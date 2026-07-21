Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices rose Tuesday due to global gains.

Softer crude oil and Middle East tensions fueled safe-haven.

MCX gold, silver futures surged, aided by a weak dollar.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in global bullion markets as softer crude oil prices and lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery rose as much as 1.03 per cent, or Rs 1,460, to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,42,848 per 10 grams at around 11:20 am. Silver futures for September delivery also advanced, climbing 1.54 per cent, or Rs 3,380, to an intraday high of Rs 2,21,780 per kg.

At the latest update, gold was trading at Rs 1,42,741 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,353 or 0.96 per cent, after touching an intraday low of Rs 1,42,157 earlier in the session. Silver was quoted at Rs 2,21,402 per kg, higher by Rs 3,002 or 1.37 per cent, having touched a session low of Rs 2,19,200.

The precious metals had opened the day at Rs 1,42,386 per 10 grams and Rs 2,19,200 per kg, respectively.

The gains in domestic bullion mirrored international trends after Brent crude slipped below the $90-a-barrel mark amid reports of diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions in West Asia.

Gold also found support in overseas markets after oil prices retreated following reports that the US had concluded its latest round of airstrikes targeting Iran.

Earlier, Brent crude had surged above the $90-per-barrel level, stoking concerns over higher global inflation and the possibility of tighter monetary policy by major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve. However, easing oil prices improved sentiment towards precious metals.

Commodity market experts said bullion prices have remained volatile in recent weeks as investors continue to balance geopolitical risks against expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions.

Although gold is widely regarded as a hedge against inflation, expectations of elevated borrowing costs continue to limit its upside, as higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold.

Analysts also noted that the recent weakness in the US dollar has offered additional support to bullion prices by making dollar-denominated gold cheaper for overseas buyers, helping improve global demand.

Despite the gains on Tuesday, market participants said bullion could continue to witness sharp swings as investors track developments in the Middle East, movements in crude oil prices and signals from the US Federal Reserve on the interest rate trajectory.

Silver also traded higher alongside gold, although analysts said the metal remains sensitive to changing interest rate expectations even as safe-haven demand provides support.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 21

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,437

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,831

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 11,035

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 21

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities