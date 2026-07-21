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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 21): Metals Jump, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 21): Metals Jump, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded higher on July 21 as US-Iran tensions escalated and both nations violated ceasefire. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices rose Tuesday due to global gains.
  • Softer crude oil and Middle East tensions fueled safe-haven.
  • MCX gold, silver futures surged, aided by a weak dollar.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in global bullion markets as softer crude oil prices and lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery rose as much as 1.03 per cent, or Rs 1,460, to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,42,848 per 10 grams at around 11:20 am. Silver futures for September delivery also advanced, climbing 1.54 per cent, or Rs 3,380, to an intraday high of Rs 2,21,780 per kg.

At the latest update, gold was trading at Rs 1,42,741 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,353 or 0.96 per cent, after touching an intraday low of Rs 1,42,157 earlier in the session. Silver was quoted at Rs 2,21,402 per kg, higher by Rs 3,002 or 1.37 per cent, having touched a session low of Rs 2,19,200.

The precious metals had opened the day at Rs 1,42,386 per 10 grams and Rs 2,19,200 per kg, respectively.

The gains in domestic bullion mirrored international trends after Brent crude slipped below the $90-a-barrel mark amid reports of diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions in West Asia.

Gold also found support in overseas markets after oil prices retreated following reports that the US had concluded its latest round of airstrikes targeting Iran.

Earlier, Brent crude had surged above the $90-per-barrel level, stoking concerns over higher global inflation and the possibility of tighter monetary policy by major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve. However, easing oil prices improved sentiment towards precious metals.

Commodity market experts said bullion prices have remained volatile in recent weeks as investors continue to balance geopolitical risks against expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions.

Although gold is widely regarded as a hedge against inflation, expectations of elevated borrowing costs continue to limit its upside, as higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold.

Analysts also noted that the recent weakness in the US dollar has offered additional support to bullion prices by making dollar-denominated gold cheaper for overseas buyers, helping improve global demand.

Despite the gains on Tuesday, market participants said bullion could continue to witness sharp swings as investors track developments in the Middle East, movements in crude oil prices and signals from the US Federal Reserve on the interest rate trajectory.

Silver also traded higher alongside gold, although analysts said the metal remains sensitive to changing interest rate expectations even as safe-haven demand provides support.

Also Read : US Imposes New 50% Tariffs On Canadian Goods; Wine, Dairy, Furniture Among Products Hit

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 21

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,437

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,831

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 11,035

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,422 13,220 10,816
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,427 13,225 10,821
Gold Rate in Indore 14,427 13,225 10,821
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,437 13,235 10,831
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,422 13,220 11,035
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,422 13,220 10,816
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,422 13,220 10,816
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,437 13,235 10,831
Gold Rate in Salem 14,422 13,220 11,035
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,422 13,220 10,816
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,422 13,220 10,816
Gold Rate in Patna 14,427 13,225 10,821

Also Read : SBI Funds Management IPO Listing Today: Shares Debut At Nearly 7% Premium

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 21

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices increase on Tuesday?

Gold and silver prices rose due to gains in global bullion markets. Softer crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

What were the key price movements for gold and silver on Tuesday?

Gold futures for August delivery rose 1.03% to Rs 1,42,848 per 10 grams. Silver futures for September delivery advanced 1.54% to Rs 2,21,780 per kg.

What factors are contributing to the current volatility in bullion prices?

Bullion prices are volatile as investors balance geopolitical risks against expectations for the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Developments in the Middle East and crude oil prices also contribute.

How did international crude oil prices influence gold's movement?

Gold found support as Brent crude slipped below $90 a barrel following diplomatic efforts and concluded US airstrikes. This easing of oil prices improved sentiment towards precious metals.

What role does the US dollar play in supporting gold prices?

A recent weakness in the US dollar has supported bullion prices. This makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for international buyers, which helps to improve global demand.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 21 2026
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