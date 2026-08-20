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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 20): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 20): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 20, amid a weakening US dollar but unfavourable global environment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold prices advanced; weaker dollar, easing yields provided support.
  • US Treasury's bond buybacks lowered yields, weakening dollar.
  • Fed's inflation concerns persist; rate hikes remain possible.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices advanced on Thursday, supported by a weaker US dollar and easing US Treasury yields, while persistent inflation concerns, elevated crude prices and geopolitical tensions limited the upside.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for October delivery rose Rs 264, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 1,58,260 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 10,450 lots.

In international markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery traded flat at $4,546 per ounce in New York.

Gold has moved above $4,500 for the first time since early June as lower US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar boosted bullion demand, said Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The US Treasury has announced that it will double its buyback operations for longer-dated bonds to $4 billion from $2 billion per operation, starting September 9. Modi said the announcement pushed the 30-year US Treasury yield down from near two-decade highs to around 5.19 per cent.

The decline in yields weakened the dollar and removed one of the key headwinds for gold, while also underscoring concerns about elevated long-term borrowing costs and rising government debt, he added.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed that policymakers remained concerned about persistent inflation, with several officials indicating that further rate hikes could be considered if price pressures fail to ease. The minutes also flagged inflation risks linked to the West Asia conflict and prolonged supply disruptions.

Modi said the combination of easing long-term yields, a weaker dollar and fiscal concerns continued to support demand for alternative stores of value, strengthening gold's safe-haven appeal.

Investors will now track the US weekly jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, due later on Thursday, he added.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 20

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,942

22 Karat- 14,615

18 Karat- 11,961

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,927

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 12,380

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,927

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 11,946

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,927

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 11,946

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,927

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 11,946

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,927

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 11,946

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,927 14,600 11,946
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,932 14,605 11,951
Gold Rate in Indore 15,932 14,605 11,951
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,942 14,615 11,961
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,927 14,600 12,380
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,927 14,600 11,946
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,927 14,600 11,946
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,942 14,615 11,961
Gold Rate in Salem 15,927 14,600 12,380
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,927 14,600 11,946
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,927 14,600 11,946
Gold Rate in Patna 15,932 14,605 11,951

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 20

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Indore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Salem 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Patna 255 255,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices advance on Thursday?

Gold prices advanced due to a weaker US dollar and easing US Treasury yields. Persistent inflation, elevated crude prices, and geopolitical tensions limited further upside.

How much did gold futures increase on the Multi Commodity Exchange?

Gold futures for October delivery on the MCX rose by Rs 264, or 0.17 percent. They reached Rs 1,58,260 per 10 grams with a business turnover of 10,450 lots.

What factors are supporting gold's safe-haven appeal?

The combination of easing long-term yields, a weaker dollar, and fiscal concerns continues to support demand for gold. This strengthens its appeal as a safe-haven asset.

What economic data will investors be tracking next?

Investors will now track the US weekly jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index. Both are due to be released later on Thursday.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 20 2026
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