245

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,651 13,430 10,988
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,656 13,435 10,993
Gold Rate in Indore 14,656 13,435 10,993
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,656 13,445 11,003
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,651 13,430 11,245
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,651 13,430 10,988
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,651 13,430 10,988
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,656 13,445 11,003
Gold Rate in Salem 14,651 13,430 11,245
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,651 13,430 10,988
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,651 13,430 10,988
Gold Rate in Patna 14,656 13,435 10,993

Also Read : Trump Unveils Up To 200% Tariff On Generic Drugs By 2028: What It Means For India

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 22

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Indore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Salem 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Patna 240 240,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused gold and silver prices to move higher on Wednesday?

Gold and silver prices moved higher due to fresh buying interest and firm demand in the spot market. Investors also weighed inflation concerns, crude oil prices, and the outlook for US interest rates.

What factors are influencing the broader outlook for bullion?

The broader outlook for bullion is influenced by rising crude oil prices, which have revived inflation concerns. Geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran are also adding uncertainty to prices.

How do higher interest rates affect the appeal of precious metals?

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding precious metals, which do not offer interest income. This can limit the upside for non-yielding assets like gold.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 22 2026
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