Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold eased due to profit booking and market anticipation.

Silver extended gains on US interest rate expectations.

Mixed trading influenced by Fed outlook and labor data.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver traded on a mixed note on Thursday morning, with gold easing on profit booking while silver extended its upward momentum for a third consecutive session amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will maintain a patient approach to interest rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,43,882 per 10 grams, down Rs 548 or 0.37 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,44,430.

By around 10.40 am, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,43,797, lower by Rs 633 or 0.44 per cent. During the session, gold touched an intraday low of Rs 1,43,771, down Rs 659 or 0.45 per cent, while the day's high stood at Rs 1,44,448.

Silver, however, continued to outperform. MCX September futures climbed as much as 0.84 per cent, or nearly Rs 2,000, to an intraday high of Rs 2,32,339 per kg. At around 10.40 am, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,30,790, up Rs 406 or 0.18 per cent, after opening at Rs 2,31,196, a gain of Rs 812 or 0.35 per cent over the previous close of Rs 2,30,384. The session's low was Rs 2,30,513 per kg.

A similar trend was visible in overseas markets. Spot gold slipped 0.14 per cent to $4,076 per ounce, while silver edged 0.14 per cent higher to $60.59 per ounce.

According to market analysts, gold came under pressure as investors booked profits after COMEX gold retreated from the previous session's high of $4,115 per ounce. Traders are also awaiting the US non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to provide fresh signals on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

At the same time, softer-than-expected US labour market data and lower crude oil prices helped prevent a steeper decline in gold prices.

Silver, meanwhile, continued to attract buying interest, supported by easing US inflation expectations and expectations that the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates in the near term. Analysts said comments from the US Federal Reserve Chair indicating there is no immediate need for tighter monetary policy have further strengthened sentiment towards the white metal.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 2

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,470

22 Karat- 13,265

18 Karat- 10,856

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,618

22 Karat- 13,400

18 Karat- 11,160

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,455

22 Karat- 13,250

18 Karat- 10,841

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,455

22 Karat- 13,250

18 Karat- 10,841

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,455

22 Karat- 13,250

18 Karat- 10,841

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,455

22 Karat- 13,250

18 Karat- 10,841

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 2

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities