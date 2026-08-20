Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold prices advanced; weaker dollar, easing yields provided support.

US Treasury's bond buybacks lowered yields, weakening dollar.

Fed's inflation concerns persist; rate hikes remain possible.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices advanced on Thursday, supported by a weaker US dollar and easing US Treasury yields, while persistent inflation concerns, elevated crude prices and geopolitical tensions limited the upside.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for October delivery rose Rs 264, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 1,58,260 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 10,450 lots.

In international markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery traded flat at $4,546 per ounce in New York.

Gold has moved above $4,500 for the first time since early June as lower US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar boosted bullion demand, said Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The US Treasury has announced that it will double its buyback operations for longer-dated bonds to $4 billion from $2 billion per operation, starting September 9. Modi said the announcement pushed the 30-year US Treasury yield down from near two-decade highs to around 5.19 per cent.

The decline in yields weakened the dollar and removed one of the key headwinds for gold, while also underscoring concerns about elevated long-term borrowing costs and rising government debt, he added.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed that policymakers remained concerned about persistent inflation, with several officials indicating that further rate hikes could be considered if price pressures fail to ease. The minutes also flagged inflation risks linked to the West Asia conflict and prolonged supply disruptions.

Modi said the combination of easing long-term yields, a weaker dollar and fiscal concerns continued to support demand for alternative stores of value, strengthening gold's safe-haven appeal.

Investors will now track the US weekly jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, due later on Thursday, he added.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 20

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,942

22 Karat- 14,615

18 Karat- 11,961

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,927

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 12,380

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,927

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 11,946

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,927

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 11,946

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,927

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 11,946

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,927

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 11,946

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 20

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities