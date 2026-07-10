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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 10): Metals In Downfall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 10): Metals In Downfall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on July 8 as US-Iran tensions escalated and both nations violated ceasefire. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 02:16 PM (IST)

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Friday as weaker spot demand and persistent concerns over higher US interest rates weighed on investor sentiment, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery declined by Rs 630, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 1,44,670 per 10 grams in a turnover of 975 lots.

Analysts said the decline in domestic gold prices was primarily driven by subdued spot demand. In the international market, gold futures slipped 0.11 per cent to $4,118.90 per ounce in New York.

Silver also remained under pressure, although losses were relatively limited. In the spot market, silver edged up 0.8 per cent to USD 60.46 per ounce on Friday. However, the white metal was still on course to register a weekly decline as investors weighed the outlook for US interest rates.

The bullion market continued to face headwinds from rising crude oil prices, which remained on track for weekly gains amid continued exchanges between the United States and Iran. The increase in oil prices has revived inflation concerns, prompting markets to reassess expectations around the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Although gold is widely regarded as a hedge against inflation, expectations of elevated borrowing costs have curbed its upside. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, reducing their attractiveness to investors.

Providing some support to bullion, the US dollar weakened to a one-week low on Friday. A softer greenback makes dollar-denominated precious metals cheaper for overseas buyers, helping improve global demand.

Even so, gold remained on track for its second consecutive weekly decline as inflation worries and expectations of tighter monetary policy outweighed safe-haven buying linked to geopolitical uncertainty.

Also Read : India-UK Trade Deal: Import Duty On UK Cars Cut, Here's What Changes From July 15

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 10

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,495

22 Karat- 13,290

18 Karat- 10,877

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,564

22 Karat- 13,350

18 Karat- 11,170

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,482

22 Karat- 13,275

18 Karat- 10,862

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,482

22 Karat- 13,275

18 Karat- 10,862

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,482

22 Karat- 13,275

18 Karat- 10,862

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,482

22 Karat- 13,275

18 Karat- 10,862

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,482 13,275 10,862
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,487 13,280 10,867
Gold Rate in Indore 14,487 13,280 10,867
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,495 13,290 10,877
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,564 13,350 11,170
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,482 13,275 10,862
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,482 13,275 10,862
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,495 13,290 10,877
Gold Rate in Salem 14,564 13,350 11,170
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,482 13,275 10,862
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,482 13,275 10,862
Gold Rate in Patna 14,487 13,280 10,867

Also Read : Weak Rains, Bigger Risks: S&P Explains What A Poor Monsoon Could Mean For India

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 10

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Indore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Salem 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Patna 240 240,000

 

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 10 2026
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