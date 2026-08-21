Gold prices climbed by Rs 1,432 on Friday in futures trade, reaching Rs 1.60 lakh per 10 grams. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, it advanced to Rs 1,60,857 per 10 grams.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 21): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 21, amid soaring demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold prices climbed Friday by Rs 1,432 in futures trade.
- Fresh speculative positions and firm spot demand drove gains.
- Silver prices also climbed, firming the precious metals market.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices climbed on Friday, rising Rs 1,432 to Rs 1.60 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade, as fresh positions were created by speculators amid firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the gold contract for October delivery advanced Rs 1,432, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs 1,60,857 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 2,542 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions taken by market participants, alongside firm demand in the spot market.
In overseas trade, gold futures in New York rose 0.98 per cent to USD 4,561.01 per ounce.
Silver prices also climbed during Friday's session, keeping the broader precious metals market on a firm footing.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 21
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,063
22 Karat- 14,725
18 Karat- 12,051
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,048
22 Karat- 14,710
18 Karat- 12,490
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,048
22 Karat- 14,710
18 Karat- 12,036
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,048
22 Karat- 14,710
18 Karat- 12,036
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,048
22 Karat- 14,710
18 Karat- 12,036
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,048
22 Karat- 14,710
18 Karat- 12,036
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|16,048
|14,710
|12,036
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|16,053
|14,715
|12,041
|Gold Rate in Indore
|16,053
|14,715
|12,041
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|16,063
|14,725
|12,051
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|16,048
|14,710
|12,490
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|16,048
|14,710
|12,036
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|16,048
|14,710
|12,036
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|16,063
|14,725
|12,051
|Gold Rate in Salem
|16,048
|14,710
|12,490
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|16,048
|14,710
|12,036
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|16,048
|14,710
|12,036
|Gold Rate in Patna
|16,053
|14,715
|12,041
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 21
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|260
|260,000
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did gold prices increase on Friday?
What factors contributed to the rise in gold futures?
The rise in gold futures was attributed to fresh positions taken by market participants. Additionally, firm demand in the spot market also played a role.
Did silver prices also increase on Friday?
Yes, silver prices also climbed during Friday's session. This contributed to keeping the broader precious metals market on a firm footing.
What was the overseas gold price movement?
In New York, overseas gold futures rose by 0.98 per cent. The price reached USD 4,561.01 per ounce.