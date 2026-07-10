Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Friday as weaker spot demand and persistent concerns over higher US interest rates weighed on investor sentiment, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery declined by Rs 630, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 1,44,670 per 10 grams in a turnover of 975 lots.

Analysts said the decline in domestic gold prices was primarily driven by subdued spot demand. In the international market, gold futures slipped 0.11 per cent to $4,118.90 per ounce in New York.

Silver also remained under pressure, although losses were relatively limited. In the spot market, silver edged up 0.8 per cent to USD 60.46 per ounce on Friday. However, the white metal was still on course to register a weekly decline as investors weighed the outlook for US interest rates.

The bullion market continued to face headwinds from rising crude oil prices, which remained on track for weekly gains amid continued exchanges between the United States and Iran. The increase in oil prices has revived inflation concerns, prompting markets to reassess expectations around the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Although gold is widely regarded as a hedge against inflation, expectations of elevated borrowing costs have curbed its upside. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, reducing their attractiveness to investors.

Providing some support to bullion, the US dollar weakened to a one-week low on Friday. A softer greenback makes dollar-denominated precious metals cheaper for overseas buyers, helping improve global demand.

Even so, gold remained on track for its second consecutive weekly decline as inflation worries and expectations of tighter monetary policy outweighed safe-haven buying linked to geopolitical uncertainty.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 10

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,495

22 Karat- 13,290

18 Karat- 10,877

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,564

22 Karat- 13,350

18 Karat- 11,170

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,482

22 Karat- 13,275

18 Karat- 10,862

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,482

22 Karat- 13,275

18 Karat- 10,862

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,482

22 Karat- 13,275

18 Karat- 10,862

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,482

22 Karat- 13,275

18 Karat- 10,862

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 10

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities