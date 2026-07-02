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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 2): Prices Remain Volatile, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 2): Prices Remain Volatile, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded on a mixed note on July 2 amid focus on West Asia and the US rate outlook. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold eased due to profit booking and market anticipation.
  • Silver extended gains on US interest rate expectations.
  • Mixed trading influenced by Fed outlook and labor data.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver traded on a mixed note on Thursday morning, with gold easing on profit booking while silver extended its upward momentum for a third consecutive session amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will maintain a patient approach to interest rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,43,882 per 10 grams, down Rs 548 or 0.37 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,44,430.

By around 10.40 am, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,43,797, lower by Rs 633 or 0.44 per cent. During the session, gold touched an intraday low of Rs 1,43,771, down Rs 659 or 0.45 per cent, while the day's high stood at Rs 1,44,448.

Silver, however, continued to outperform. MCX September futures climbed as much as 0.84 per cent, or nearly Rs 2,000, to an intraday high of Rs 2,32,339 per kg. At around 10.40 am, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,30,790, up Rs 406 or 0.18 per cent, after opening at Rs 2,31,196, a gain of Rs 812 or 0.35 per cent over the previous close of Rs 2,30,384. The session's low was Rs 2,30,513 per kg.

A similar trend was visible in overseas markets. Spot gold slipped 0.14 per cent to $4,076 per ounce, while silver edged 0.14 per cent higher to $60.59 per ounce.

According to market analysts, gold came under pressure as investors booked profits after COMEX gold retreated from the previous session's high of $4,115 per ounce. Traders are also awaiting the US non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to provide fresh signals on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

At the same time, softer-than-expected US labour market data and lower crude oil prices helped prevent a steeper decline in gold prices.

Silver, meanwhile, continued to attract buying interest, supported by easing US inflation expectations and expectations that the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates in the near term. Analysts said comments from the US Federal Reserve Chair indicating there is no immediate need for tighter monetary policy have further strengthened sentiment towards the white metal.

Also Read: LPG, Petrol, Diesel Prices Changed From July 1: Check What's Cheaper, Costlier, And Unchanged

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 2

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,470

22 Karat- 13,265

18 Karat- 10,856

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,618

22 Karat- 13,400

18 Karat- 11,160

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,455

22 Karat- 13,250

18 Karat- 10,841

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,455

22 Karat- 13,250

18 Karat- 10,841

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,455

22 Karat- 13,250

18 Karat- 10,841

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,455

22 Karat- 13,250

18 Karat- 10,841

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,455 13,250 10,841
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,460 13,255 10,846
Gold Rate in Indore 14,460 13,255 10,846
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,470 13,265 10,856
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,618 13,400 11,160
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,455 13,250 10,841
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,455 13,250 10,841
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,470 13,265 10,856
Gold Rate in Salem 14,618 13,400 11,160
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,455 13,250 10,841
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,455 13,250 10,841
Gold Rate in Patna 14,460 13,255 10,846

Also Read : EPFO Services Down For A Week: Claims, E-Passbook, And UAN Access Still Hit

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 2

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Indore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Salem 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Patna 245 245,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the overall trend for gold and silver on Thursday morning?

Gold traded mixed, easing due to profit booking. Silver, however, continued its upward momentum for a third consecutive session amid expectations of a patient US Federal Reserve approach.

Why did gold prices decline on Thursday morning?

Gold prices eased primarily due to profit booking by investors and COMEX gold retreating from previous highs. Traders are also anticipating the US non-farm payrolls report.

What factors supported silver's upward movement?

Silver's rise was supported by easing US inflation expectations and expectations of the Federal Reserve maintaining a patient approach to interest rates. Fed Chair comments also strengthened sentiment.

What was the price of 24-karat gold in Chennai on July 2?

On July 2, the price of 24-karat gold in Chennai was Rs 14,618 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 2 2026
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