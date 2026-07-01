Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices dropped Wednesday, extending domestic losses.

Gold imports significantly slowed in May following Prime Minister's appeal.

RBI reported cooling investor interest in gold exchange-traded funds.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Wednesday, with both precious metals extending losses in domestic trade. Retail gold prices edged lower across major cities, while silver also weakened in the bullion market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery were trading 0.94 per cent lower at Rs 1,41,600 per 10 grams around 9:13 am. Silver futures also remained in negative territory, falling 1.86 per cent to Rs 2,24,520 per kg.

Retail prices mirrored the trend, with both 24-carat and 22-carat gold witnessing marginal declines in key cities across India.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest Financial Stability Report (FSR), said the pace of gold imports slowed considerably in May after rising sharply earlier in the financial year.

According to the central bank, gold imports stood at around $12 billion in May, marking the third consecutive month of decline. The moderation came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly urged citizens in May to curb gold consumption amid concerns over rising imports and pressure on the country's external balance.

The appeals followed heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which pushed crude oil and commodity prices higher and added pressure on the rupee, with concerns at the time that the domestic currency could weaken beyond the Rs 100-per-US dollar mark.

Despite the recent slowdown, the RBI noted that gold imports had increased significantly during FY27, largely due to the sharp rise in international gold prices. The report highlighted that petroleum and gold together account for more than half of India's trade deficit, making the country's external position vulnerable to fluctuations in global commodity prices.

The central bank also said elevated gold prices could provide some support to government finances at a time when higher crude oil prices, excise duty reductions and increased fertiliser subsidies are expected to put pressure on the fiscal position.

Separately, the RBI pointed to cooling investor interest in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs). After witnessing a 190 per cent surge in FY26, gold ETFs recorded a net outflow of Rs 725 crore in May, compared with a net inflow of Rs 24,039 crore in January, indicating a moderation in investment demand.

The latest data comes as bullion prices continue to react to global economic developments, currency movements and investor sentiment, with market participants closely tracking both domestic demand trends and international price movements.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 1

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,093

22 Karat- 12,920

18 Karat- 10,574

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,291

22 Karat- 13,100

18 Karat- 10,940

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,078

22 Karat- 12,905

18 Karat- 10,559

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,078

22 Karat- 12,905

18 Karat- 10,559

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,078

22 Karat- 12,905

18 Karat- 10,559

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,078

22 Karat- 12,905

18 Karat- 10,559

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 1

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities