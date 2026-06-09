Gold and silver prices moved higher on Tuesday. This was supported by fresh buying interest and firm demand trends in the bullion market.
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- Gold, silver prices rose Tuesday, driven by fresh buying interest.
- MCX gold futures gained slightly amid firm demand by traders.
- Silver prices increased, tracking gold and broader market strength.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Tuesday, supported by fresh buying interest and firm demand trends in the bullion market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery edged up by Rs 46, or 0.03 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,54,830 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 486 lots during the session.
Market analysts attributed the uptick to fresh positions being created by traders amid continued demand in the spot market, which lent support to precious metal prices.
The positive momentum was also reflected in overseas markets. In New York, gold futures advanced 0.33 per cent to $4,344.59 per ounce, providing an additional boost to domestic sentiment.
Silver prices also traded in positive territory, tracking gains in gold and broader strength in the precious metals segment as investors continued to monitor global economic cues and demand trends.
The rise in bullion prices comes amid sustained investor interest in safe-haven assets, with traders closely watching international market developments for further direction.
Also Read : How The US-Iran Conflict Forced IRCTC To Cook Meals On Trains Again
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 9
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,331
22 Karat- 14,055
18 Karat- 11,502
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,491
22 Karat- 14,200
18 Karat- 11,920
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,316
22 Karat- 14,040
18 Karat- 11,487
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,316
22 Karat- 14,040
18 Karat- 11,487
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,316
22 Karat- 14,040
18 Karat- 11,487
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,316
22 Karat- 14,040
18 Karat- 11,487
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,316
|14,040
|11,487
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,321
|14,045
|11,492
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,321
|14,045
|11,492
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,331
|14,055
|11,502
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,491
|14,200
|11,920
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,316
|14,040
|11,487
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,316
|14,040
|11,487
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,331
|14,055
|11,502
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,491
|14,200
|11,920
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,316
|14,040
|11,487
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,316
|14,040
|11,487
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,321
|14,045
|11,492
Also Read: Centre Slashes Subsidised LPG Cylinder Quota From 9 to 4 Under Ujjwala Scheme
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 9
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|260
|260,000
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did gold and silver prices perform on Tuesday?
What was the gold futures price on MCX for August delivery?
Gold futures for August delivery on MCX edged up by Rs 46, or 0.03 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,54,830 per 10 grams.
What caused the rise in precious metal prices on Tuesday?
The uptick was attributed to fresh positions created by traders amid continued demand in the spot market. Positive momentum in overseas markets also provided a boost.
How did silver prices trend on Tuesday?
Silver prices traded in positive territory, tracking gains in gold and broader strength in the precious metals segment. This occurred as investors monitored global economic cues.