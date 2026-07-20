Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices rose Monday due to weaker dollar.

High crude oil, expected Fed rate hike capped gains.

MCX gold, silver futures posted significant gains today.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Monday, supported by a weaker US dollar that encouraged value buying, although gains remained capped as elevated crude oil prices and expectations of another US Federal Reserve rate hike kept investors cautious.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery climbed as much as 0.52 per cent, or Rs 743, to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,41,649 per 10 grams at around 11:45 am. The contract later traded at Rs 1,41,254, up Rs 348 or 0.25 per cent, after hitting an intraday low of Rs 1,41,081.

Silver also advanced during the session. September futures on the MCX surged as much as 1.85 per cent, or Rs 4,005, to an intraday high of Rs 2,20,408 per kg. The contract later quoted at Rs 2,18,225, up Rs 1,822 or 0.84 per cent, after touching a low of Rs 2,17,804 earlier in the day.

In overseas trade, bullion prices were mixed. COMEX gold edged 0.24 per cent lower to $4,009.30 per ounce, while COMEX silver gained 0.88 per cent to $56.82 per ounce.

Market experts said the recent weakness in the US dollar provided support to precious metals by making dollar-priced bullion more affordable for buyers using other currencies, thereby improving global demand.

The dollar had slipped to a one-week low recently, helping gold and silver recover after a period of weakness.

Despite Monday's rise, analysts believe the outlook for bullion continues to be shaped by inflation concerns and expectations of tighter US monetary policy.

Crude oil prices remaining above $90 per barrel, amid escalating tensions in West Asia, have reinforced concerns that inflation could remain elevated. This has prompted investors to reassess the likelihood of another US Federal Reserve interest rate increase.

Higher borrowing costs generally reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold by increasing the opportunity cost of holding them, limiting the metal's upside even during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.

Commodity analysts expect MCX gold to remain supported above the Rs 1.41 lakh mark, with a sustained move beyond Rs 1.42 lakh likely to strengthen the recovery. Silver is also expected to maintain a positive bias if it continues to hold above the Rs 2.20 lakh level.

Although both precious metals posted gains on Monday, analysts noted that concerns over inflation and interest rates are likely to continue influencing price movements in the near term.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 20

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,361

22 Karat- 13,165

18 Karat- 10,774

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,346

22 Karat- 13,150

18 Karat- 10,965

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,346

22 Karat- 13,150

18 Karat- 10,759

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,346

22 Karat- 13,150

18 Karat- 10,759

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,346

22 Karat- 13,150

18 Karat- 10,759

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,346

22 Karat- 13,150

18 Karat- 10,759

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 20

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities