Gold prices advanced due to a weaker US dollar and easing US Treasury yields. Persistent inflation, elevated crude prices, and geopolitical tensions limited further upside.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 20): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 20, amid a weakening US dollar but unfavourable global environment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold prices advanced; weaker dollar, easing yields provided support.
- US Treasury's bond buybacks lowered yields, weakening dollar.
- Fed's inflation concerns persist; rate hikes remain possible.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices advanced on Thursday, supported by a weaker US dollar and easing US Treasury yields, while persistent inflation concerns, elevated crude prices and geopolitical tensions limited the upside.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for October delivery rose Rs 264, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 1,58,260 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 10,450 lots.
In international markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery traded flat at $4,546 per ounce in New York.
Gold has moved above $4,500 for the first time since early June as lower US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar boosted bullion demand, said Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
The US Treasury has announced that it will double its buyback operations for longer-dated bonds to $4 billion from $2 billion per operation, starting September 9. Modi said the announcement pushed the 30-year US Treasury yield down from near two-decade highs to around 5.19 per cent.
The decline in yields weakened the dollar and removed one of the key headwinds for gold, while also underscoring concerns about elevated long-term borrowing costs and rising government debt, he added.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed that policymakers remained concerned about persistent inflation, with several officials indicating that further rate hikes could be considered if price pressures fail to ease. The minutes also flagged inflation risks linked to the West Asia conflict and prolonged supply disruptions.
Modi said the combination of easing long-term yields, a weaker dollar and fiscal concerns continued to support demand for alternative stores of value, strengthening gold's safe-haven appeal.
Investors will now track the US weekly jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, due later on Thursday, he added.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 20
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,942
22 Karat- 14,615
18 Karat- 11,961
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,927
22 Karat- 14,600
18 Karat- 12,380
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,927
22 Karat- 14,600
18 Karat- 11,946
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,927
22 Karat- 14,600
18 Karat- 11,946
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,927
22 Karat- 14,600
18 Karat- 11,946
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,927
22 Karat- 14,600
18 Karat- 11,946
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,927
|14,600
|11,946
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,932
|14,605
|11,951
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,932
|14,605
|11,951
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,942
|14,615
|11,961
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,927
|14,600
|12,380
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,927
|14,600
|11,946
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,927
|14,600
|11,946
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,942
|14,615
|11,961
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,927
|14,600
|12,380
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,927
|14,600
|11,946
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,927
|14,600
|11,946
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,932
|14,605
|11,951
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 20
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|255
|255,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold prices advance on Thursday?
How much did gold futures increase on the Multi Commodity Exchange?
Gold futures for October delivery on the MCX rose by Rs 264, or 0.17 percent. They reached Rs 1,58,260 per 10 grams with a business turnover of 10,450 lots.
What factors are supporting gold's safe-haven appeal?
The combination of easing long-term yields, a weaker dollar, and fiscal concerns continues to support demand for gold. This strengthens its appeal as a safe-haven asset.
What economic data will investors be tracking next?
Investors will now track the US weekly jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index. Both are due to be released later on Thursday.