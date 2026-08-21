Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold prices climbed Friday by Rs 1,432 in futures trade.

Fresh speculative positions and firm spot demand drove gains.

Silver prices also climbed, firming the precious metals market.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices climbed on Friday, rising Rs 1,432 to Rs 1.60 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade, as fresh positions were created by speculators amid firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the gold contract for October delivery advanced Rs 1,432, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs 1,60,857 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 2,542 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions taken by market participants, alongside firm demand in the spot market.

In overseas trade, gold futures in New York rose 0.98 per cent to USD 4,561.01 per ounce.

Silver prices also climbed during Friday's session, keeping the broader precious metals market on a firm footing.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 21

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,063

22 Karat- 14,725

18 Karat- 12,051

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,048

22 Karat- 14,710

18 Karat- 12,490

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,048

22 Karat- 14,710

18 Karat- 12,036

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,048

22 Karat- 14,710

18 Karat- 12,036

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,048

22 Karat- 14,710

18 Karat- 12,036

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,048

22 Karat- 14,710

18 Karat- 12,036

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 21

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities