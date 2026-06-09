Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 9): Metals Climb On US-Iran Ceasefire, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 9): Metals Climb On US-Iran Ceasefire, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices rallied on June 9 amidst the US-Iran ceasefire. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Kolkata and more.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold, silver prices rose Tuesday, driven by fresh buying interest.
  • MCX gold futures gained slightly amid firm demand by traders.
  • Silver prices increased, tracking gold and broader market strength.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Tuesday, supported by fresh buying interest and firm demand trends in the bullion market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery edged up by Rs 46, or 0.03 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,54,830 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 486 lots during the session.

Market analysts attributed the uptick to fresh positions being created by traders amid continued demand in the spot market, which lent support to precious metal prices.

The positive momentum was also reflected in overseas markets. In New York, gold futures advanced 0.33 per cent to $4,344.59 per ounce, providing an additional boost to domestic sentiment.

Silver prices also traded in positive territory, tracking gains in gold and broader strength in the precious metals segment as investors continued to monitor global economic cues and demand trends.

The rise in bullion prices comes amid sustained investor interest in safe-haven assets, with traders closely watching international market developments for further direction.

Also Read : How The US-Iran Conflict Forced IRCTC To Cook Meals On Trains Again

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 9

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,331

22 Karat- 14,055

18 Karat- 11,502

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,491

22 Karat- 14,200

18 Karat- 11,920

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,316

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,487

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,316

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,487

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,316

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,487

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,316

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,487

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,316 14,040 11,487
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,321 14,045 11,492
Gold Rate in Indore 15,321 14,045 11,492
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,331 14,055 11,502
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,491 14,200 11,920
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,316 14,040 11,487
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,316 14,040 11,487
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,331 14,055 11,502
Gold Rate in Salem 15,491 14,200 11,920
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,316 14,040 11,487
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,316 14,040 11,487
Gold Rate in Patna 15,321 14,045 11,492

Also Read: Centre Slashes Subsidised LPG Cylinder Quota From 9 to 4 Under Ujjwala Scheme

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 9

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Indore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Salem 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Patna 260 260,000

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How did gold and silver prices perform on Tuesday?

Gold and silver prices moved higher on Tuesday. This was supported by fresh buying interest and firm demand trends in the bullion market.

What was the gold futures price on MCX for August delivery?

Gold futures for August delivery on MCX edged up by Rs 46, or 0.03 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,54,830 per 10 grams.

What caused the rise in precious metal prices on Tuesday?

The uptick was attributed to fresh positions created by traders amid continued demand in the spot market. Positive momentum in overseas markets also provided a boost.

How did silver prices trend on Tuesday?

Silver prices traded in positive territory, tracking gains in gold and broader strength in the precious metals segment. This occurred as investors monitored global economic cues.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 9 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 9): Metals Climb On US-Iran Ceasefire, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 9): Metals Climb On US-Iran Ceasefire, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Personal Finance
Retiring Soon? These 3 Hidden Risks Could Drain Your Savings Faster Than A Market Crash
Why Some Retirees Run Out Of Money Early? It's Not Always Because Of A Market Crash
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Rs 5 Lakh Or Rs 14 Lakh? Here's How Much Arrears Employees Could Receive
8th Pay Commission: Rs 5 Lakh Or Rs 14 Lakh? Here's How Much Arrears Employees Could Receive
Personal Finance
Applying For A Home Loan As A Senior Citizen? Check These Key Factors Before You Apply
Applying For A Home Loan As A Senior Citizen? Check These Key Factors Before You Apply
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Warehouse Near Mumbra in Thane, Maharashtra; Thick Smoke Engulfs Area
BREAKING: TMC Councillor Sabyasachi Dutta Attacked with Eggs Amid Protests in North 24 Parganas
BREAKING: Zojila Tunnel Achieves Major Breakthrough as Both Ends Connect in Historic Milestone
BREAKING: Massive Protests Erupt in PoK as Unrest and Tensions Escalate Across Multiple Towns
BREAKING: Donald Trump Booed at Madison Square Garden During NBA Finals Game in New York
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget