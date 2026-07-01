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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 1): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 1): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices fell on July 1 amid focus on West Asia and the US rate outlook. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices dropped Wednesday, extending domestic losses.
  • Gold imports significantly slowed in May following Prime Minister's appeal.
  • RBI reported cooling investor interest in gold exchange-traded funds.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Wednesday, with both precious metals extending losses in domestic trade. Retail gold prices edged lower across major cities, while silver also weakened in the bullion market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery were trading 0.94 per cent lower at Rs 1,41,600 per 10 grams around 9:13 am. Silver futures also remained in negative territory, falling 1.86 per cent to Rs 2,24,520 per kg.

Retail prices mirrored the trend, with both 24-carat and 22-carat gold witnessing marginal declines in key cities across India.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest Financial Stability Report (FSR), said the pace of gold imports slowed considerably in May after rising sharply earlier in the financial year.

According to the central bank, gold imports stood at around $12 billion in May, marking the third consecutive month of decline. The moderation came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly urged citizens in May to curb gold consumption amid concerns over rising imports and pressure on the country's external balance.

The appeals followed heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which pushed crude oil and commodity prices higher and added pressure on the rupee, with concerns at the time that the domestic currency could weaken beyond the Rs 100-per-US dollar mark.

Despite the recent slowdown, the RBI noted that gold imports had increased significantly during FY27, largely due to the sharp rise in international gold prices. The report highlighted that petroleum and gold together account for more than half of India's trade deficit, making the country's external position vulnerable to fluctuations in global commodity prices.

The central bank also said elevated gold prices could provide some support to government finances at a time when higher crude oil prices, excise duty reductions and increased fertiliser subsidies are expected to put pressure on the fiscal position.

Separately, the RBI pointed to cooling investor interest in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs). After witnessing a 190 per cent surge in FY26, gold ETFs recorded a net outflow of Rs 725 crore in May, compared with a net inflow of Rs 24,039 crore in January, indicating a moderation in investment demand.

The latest data comes as bullion prices continue to react to global economic developments, currency movements and investor sentiment, with market participants closely tracking both domestic demand trends and international price movements.

Also Read: UAE Changes Visa-On-Arrival Rules For Indians: Who Can Still Enter Without A Pre-Approved Visa?

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 1

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,093

22 Karat- 12,920

18 Karat- 10,574

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,291

22 Karat- 13,100

18 Karat- 10,940

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,078

22 Karat- 12,905

18 Karat- 10,559

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,078

22 Karat- 12,905

18 Karat- 10,559

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,078

22 Karat- 12,905

18 Karat- 10,559

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,078

22 Karat- 12,905

18 Karat- 10,559

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,078 12,905 10,559
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,083 12,910 10,564
Gold Rate in Indore 14,083 12,910 10,564
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,093 12,920 10,574
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,291 13,100 10,940
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,078 12,905 10,559
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,078 12,905 10,559
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,093 12,920 10,574
Gold Rate in Salem 14,291 13,100 10,940
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,078 12,905 10,559
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,078 12,905 10,559
Gold Rate in Patna 14,083 12,910 10,564

Also Read : Nayara Cuts Petrol, Diesel Prices From July 1: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 1

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Indore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Salem 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Patna 240 240,000

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How are gold and silver prices performing today?

Both gold and silver prices are under pressure today, extending losses in domestic trade. Gold futures are down 0.94%, and silver futures have fallen 1.86%.

What is the current trend in gold imports to India?

Gold imports slowed considerably in May, amounting to around $12 billion. This marks the third consecutive month of decline, following a sharp rise earlier in the financial year.

Why did gold imports slow down in May?

The moderation in gold imports followed appeals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged citizens to curb gold consumption due to concerns about rising imports and pressure on the country's external balance.

What is the investor sentiment regarding gold ETFs?

Investor interest in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is cooling. Gold ETFs recorded a net outflow of Rs 725 crore in May, indicating a moderation in investment demand.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 1 2026
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