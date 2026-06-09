Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold, silver prices rose Tuesday, driven by fresh buying interest.

MCX gold futures gained slightly amid firm demand by traders.

Silver prices increased, tracking gold and broader market strength.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Tuesday, supported by fresh buying interest and firm demand trends in the bullion market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery edged up by Rs 46, or 0.03 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,54,830 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 486 lots during the session.

Market analysts attributed the uptick to fresh positions being created by traders amid continued demand in the spot market, which lent support to precious metal prices.

The positive momentum was also reflected in overseas markets. In New York, gold futures advanced 0.33 per cent to $4,344.59 per ounce, providing an additional boost to domestic sentiment.

Silver prices also traded in positive territory, tracking gains in gold and broader strength in the precious metals segment as investors continued to monitor global economic cues and demand trends.

The rise in bullion prices comes amid sustained investor interest in safe-haven assets, with traders closely watching international market developments for further direction.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 9

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,331

22 Karat- 14,055

18 Karat- 11,502

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,491

22 Karat- 14,200

18 Karat- 11,920

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,316

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,487

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,316

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,487

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,316

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,487

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,316

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,487

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 9

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities