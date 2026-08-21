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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 21): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 21): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 21, amid soaring demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold prices climbed Friday by Rs 1,432 in futures trade.
  • Fresh speculative positions and firm spot demand drove gains.
  • Silver prices also climbed, firming the precious metals market.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices climbed on Friday, rising Rs 1,432 to Rs 1.60 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade, as fresh positions were created by speculators amid firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the gold contract for October delivery advanced Rs 1,432, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs 1,60,857 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 2,542 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions taken by market participants, alongside firm demand in the spot market.

In overseas trade, gold futures in New York rose 0.98 per cent to USD 4,561.01 per ounce.

Silver prices also climbed during Friday's session, keeping the broader precious metals market on a firm footing.

Also Read : Tata Trusts' Daily Loss Of Rs 56 Lakh: Inside The Cost Of The Tata Sons Dividend Delay

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 21

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,063

22 Karat- 14,725

18 Karat- 12,051

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,048

22 Karat- 14,710

18 Karat- 12,490

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,048

22 Karat- 14,710

18 Karat- 12,036

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,048

22 Karat- 14,710

18 Karat- 12,036

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,048

22 Karat- 14,710

18 Karat- 12,036

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,048

22 Karat- 14,710

18 Karat- 12,036

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,048 14,710 12,036
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,053 14,715 12,041
Gold Rate in Indore 16,053 14,715 12,041
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,063 14,725 12,051
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,048 14,710 12,490
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,048 14,710 12,036
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,048 14,710 12,036
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,063 14,725 12,051
Gold Rate in Salem 16,048 14,710 12,490
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,048 14,710 12,036
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,048 14,710 12,036
Gold Rate in Patna 16,053 14,715 12,041

Also Read : Sebi Acts In 6 Days Against JPMorgan Unit Over Alleged Market Manipulation; What Happened

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 21

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Indore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Salem 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Patna 260 260,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did gold prices increase on Friday?

Gold prices climbed by Rs 1,432 on Friday in futures trade, reaching Rs 1.60 lakh per 10 grams. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, it advanced to Rs 1,60,857 per 10 grams.

What factors contributed to the rise in gold futures?

The rise in gold futures was attributed to fresh positions taken by market participants. Additionally, firm demand in the spot market also played a role.

Did silver prices also increase on Friday?

Yes, silver prices also climbed during Friday's session. This contributed to keeping the broader precious metals market on a firm footing.

What was the overseas gold price movement?

In New York, overseas gold futures rose by 0.98 per cent. The price reached USD 4,561.01 per ounce.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 21 2026
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